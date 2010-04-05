Relax EA MT4

Live monitoring signal

NOTE: This is for monitoring only, do not subscribe to signal!

This EA trade in a very delicate way during very delicate time, be smart and don’t use copy signals service. Discrepancies in quotations, spreads, trading hours and delay in copying trades will make almost impossible to have same results.

Relax EA open trades at the end of Friday trading session looking for specific patterns, volatility and momentum on several timeframes: main idea is to catch quickly and predictable movement during the lowest volatility period.

If trades do not hit targets before the weekend closure of the market, there can be possibilities of weekly gap in trade's favour.

It consists in different strategies that are automatically handled from a single EA instance to provide best possible diversification. All mathematical calculations are done focusing especially in statistical edges and stable growth, not only on profit.

No more than 1 trade for each strategy, no grid and no martingale: all trades have hidden SL and TP. Average holding time for positions of few hours.

This EA trades all 28 majors and minors forex pairs based on the 8 most important currencies (EUR, USD, GBP, CHF, JPY, AUD, CAD, NZD).

It’s possible to trade all pairs from a single chart or to place an EA on each pair chart to let it working by tick and not by timer. (Most of time this latest it’s the preferred option for scalping systems, anyway all tests based in both modes provide very similar results. Timer of calculations happens 4 times in a second, a long way more than ticks speed during its trading session).


Input parameter

 Description
Magic number Base ID number of trades opened by EA (EA uses multiple magic numbers, one for each strategy, adding strategy number to this ID).
Symbols Symbols on which EA will work on (empty = only current chart symbol).
Symbols to exclude Symbols to exclude from opening trades (comma separated, you can also enter currencies only, for example GBP,JPY to avoid all GPB and JPY pairs trades).
Lots Lot size for each trade (0 = use dynamic calculation).
Risk factor If lot size = 0, then specify risk factor for each trade.



