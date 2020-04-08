Infinity Trend Inverse

"INDICATOR THAT CAN HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON TRADERS WHO WANT TO IMPROVE THEIR PERFORMANCE!"

Are you seeking a reliable and effective trading tool that ensures precision in your trades? Look no further!

In the ever-evolving landscape of financial markets, having a reliable trading indicator can be the key to executing successful trades.

The Infinity Trend Inverse is a premier trading indicator designed to execute successful trades without repainting.

This advanced reversal system stands out as a remarkable tool for traders, offering a unique system that ensures precision and confidence.

Notably, this indicator does not repaint, allowing traders to play with or against the trend, keeping you on the safe side of the market no matter the session or time of day.


BEST TIME FRAME FOR TRADE: M1, M5, Pairs: All, Platform: MT4, MT5 version

Test the demo version now and experience the benefits firsthand! 


INFINITY TREND INVERSE: YOUR TRADING ALLY

Key Features

  • Non-Repainting Indicator: One of the most significant advantages of the Infinity Trend Inverse is its non-repainting nature. This means that once a signal is generated, it remains unchanged, providing traders with trustworthy and stable market insights.
  • Versatile Market Application: Whether you're trading during the bustling hours of the New York session or the quieter times of the Tokyo session, this indicator keeps you on the safe side of the market. It’s designed to be effective at any time of the day, across different trading sessions.
  • Advanced Reversal System: The indicator excels in identifying potential market reversals. This capability allows traders to either play with the prevailing trend or strategically position themselves against it, depending on their risk appetite and market conditions.

Benefits for Traders

  • Enhanced Decision-Making: With the Infinity Trend Inverse, traders can make more informed decisions. The clarity of its signals helps in reducing emotional trading, contributing to consistent performance.
  • Increased Confidence: Knowing that the indicator does not repaint provides peace of mind. Traders can trust the signals to be accurate reflections of market conditions, allowing them to enter and exit trades with greater certainty.
  • Adaptability: The indicator's ability to function effectively in various market conditions makes it suitable for both novice and experienced traders. Its adaptability ensures that traders can leverage it in different market scenarios, enhancing overall trading strategy.

Benefits of Using Infinity Trend Inverse

  • Market Insight: Displays the current market situation clearly.
  • Enhanced Profits: Aids traders in maximizing their investment returns.
  • Automatic Analysis: Conducts automatic analysis of market opportunities.
  • No Repainting: Does not repaint, recalculate, or backpaint signals, ensuring consistent reliability.
  • Versatility: Ideal for both Swing Trading and Scalping.
  • Signal Precision: Signals are generated strictly on the "Close of the bar".
  • Trend Identification: Accurately identifies the direction of a trend.
  • Universal Application: Functions efficiently in any market conditions, timeframes, and pairs.
  • Alerts: Offers pop-up, email, push notification, and sound alerts for timely updates.


    MODE OF TRADE AND COMMERCIAL TACTICS

    For optimal results, use the H1 time frame to determine the trend and utilize a smaller time frame to identify and confirm potential trades. Enter trades with confidence using the arrows that indicate the direction of the trend. Blog

    • Buy Signal: Triggered when a new buy arrow appears.
    • Sell Signal: Triggered when a new sell arrow appears.


    PARAMETERS

    For further customization and inquiries, please contact us!
    • Deviations: Number of bars used to calculate the arrows.
    • ARROW: Number of bars used to calculate the arrows.
      • AlertOn: Enable alerts.
      • EmailAlert: Enable email alerts.
      • PushAlert: Enable push notifications.


      100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE

      Rest assured with our 100% Money Back Guarantee. If you can prove that the indicator is a scam, we will refund your money to the last penny.


      The Infinity Trend Inverse indicator is more than just a tool, it’s a trading partner that empowers you to navigate the complexities of the financial markets with confidence. Its non-repainting feature, versatility, and advanced reversal capabilities make it a valuable

      asset for anyone looking to enhance their trading strategy. Whether you're a day trader or a long-term investor, this indicator can help you stay on the safe side of the market, ensuring more successful trades.


      Additional Bonus

      As a special bonus, receive the Two Moving Averages Trading System! If you've ever traded with moving averages and wondered how to succeed with just two MAs, this system is your answer - the best moving averages trading system on the market!


      PS. Don't miss out - click the buy button and secure your Infinity Trend Inverse indicator today before the price increases!


