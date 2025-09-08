GoldminerFX is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time.

GoldminerFX is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient depending on the market slope. We will update every time there is a new pipstep coefficient. You can also create your own pipstep coefficient according to your own style. Also the EA has a news filter to avoid trading at times of strong news.

Basic Settings

Currency Pair: XAUUSD.

Minimum Deposit $1000

Timeframe: 15M or H1. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).

Use EA with ECN or Raw spread account and enable hedging.

Download history before backtesting (Press F2, find currency pair then Download). Backtest with pattern: Every tick.





Recommended Settings

Lotsize = 0.01

Martingale = 1

Lot Multiplier = 2

Pipstep: Enter Pipstep for Exness, Roboforex or brokers using 3 decimal places ( ABCD.xyz ) PipStep Manual = 03000/07000/15000/15000/05000/05500/05500/06000/06000/05000/05000/05000/05000

Enter pipstep for other brokers ( ABCD.xy ): PipStep Manual = 00300/00700/01500/01500/00500/00550/00550/00600/00600/00500/00500/00500/00500

TakeProfit = 3

Use Equity Loss = false

Remaining value when closing order = 70

MagicNumber = 33333

Slippage = 3

UseTrailingStop = 0

TrailingStart = 10

Trailing Distance = 2

UseBreakEven = 0

Break Even Trigger = 5

Use Trading Time = true

Time Start = 03:00

Time End = 22:00

EAComment = Goldminer

NewsFilter = true

Minute After News= 90

Minute Before News = 90

Note:

The EA uses a news filter. Therefore, the backtest results do not fully reflect the actual performance of the EA. To set up a news filter, add this link in the options section



