Code Blue MT5

Introducing Code Blue! Trade the USDJPY pair with an Expert Advisor that combines a dynamic Support & Resistance Framework, Range Identification and Breakout Calculator to detect structural market boundaries and capture high-probability intraday breakouts.

Code Blue is not about random entries, it’s about clean, systematic trading with tight risk controls and aggressive trailing stop logic designed to let winners run.


✅ Why Code Blue? 

  • Stable Profitability Since 2020 – Backtests show a consistent and robust parabolic equity curve, arching steadily upward, suggesting potential durability in future markets.

  • Balanced Performance – More than 50% win-rate on USDJPY H1 combined with controlled drawdown.

  • Transparent Tracking – Running live on demo since August 2025, achieving +40% growth in the first month (with 1-range setup). Now Code Blue has been upgraded to 2 range module for greater opportunity.

  • Live Signal Coming Soon – Verified demo results are available on Myfxbook . A real-account MQL5 Signal will follow post-launch. Search for Code Blue for USDJPY - High Risk Settings on Myfxbook


⚙️ Core Features

  • Dynamic Lotsize as % of Equity – Adjusts lots automatically as your account grows or shrinks.

  • Support & Resistance Framework – Calculates intraday structural zones for breakout detection.

  • Breakout Calculator – Determines precise entry levels with protective Stop Loss and Take Profit.

  • Pending Order Control – Choose how many Buy/Sell stops per zone are placed.

  • Aggressive Trailing Stop – Moves into profit quickly (Range 1 orders only), locking gains while leaving room to ride strong moves.

  • Flexible Scheduling – Define specific start and end hour peroid for trading.

  • Range Modules – Activate up to 2 independent range breakout setups per day for multiple opportunities.

  • Clean Execution – No martingale, no grid, no hedging loops, just structured breakout trading.


📊 Performance Tracking

  • Demo Account Live Since Aug 2025 – showing +40% equity growth in the first month (running on range 1 module only).

  • Now Running with 2 Ranges – you can use 2 range modules increasing frequency of opportunities while maintaining risk discipline.

  • Myfxbook Verification – Public demo tracking for transparency. I am using High Risk Settings to stress test the system.

  • Live Signal – Will be launched after initial sales stage.

👉 Verified demo performance tracked on Myfxbook: Search for Code Blue for USDJPY - High Risk Settings


💰 Pricing & Launch Offer

  • 🔹 Launch Price: $199 (5 copies only)

  • 🔹 Final Price for limited copies: $499 (Yeah my intention is to limit copies and have an interactive community where we collaborate to improve the EA in future).


📊 Recommended Environment

  • Recommended Pair – USDJPY on Timeframe H1.

  • Capital – Min $200, recommended $500.

  • Leverage – 1:500 or more.

  • Account – Optimal performance Standard which allows hedging.

  • My Broker – I use EXNESS. You can register using the link HERE if you need one.

  • VPS – It is recommended to run Code Blue on a VPS for 24/5 automated trading.


After purchase please let me know and I will send you manual plus setfile. I will also add you to private support Telegram group.


⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Code Blue EA is an MT5 tool designed for disciplined traders. Past results (backtest or demo) do not guarantee future outcomes. Always start with conservative risk on demo and never use money you cannot afford to lose.




Algocore MT5
Designetics Enterprises (Private) Limited
5 (1)
Experts
The AlgoCore MT5 Expert Advisor is a straightforward trading system developed for XAUUSD on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It applies a trend based methodology with additional filters to manage risk and adapt to market conditions. The system is designed with simplicity in mind, avoiding unnecessary complexity. AlgoCore Settings Currency Pair: XAUUSD Timeframe: M15 Recommended Balance: 500 USD minimum Recommended Lot Size: 0.01 (adjustable) Customizable Parameters Magic Number – unique ID for AlgoCor
FREE
Kairon Trend Ripper MT5
Designetics Enterprises (Private) Limited
Experts
Kairon Trend Ripper MT5 is a simple trading solution designed to capitalize on market trends using a combination of reliable technical indicators. This expert advisor (EA) employs a strategy that blends the Moving Average and MACD indicators to identify and follow prevailing market trends. The EA still needs improvement. Key Features: Trend-Following Strategy: Utilizes Moving Average and MACD indicators to detect and ride market trends. Dynamic Lot Sizing: Implements a flexible risk management
FREE
