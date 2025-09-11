Super Breakouts

🔑 Key Features of Super Breakouts By ZEEAM KHAN

✅ Core Strategy

  • Breakout Trading System – Automatically detects highs & lows of recent bars and places pending breakout orders.

  • Alternating Order Logic – Prevents consecutive orders on the same side to reduce over-trading.

  • Reversal Mode – Option to reverse breakout signals into mean-reversion entries.

✅ Risk & Money Management

  • Dynamic Lot Sizing – Automatically calculates lot size based on account balance/equity.

  • Fixed Lot Option – For traders who prefer full control over lot size.

  • Risk Multiplier – Adjustable percentage-based risk for flexible risk management.

  • Maximum Pending Orders Control – Limits number of active orders per symbol.

✅ Trade Protection

  • Customizable Take Profit & Stop Loss in points.

  • Built-in Trailing Stop with trigger and step options.

  • Automatic SL/TP Adjustment to respect broker stop-level restrictions.

  • Order Expiration – Pending orders automatically expire after user-defined hours.

✅ Flexibility & Control

  • Timeframe Best for M1 – Can calculate breakout ranges from any timeframe.

  • Equity or Balance-Based Lot Sizing – Choose preferred capital reference.

  • Custom Magic Number – Easy tracking of trades in account history.

  • Works Best with GOLD, BTC & Brokers supporting pending orders.

✅ Reliability

  • Pre-tuned defaults for stability.

  • Optimized Code – Lightweight, fast execution, minimal CPU usage.

  • Auto-Reset Logic – Clears direction bias when no orders remain.

  • Full MT5 Compatibility – Uses modern MQL5 Trade functions.



Sabir Ali
29
Sabir Ali 2025.09.26 10:59 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione