Ma Cross Over Ea
- Experts
- R Radhakrishnan Ramasamy
- Versione: 1.2
- Attivazioni: 5
📌 EA Description
This Expert Advisor (EA) is a Moving Average (MA) Crossover Strategy with enhanced risk management, session filters, symbol filters, and expiry control. It is designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4).
🔹 Strategy Logic
-
Uses two Simple Moving Averages (SMA):
-
Fast MA and Slow MA (periods depend on selected profile).
-
-
Buy signal → when Fast MA crosses above Slow MA.
-
Sell signal → when Fast MA crosses below Slow MA.
🔹 Trade Management
-
Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) are calculated dynamically using ATR (Average True Range) multipliers.
-
Lot size is automatically adjusted based on risk percentage per trade and distance to SL.
-
Trailing Stop → follows price using an ATR-based trailing distance.
-
Breakeven Option → moves SL to breakeven + buffer once a defined profit threshold is reached.
🔹 Risk Controls
-
Max Lot Cap → restricts the maximum lot size per trade.
-
Max Total Exposure → limits the sum of all open lots.
-
Cap Action → choose whether to only stop new trades or also close positions when exposure is exceeded.
-
Daily & Monthly Tracking → monitors daily profit/loss and monthly drawdown. EA can lock itself when thresholds are breached.
🔹 Session & Symbol Filters
-
Allowed Symbols → EA will only trade specific instruments (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, BTCUSD).
-
Trading Sessions:
-
5x24 Mode → trades continuously except after Friday cutoff hour.
-
Custom Window → restricts trading to specific start and end hours.
-
🔹 Profiles (Pre-set or Custom)
-
Profile A (Conservative) → lower risk, wider stops, higher reward ratios.
-
Profile B (Aggressive) → higher risk, tighter stops, faster signals.
-
Profile Custom → trader-defined parameters for full flexibility.
🔹 Expiry Lock
-
The EA has a built-in expiry date.
-
After the expiry date:
-
EA continues managing open trades (trailing, breakeven, etc.).
-
EA does not open new trades.
-
Panel shows ❌ Expired in red.
-
-
Before expiry, the panel shows ✅ Active until [date] in green.
🔹 On-Screen Panel
The EA displays real-time stats, including:
-
Profile in use
-
Symbol
-
Daily % P/L
-
Trade count
-
Risk % per trade
-
Exposure vs max
-
Monthly drawdown %
-
Lock status (on/off)
-
Session info
-
Expiry status (colored line: green = active, red = expired)
⚡ In summary:
This EA is a risk-aware, profile-based MA crossover trading system with advanced trade management, session/symbol filters, exposure caps, and expiry protection. It is suitable for traders who want controlled automated trading with visual feedback and safety locks.