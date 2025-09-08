UB Order Flow Professional Swing or Scalp

Professional Unfinished Business Order Flow Indicator

Identify High-Probability Reversal Points with Institutional-Grade Market Analysis

What is Unfinished Business? Unfinished Business occurs when price reaches significant highs or lows but fails to sustain those levels due to lack of institutional support. These failed auctions create powerful reversal opportunities that smart money exploits.

Key Features:

  • Advanced Order Flow Detection - Identifies rejected price levels where institutional buying/selling dried up
  • Real-Time Market Profile - Professional volume-at-price analysis showing true market structure
  • Wolf Pattern SL/TP Levels - Dynamic support/resistance based on Fibonacci ratios and swing analysis
  • Multi-Session Overlay - Track Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York trading sessions simultaneously
  • News Impact Dashboard - Monitor high-impact economic events affecting your trades

How It Works:

  1. Scans for significant price extremes using configurable lookback periods
  2. Analyzes rejection patterns through wick-to-body ratios and volume confirmation
  3. Generates precise BUY signals at failed low auctions and SELL signals at failed high auctions
  4. Provides dynamic stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market structure

Perfect For:

  • Day traders seeking high-probability entries
  • Swing traders looking for institutional reversal points
  • Risk managers needing precise SL/TP levels
  • Anyone wanting to trade WITH institutional flow, not against it

Why Unfinished Business Works: When institutions attempt to push price higher or lower but fail to find sufficient counterparties, they leave behind "unfinished business." Retail traders often get trapped at these levels, creating liquidity for the next institutional move in the opposite direction.

Transform your trading by identifying where the smart money enters and exits. Stop chasing breakouts that fail and start profiting from institutional footprints in the market.


