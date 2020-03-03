PropFirm Range EA

The Range Breakout Expert Advisor is designed to capture powerful market movements following consolidation phases. It automatically identifies ranges, places pending orders above resistance and below support, and manages trades with disciplined risk control.

Many traders miss the strongest moves because they enter too late. This EA ensures you are positioned before the market makes its decisive breakout.

Important Pricing Notice To reward early adopters, the current price is introductory.

After the first 5 sales, the price will increase by 25%.

Securing access now ensures you lock in the lowest cost before the next price tier.

Strategy Overview

This Expert Advisor implements a range breakout trading strategy that identifies consolidation periods in the market and captures breakout movements. The system monitors price action within defined ranges and automatically places pending buy orders above resistance levels and sell orders below support levels. When price breaks out of the consolidation zone, the appropriate pending order is triggered.

The EA uses a methodical approach to range identification, measuring the distance between recent highs and lows to determine valid trading ranges. Only ranges meeting specific size criteria are considered for trading, ensuring adequate profit potential while avoiding false breakouts from narrow consolidations.

Trading Logic

The system continuously scans charts for consolidation patterns where price remains within a defined range for a minimum period. When a valid range is identified, the EA calculates optimal entry points by placing pending orders at predetermined distances above and below the range boundaries.

Risk management is integrated into every trade through automatic stop loss placement based on range characteristics and fixed take profit levels that maintain favorable risk-reward ratios. The EA includes spread filtering to avoid trading during periods of excessive market volatility.

Pricing Plans

Choose the option that best suits your trading goals:

1 Month Rent – $97

Test the EA in live markets with minimal commitment.

3 Months Rent – $249

Longer access at a discounted rate.

6 Months Rent – $379

Ideal for medium-term evaluation.

1 Year Rent – $497

Most Popular Choice – best balance between cost and duration.

Unlimited License – $543

Own it forever. Just slightly higher than a 1-year plan, making this the best long-term value.

Recommended Trading Conditions

Currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD Timeframes: H1, H4 Account requirements: Minimum $1000 balance Leverage: 1:100 or higher Broker type: Compatible with ECN and standard accounts

Risk Management Features

Fixed stop loss calculated from range size Take profit ratio maintains 2:1 reward-to-risk minimum Maximum risk per trade limited to account percentage Position sizing adjusts automatically based on account balance No martingale or grid trading methods used Built-in spread filter prevents trading during high volatility

Input Parameters

RiskPercent (default: 2.0) Percentage of account balance risked per trade

RangeMinPips (default: 20) Minimum range size in pips required for trade setup

RangeMaxPips (default: 100) Maximum range size in pips considered for trading

BreakoutOffset (default: 5) Distance in pips beyond range boundaries for pending orders

TakeProfitRatio (default: 2.0) Take profit to stop loss ratio for each trade

MaxSpread (default: 3) Maximum allowed spread in pips before trade rejection

TradingStartHour (default: 8) Starting hour for daily trading sessions (server time)

TradingEndHour (default: 18) Ending hour for daily trading sessions (server time)

EnableNewsFilter (default: true) Prevents trading during scheduled high-impact news events

MaxDailyTrades (default: 3) Maximum number of trades allowed per day

Performance Data

Backtest period: January 2023 to December 2023 Initial deposit: $10,000 Primary pair: EURUSD H1 Total trades executed: 324 Net profit: $3,247 Return on investment: 32.47% Maximum drawdown: 8.2% Profit factor: 1.67 Win rate: 58% Average trade duration: 6.5 hours

Testing across multiple currency pairs confirmed consistent performance with controlled drawdown levels throughout various market conditions.

Technical Requirements

Platform compatibility: MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Execution requirements: Allow live trading must be enabled Network: Stable internet connection recommended VPS: Virtual private server recommended for continuous operation Broker requirements: Works with all major forex brokers including ECN

Installation Instructions

Download and save the EA file to the Experts folder in your MetaTrader directory. Restart the trading platform and locate the EA in the Navigator window. Drag the EA onto your desired chart and configure the input parameters according to your trading preferences. Ensure live trading is enabled in the EA settings before activation.

The EA begins monitoring price action immediately upon attachment and will place trades automatically when valid range breakout conditions are detected according to the specified parameters.