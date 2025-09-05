Up Down Bounce

Up Down Bounce indicator is a dynamic support and resistance price action entry signals indicator that give colored dots as trade opportunity, this indicator works very well on higher time frames, and it DOES NOT REPAINT nor gives late delayed signals.

HOW TO TRADE :

BUY : Open buy trade when cyan dot is printed, exit on opposite band touch.

SELL: Open sell trade when magenta dot is printed, exit on opposite band touch.

Recommended pairs :

any, but try to operate on higher time frames for more accuracy.

Parameters :

History bars, how many bars to show signals in the past

Channel Period, main channel period.

Recoil filter, will change dots signal quality, higher for fewer signals, lower for more but accuracy drop accordingly.

Alerts

============================

