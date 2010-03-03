Iron Side MT5

Iron Side Expert Advisor: A Comprehensive Guide for MetaTrader

The Iron Side Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for the MetaTrader platform, integrating two independent systems tailored for XAUUSD (Gold) and USDJPY. Built to capitalize on price action and market conditions, it delivers precise entry and exit signals with minimal reliance on specific indicators. Below is an in-depth exploration of both systems, highlighting their strategies, setup, and risk management.


Key Features of Iron Side EA

  • Dual-System Functionality: Trade XAUUSD and USDJPY simultaneously from a single chart, streamlining setup.
  • Price Action Focus: Relies on market dynamics for signal generation, reducing dependence on traditional indicators.
  • Robust Risk Management: Offers fixed or dynamic lot sizing, stop losses, and account protection features.
  • News-Aware Trading: System 2 includes a configurable news filter to avoid trading during volatile market events.

System 1: XAUUSD (Gold) Trading Strategy

System 1 is optimized for XAUUSD, leveraging breakout patterns and trend continuations to identify trading opportunities. It uses a fixed lot size of 0.10 and a stop loss of 765 pips, with no predefined take profit, relying instead on dynamic exit signals to let winners run. This trendfollowing approach results in many small losses and few huge winners.

    Risk Management

    • Stop Loss: Set at 765 pips to limit potential losses while allowing flexibility for market fluctuations.
    • Lot Size: Fixed at 0.10 for consistent risk exposure.
    • No Take Profit: Trades are closed based on exit signals, enabling adaptability to larger market movements.

    Usage Instructions

    1. Platform: Attach the EA to any XAUUSD chart in MetaTrader, compatible with any timeframe.
    2. Settings:
      • Ensure Enable_System1 = true .
      • Verify default parameters: Magic_Number1 = 11111 , Stop_Loss1 = 765 , Entry_Amount1 = 0.10 .
      • Input your broker’s exact XAUUSD symbol (e.g., XAUUSD.m, GOLD.).
    3. Monitoring: The EA autonomously manages trades based on defined signals. Ensure sufficient account balance to support the fixed lot size and stop loss.
    4. Best Practices: Use a broker with low spreads and maintain a stable internet connection for optimal performance.

    System 2: USDJPY Trading Strategy

    Overview

    System 2 is designed for USDJPY, employing dynamic or fixed lot sizing (default 0.5 lots) and a stop loss of 80 pips. It incorporates a trailing stop, account protection features, and a news filter, with no predefined take profit, relying on exit signals to close trades. Unlike the System 1, USDJPY system relies on breakouts, having more stable equity curve and smoothing out the equity curve. Together the systems complete each other.

      Risk Management

      • Stop Loss: Fixed at 80 pips to cap potential losses.
      • Lot Size: Configurable as a fixed 0.5 lot or dynamic sizing based on Risk_Percent2 .
      • Account Protection: Includes limits on maximum open positions, daily loss, daily drawdown, and equity drawdown to safeguard capital.
      • News Filter: Avoids trading during high or medium-impact news events for USD, JPY, or EUR, adjustable via News_Priority2 or disableable.

      Usage Instructions

      1. Platform: Apply the EA to an XAUUSD chart to run both systems simultaneously.
      2. Settings:
        • Set Enable_System2 = true .
        • Input your broker’s exact USDJPY symbol (e.g., USDJPY.pro).
        • Configure Risk_Percent2 for dynamic lot sizing or use the default 0.5 lot.
      3. Monitoring: The EA automatically manages trades, respecting the news filter if enabled.
      4. Best Practices: Adjust the news filter based on risk tolerance and ensure low-spread conditions for USDJPY.

      General Setup and Recommendations

      • Single-Chart Operation: Both systems can run from one XAUUSD chart, eliminating the need for separate configurations.
      • Broker-Specific Symbols: Verify and input your broker’s exact symbol names for XAUUSD and USDJPY in the EA settings.
      • Flexible System Control: Enable or disable System 1 ( Enable_System1 ) or System 2 ( Enable_System2 ) to focus on one pair if desired.
      • Optimal Conditions: Use a reliable internet connection and a broker with competitive spreads for best results.
      • News Filter Customization: System 2’s news filter can be tailored to avoid high-impact events or disabled for continuous trading.

      Why Choose Iron Side EA?

      The Iron Side EA offers a powerful blend of automation, precision, and risk management, making it ideal for traders seeking to capitalize on XAUUSD and USDJPY markets. Its price-action-driven strategies, combined with flexible exit signals and robust protections, provide a reliable tool for navigating dynamic market conditions. Load the EA, configure your settings, and let it streamline your trading process with confidence.


