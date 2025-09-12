Infinity Trend Inverse v2

Whether you are a novice trader seeking to understand market trends or an experienced trader looking to optimize your strategy, the Infinity Trend Inverse indicator represents a robust tool for successful trading.

The Infinity Trend Inverse indicator is an advanced reversal system designed for traders who wish to trade with or against the trend.

This indicator is particularly noted for its high performance and the consistent results it provides. Full version and Free Bonus here:


Free Trial Version: This is FREE trial version of the indicator and is available exclusively for the "EURUSD M5" time frame. While this trial version offers a glimpse into the capabilities of the indicator, it is important to note that:

  • The trial version does not function with brokers that use a SUFFIX OR PREFIX.

  • For unrestricted access and additional features, the full version is recommended.

Key Features

  • Buy and Sell Arrows: The indicator defines buy and sell signals with precision, providing clear direction for traders.

  • Automatic Market Analysis: It automatically analyzes market opportunities, allowing traders to make informed decisions.

  • No Repainting: The indicator never repaints, recalculates, or backpaints signals, ensuring that traders have reliable data to work with.


Maximizing Potential: Full version here:

To fully leverage the capabilities of the Infinity Trend Inverse indicator, consider upgrading to the full version. This upgrade not only removes the limitations of the trial but also enhances the trading experience with more comprehensive features and added bonuses.


For further customization and inquiries, please contact us! email:nedyalka123@abv.bg



