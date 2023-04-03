Moon Ticker

Other moons, other markets. For traders working with lunar cycles, Moon Ticker is a discreet ticker at the top of the chart, displaying all essential moon information — current phase, illumination, zodiac sign, and countdown timers to the next phase or sign ingress.

With minute-precision ephemeris data built in through 2050 (no downloads required), Moon Ticker stands as a premium tool for lunar-based trading. When alerts are enabled, the ticker notifies the user at the exact minute of any moon event.

Launch Offer: Moon Ticker $39, with built-in ephemeris until 2050.


What the Tool Does

Current moon status display – showing phase, zodiac sign and degree, plus illumination.
Countdown timing – to the next moon phase (new, quarter, full) and the next zodiac sign entry, with minute precision.

Who Is It For

Moon Ticker is designed for traders who align trading (or lifestyle decisions) with lunar cycles. No prior knowledge of astrology is required — though it can be an advantage.
Note: The tool is based on the Western astrology system (tropical zodiac). Vedic astrology is not supported.

More Than Just a Trading Tool

Moon Ticker isn’t only for lunar traders — it’s also for moon enthusiasts who want to always know:

  • The current moon phase
  • Its zodiac sign and exact degree
  • The time remaining until the next change

With Moon Ticker on your chart, you always know where the moon is — even when the markets are closed.

How to Use

In astrology, the moon is strongly linked to emotions and cycles. Trading also revolves around cycles — up and down moves, bullish and bearish trends — and is heavily influenced by fear and greed. For this reason, no celestial body affects trading more directly than the moon.

This tool provides highly detailed data, including lunar phases, zodiac sign entries, and precise degrees, helping traders align with the moon’s energy in their decision-making.

Practical uses might include:

  • Close positions ahead of a moon change if market tone is likely to shift.
  • Pause trading until the next lunar event if conditions are temporarily unfavorable.


Core Features

Moon Ticker (always visible):

Displays the current moon phase, degree position within its zodiac sign (precise to 1°), and illumination (accurate to 1–3%).
Runs continuously, even when the market is closed.

Moon Ticker Expanded (open by clicking the ticker):

Countdown to the next lunar phase change (minute precision).
Countdown to the next moon-in-sign entry (minute precision).
Option to display times in GMT or Local Time (via input settings).

High-Precision Data:

Inbuilt ephemeris through 2050 — no downloads or updates needed (data from NASA JPL DE ephemeris datasets).


How to Install & Use

1. Attach Moon Ticker to any chart.

2. The ticker shows: Current moon status, illumination (%), phase, zodiac sign.

3. Click the ticker to show two countdown timers: next phase and next sign (earlier event highlighted in blue).

Alerts:

  • Sound/popup at every phase and sign change (around 4 per week).
  • Missed an event while offline? An alert is triggered on startup to show the current moon state.


Notes

When times are displayed in Local Time, they correspond to the local system time of the computer on which MetaTrader is running.




