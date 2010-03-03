Gold Hold

Live Signal: https://www.fxblue.com/live/settings/goldholdea

Important
You must load the correct .set configuration file before running the system.
The platform does not allow setting a Stop Loss that is too low or too tight.
If you use the default parameters, the results will be inferior to what is expected.
The configuration file is available in the Discussion section, along with results and, soon, audited accounts of the system.

Special Offer
First 5 copies: 99 USD
Next 5 copies: 199 USD
Final price: 499 USD

Always make sure to load the proper .set file so that the algorithm runs with the correct configuration and achieves the projected performance.

Gold Hold H1
Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on H1, designed to exploit gold’s volatility with an accelerated growth strategy. It combines dynamic risk management with a statistical approach to multiply capital in a short time. Results are based on 2025 backtests using Exness Cent account.

Key Results and Metrics
Initial deposit: 200 USD
Total net profit: 4,061,425.69 USD
Profit Factor: 2.38
Recovery Factor: 2.96
Sharpe Ratio: 4.39
Expected Payoff: 7,795.44 USD per trade
Total trades: 521 (1,042 deals)
Relative equity drawdown: 93.94%
Maximum winning streak: 2 consecutive trades with 964,885.30 USD accumulated
Maximum losing streak: 67 consecutive trades with -119,999.40 USD accumulated
Balance curve observation: growth in impulses with retracements acting as “resets” of capital, consistent with an aggressive management style.

Average Activity Indicators
Trades per day: ~2.7
Trades per week: ~13.4
Trades per month: ~57.9

Average Returns
Profit per day: ~20,828 USD
Profit per week: ~104,139 USD
Profit per month: ~451,270 USD

Logic and Configuration
Execution on volatility breakouts mainly during London and New York sessions.
Money Management with fixed risk per trade.
For compound interest, activate mmRiskPercent = true.
Recommended risk profiles: conservative 1–2, intermediate 3, aggressive 3–5.
Important: the EA default values are not ready for live trading; you must load a .set file from the Comments section. Updated sets for major brokers will be published.

Requirements and Compatibility
Low-latency VPS recommended.
Default parameters optimized for Exness Cent; compatible with other brokers through adjustment.
Purchase includes one initial optimization for your preferred broker. Optimizing per broker significantly improves results.

User Profile
Designed for experienced traders with high risk tolerance seeking an aggressive approach on XAUUSD H1. Not suitable for all profiles.

Conclusion
Gold Hold H1 is an aggressive growth tool to take algorithmic trading to the next level. Small capital, extraordinary potential results, always conditioned to proper .set loading and broker optimization.


