GoldminerFX is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time.

GoldminerFX is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient depending on the market slope. We will update every time there is a new pipstep coefficient. You can also create your own pipstep coefficient according to your own style. Also the EA has a news filter to avoid trading at times of strong news.
  • Currency Pair: XAUUSD.
  • Minimum Deposit $1000
  • Timeframe: 15M or H1. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).
  • Use EA with ECN or Raw spread account and enable hedging.
  • Download history before backtesting (Press F2, find currency pair then Download). Backtest with pattern: Every tick.

  • Lotsize = 0.01
  • Martingale = 1
  • Lot Multiplier = 2
  • Pipstep: Enter Pipstep for Exness, Roboforex or brokers using 3 decimal places ( ABCD.xyz ) PipStep Manual  = 03000/07000/15000/15000/05000/05500/05500/06000/06000/05000/05000/05000/05000
  • Enter pipstep for other brokers ( ABCD.xy ): PipStep Manual  = 00300/00700/01500/01500/00500/00550/00550/00600/00600/00500/00500/00500/00500
  • TakeProfit = 3
  • Use Equity Loss = false
  • Remaining value when closing order   = 70
  • MagicNumber = 33333
  • Slippage = 3
  • UseTrailingStop = 0
  • TrailingStart = 10
  • Trailing Distance  = 2
  • UseBreakEven  = 0
  • Break Even Trigger = 5
  • Use Trading Time  = true
  • Time Start = 03:00
  • Time End   = 22:00
  • EAComment = Goldminer
  • NewsFilter = true
  • Minute After News= 90
  • Minute Before News = 90

The EA uses a news filter. Therefore, the backtest results do not fully reflect the actual performance of the EA. To set up a news filter, add this link in the options section
Copy the link here: https://ec.forexprostools.com/?columns=exc_currency,exc_importance&amp;amp;importance=1,2,3&calType=week&timeZone=15&lang=1


Maynard Vera
36
Maynard Vera 2025.09.22 14:22 
 

This is definitely a good gold trading bot. the author has developed a very secure and flexible breakout system which allows the client to change the entry according to his risk appetite. i appreciate this feature of the bot.

Sivakashi
279
Sivakashi 2025.09.15 08:56 
 

I wanted to share my positive experience with this EA. After deploying it on a cent account to observe its performance in a live environment, I've been impressed with its results on GOLD (M15). The strategy is a martingale, but what makes this EA stand out is the flexibility offered by the manual distance settings. It really helps in adapting the grid to your own risk tolerance. I also have to commend the seller, who has been very responsive and supportive. A five-star experience all around.

smithgracebenjamint588
54
smithgracebenjamint588 2025.09.12 13:52 
 

This is the 2nd EA I bought from the author, feels good that it is making profit. thank you

