Majors FX

This price is valid for 24 hours only
Majors FX – Explosion of Possibilities in the Forex Market

After years of intensive research, programming, and testing using the latest technologies, Majors FX was created – an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) developed in MQL5.

This is a unique trading algorithm that detects price deviations between the currency pairs EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, and GBP/USD.
The EA simultaneously analyzes correlations between these instruments to identify the most favorable trading opportunities.

Basic Requirements and Recommendations

  • Works simultaneously on: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/USD

  • Only needs to be launched on EUR/USD – the EA will automatically analyze and trade all three pairs

  • Minimum deposit: 100 USD

  • Minimum leverage: 1:100

  • Optimized timeframe: M15

  • Recommended to use a VPS for low latency and maximum efficiency

  • Adjustable risk level – from very high to very low, depending on trader preferences

Why “Majors FX”?

The name reflects the EA’s core idea – it focuses exclusively on the major forex pairs (EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/USD) and searches for deviations and correlations between them.
When sudden price discrepancies appear, the EA reacts instantly with a series of precisely executed trades.

The stronger the imbalance and market volatility, the more intensively the algorithm works, leveraging correlations between the majors.

Key Features of Majors FX

1. Strategy Based on Deviations and Correlations

  • Continuously analyzes relationships between EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, and GBP/USD

  • Detects price discrepancies in real time and exploits them

  • Dynamically manages positions according to direction and strength of movement

2. Advanced Risk Management System

  • Every order is secured with stop loss and take profit

  • Adjustable risk level to suit individual trader preferences

  • Built-in mechanisms to control exposure and manage open positions effectively

3. Multi-Pair Operation with Single Deployment

  • Just one chart (EUR/USD) required – EA automatically trades all three pairs

  • Optimized for correlation-based strategies across EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, and GBP/USD

  • VPS and low-latency brokers recommended for best performance

4. Strategy Testing and Optimization

  • Recommended timeframe: M15

  • Fully customizable settings for advanced users

  • Tick-level testing or m1 OHLC for faster test

5. Minimum Deposit and Technical Requirements

  • Minimum deposit: 100 USD

  • Minimum leverage: 1:100

  • VPS strongly recommended for stable and fast execution

History of Majors FX

Majors FX is the result of years of research into market mechanisms and the development of advanced correlation-based algorithms. The goal was to create a tool that:

  • Uses inter-market price deviations in a strategic way

  • Dynamically opens positions at the most crucial market moments

  • Reacts in real time to changing conditions

Extensive testing on demo and live accounts with multiple brokers allowed the algorithm to be fine-tuned for stable and predictable operation.

Unlike typical robots based on simple indicators, Majors FX relies on real market mechanics: correlations, volatility, and momentum shifts.

Why Use Majors FX?

  • Dynamic reaction to inter-pair deviations

  • Advanced correlation algorithm adapted to market conditions

  • Full risk control – stop loss and customizable risk parameters

  • Works across multiple major pairs with a single deployment

  • Built on modern MQL5 technology, optimized for MetaTrader 5

Summary

Majors FX is the outcome of years of research and precise testing. Its intelligent correlation-based trading, dynamic position management, and advanced risk control system make it a powerful tool for traders seeking to profit from market inefficiencies.

By leveraging modern technology, Majors FX unlocks new opportunities in algorithmic trading, offering traders the chance to explore the power of volatility and correlation like never before.


Prodotti consigliati
Nova MFI Scalper
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova MFI Scalper brings the Buy‑Side’s favourite oscillator straight to your MT5 chart. Built around the Money Flow Index (MFI) —a volume‑weighted RSI variant that filters out weak price moves—the EA zeroes‑in on genuine accumulation and distribution. The result? Cleaner entries, faster exits, and fewer fake‑outs. Launch offer A limited batch is available at 100$. Once those copies are gone, the price jumps to $200. Secure yours today. Why traders add Nova MFI Trader to their toolbox Feature Be
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
RoundLock EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
Round Lock è un consulente intelligente con blocco dinamico delle posizioni. Round Lock è un consulente di trading avanzato che implementa una strategia di blocco degli ordini bidirezionale con una crescita graduale delle posizioni e un adattamento dinamico al mercato . Vantaggi del Round Lock: Controllo del rischio tramite blocco della posizione, Crescita dinamica dei volumi nelle aree di tendenza del mercato, Impostazioni di comportamento flessibili in base ai limiti, Adatto a fasi piatte e d
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Blazing Night Scalper MT5
Scott Fredeman
Experts
BLAZING NIGHT SCALPER ALL NEW GRID RECOVERY SYSTEM ADDED Night scalping using Stop Losses have worked incredibly well in previous years prior to 2022. Blazing Night Scalper was originally tested on more than 10 years of Tick Data using Take profit and Stop Loss with amazing results. As soon as we hit 2022 night scalpers became gradually more difficult to gain profits most likely due to many reason such as brokers increasing spreads and having too many Expert advisors trading during these hours
PairsTrading MT5
Evgenii Kuznetsov
Experts
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
Smart Breakout Zones EA
Jhay Are Budomo
Experts
Smart Breakout Zones EA – London Breakout Reso Semplice Prezzo di lancio: Solo 50$ (Il prezzo aumenterà ad ogni acquisto – blocca subito la tua copia!) Lo Smart Breakout Zones EA è un sistema di trading automatizzato per il London Breakout , progettato per i trader che vogliono cogliere opportunità consistenti durante la sessione più volatile della giornata. Che tu sia un principiante o un trader esperto, questo EA ti offre un vantaggio semplice, professionale e senza stress. Perché scegliere S
Channel Trigger ProfRoboTrading EA
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
This universal advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our  Indicator " Channel Sgnals ProfRoboTrading" and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control deposit drawdowns . The advisor's algorithm is
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
Investopedia FIVE EA si basa su questo articolo: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp CONDIZIONI COMMERCIALI - Cerca che la coppia di valute scambiata al di sotto dell'EMA e del MACD del periodo X sia in territorio negativo. - Attendi che il prezzo superi l'EMA del periodo X, quindi assicurati che il MACD sia in procinto di passare da negativo a positivo o sia passato in territorio positivo entro cinque barre. - Vai long 10 pip sopra l'EMA a 20 periodi. - Ven
Loss Recovery Trader MT5
Michalis Phylactou
5 (3)
Experts
Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - progettato per aprire le negoziazioni! Questo è un robot di trading che utilizza speciali algoritmi innovativi e avanzati per calcolare i suoi valori, il tuo assistente nel mondo dei mercati finanziari. Utilizza il nostro set di indicatori della serie SolarTrade Suite per scegliere meglio il momento in cui lanciare questo robot. Dai un'occhiata agli altri nostri prodotti della serie SolarTrade Suite in fondo alla descrizione. Vuoi n
Neural Bitcoin Impulse
Denys Babiak
Experts
Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
IlanisMT5
Mikhail Sergeev
3.86 (7)
Experts
Ilanis is an Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Forex Multi Indicators
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
Expert Advisor, che monitora il mercato con diversi indicatori come CCI, MACD, STOCH, EMA e RSI, può essere configurato nei parametri degli indicatori, nei simboli forex, negli intervalli di tempo e nella programmazione delle operazioni giornaliere. Senza simboli o intervalli di tempo selezionati, opera sul simbolo e sull'intervallo di tempo correnti. Dispone di opzioni di gestione del rischio e moltiplica il lotto fisso all'aumentare del saldo, senza dover convertire il conto in un casinò. Se s
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Ilan
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.71 (7)
Experts
Ilan for MetaTrader 5 Due to using the virtual trades, trading in both directions (buy and sell) simultaneously became possible. This allows users to adapt the popular strategy for the net accounting of positions applied by MetaTrader 5.  Expert Advisor Settings The Expert Advisor setup is simple. However, all the important settings of the strategy are available for adjusting. Available tools: Unique  MagicNumber  for identification of trades; Trade direction option ( Trade direction ): buy onl
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (231)
Experts
Hamster Scalping è un consulente di trading completamente automatico. Strategia di scalping notturno. L'indicatore RSI e il filtro ATR vengono utilizzati come ingressi. L'Expert Advisor richiede un tipo di conto di copertura. IMPORTANTE! Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ricevere istruzioni e un bonus! Il monitoraggio del lavoro reale, così come i miei altri sviluppi, possono essere visualizzati qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Raccomandazioni generali Deposito minimo
ICT London MT5
Abhishek Yadav
4 (3)
Experts
ICT London è una strategia di trading rivoluzionaria basata su (ICT Judas) che sfrutta la dinamica unica della sessione di trading asiatica per individuare opportunità nella sessione di Londra successiva. Supportata da tecnologia avanzata di intelligenza artificiale e calcoli di alto livello, questa strategia eccelle nel rilevare la direzione del movimento del mercato durante la sessione asiatica e nel capitalizzare possibili inversioni di mercato. Funziona al meglio con le impostazioni predefin
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
GMMA Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X MT5 is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1, MovingAverageMAShift1, MovingAverageShift1, CandlestickShift1, MovingAveragePeriod2, MovingAverageMAShift2, MovingAverageShift2, CandlestickShift2, MovingAveragePeriod3, MovingAverageMAShift3, MovingAverageShift3, CandlestickShift3, MovingAveragePeriod4, MovingAverageMAShift4, MovingAverageShift4, CandlestickShift4, MovingAveragePeriod5, MovingAverageMAShift5, MovingAverageShift5, CandlestickShift5, MovingAver
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Virtual Bot MT5
Szymon Palczynski
5 (1)
Experts
A real girder with "blood and bones". Virtual Bot  will open virtual trades, using them to monitor the market to determine the entry point(according to the inputs parameters), at which point Virtual Bot  will start opening real trades.    It is recommended to test this Expert on demo account or cent account.  Input Parameters input group           "..........Choice..........." ;         input start_enum      start= 2 ; //Start input uchar            starting_real_orders= 4 ; //Start opening rea
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare i
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 199 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDC
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Consulente di trading di nuova generazione Un'offerta speciale è valida all'inizio delle vendite: prime 10 copie — $350, successive 20 copie — $500. EA New Player è un consulente di trading unico per MT5, costruito sulla base di 7 diverse strategie di trading classiche. Il consulente è stato creato senza l'uso di intelligenza artificiale, solo sulla base di strumenti di analisi tecnica collaudati. Le sue caratteristiche principali sono la trasparenza della logica, le impostazion
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
Altri dall’autore
Sigma PROP
Piotr Stepien
Experts
This price is valid for 24 hours only Sigma PROP – Advanced Multi-Pair Prop Trading EA After years of in-depth research, development, and rigorous testing, Sigma PROP was created – an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) written in MQL5 and specifically designed for both prop firm challenges and professional trading accounts. Unlike conventional EAs that require manual setup on each symbol, Sigma PROP only needs to be attached to EUR/USD . From there, it automatically manages trading across AUD/CAD, AU
AlphaBot
Piotr Stepien
4.43 (7)
Experts
Alpha BOT  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT5 platform and multi currency pair. The principle of operation is based on support and resistance, uses pullback of currency pairs and deep machine learning, the EA independently adjusts to market volatility. Tested in sample and in out of sample with positive results since 2010y. Currency pair: AUDCAD,NZDCAD,AUDNZD. Requirements: Leverage 1:30 or higher  Minimum deposit 500 USD, recomended 1000 USD ( or t
Volume Profile MT4
Piotr Stepien
5 (1)
Indicatori
This is a volume profile that shows the volume with a fixed constant time frame that you set. The indicator also shows the maximum volume value (VPOC - VOLUME POINT OF CONTROL) and the average value, colors and settings you can adjust as you like, there are many possibilities. If you need an indicator that shows the variable   volume range frames there is  ...HERE... Volume Profile  is an advanced charting study that displays trading activity over a specified time period at specified price leve
Volume Profile Range MT4
Piotr Stepien
4.2 (5)
Indicatori
This is a volume profile where you can customize the time period you want. You can do this with a line or choose automatic functions such as showing the volume from the last time period. The indicator also shows the maximum volume value (VPOC - VOLUME POINT OF CONTROL) and the average value, colors and settings you can adjust as you like, there are many possibilities. If you need an indicator that shows the constant volume time frames there is  ...HERE... Volume Profile  is an advanced charting
Market Profile MT4
Piotr Stepien
Indicatori
Concept of  Market Profile  was created at Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) by trader   Peter Steidlmayer  and first published during the 1980s as CBOT product. Market profile by itself is not a stand-alone strategy, but a different way how you can view the market and make better trading decisions. They have seen a market as an auction process which is affected by supply and demand the same way as every other auction, for example, development of prices of food, gas etc. The price goes up as long th
Volume Zone Range MT4
Piotr Stepien
Indicatori
This indicator shows the high volume zone. From the last minutes that you set yourself, the image of the volume zone is generated on an ongoing basis. The indicator also shows the V-Poc, Average Volumen and V-WAP lines. if you are using high intervals you must enter a large number of minutes. the zone builds itself up as the chart moves. if you want to build a zone from:  last day - 1440 minutes,    last week - 10080 minutes, ... etc. If you need an indicator that shows the constant volume zone
High Volume Zone MT4
Piotr Stepien
5 (1)
Indicatori
This is an indicator that shows high volume zones and very important points such as V-POC, Average Volume and V-WAP, its use is very similar to the volume Profile but has much more use, You can adjust the time interval in which the zone is to be built, I recommend high compartments type D1, W, M. But if you are using very low time intervals you can also use lower TF zones. If you need an indicator that shows the variable   volume zone range frames there is  ...HERE... Volume Zone  is an advan
Channel Signal
Piotr Stepien
Indicatori
L'indicatore del canale Forex è progettato pensando a valori di prezzo estremi per un periodo specifico. L'indicatore è composto da tre linee colorate che ricordano quelle delle bande di Bollinger. Segnali di trading di base Segnale di acquisto: vai long quando il prezzo si apre e chiude al di sopra della linea mediana dell'indicatore e negozia lungo il bordo del canale superiore. Segnale di vendita: vai short quando il prezzo si apre e chiude al di sotto della linea blu media centrale dell
Quant PRO
Piotr Stepien
5 (3)
Experts
Quant PRO  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT5 platform and multi currency pair. Uses genetic optimizations and all its settings are adjusted on an ongoing basis to this it does not require optimization, During its operation all parameters are adjusted to current trends and market volatility. EA automatically selects the currency pairs it works on, You only need to run them on AUDCAD symbol and you don't have to adjust anything. Tested in sample and in o
Manager PRO
Piotr Stepien
Experts
Manager PRO is an advanced tool for automated position management in the Forex market, designed to optimize profits and minimize losses. The EA automatically closes positions when a specified profit or loss threshold is reached, enabling precise risk management across multiple symbols simultaneously. This tool is ideal for prop firms, where controlling daily loss limits is crucial. Key Features: Profit and Loss Management: Automatically closes positions when profit or loss reaches the specified
Order Panel MT5
Piotr Stepien
Experts
The Automatic Order Management Panel for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced tool designed for professional traders, offering convenient and efficient management of all types of orders on the MT5 platform. The panel is inspired by professional order management systems used in institutional trading terminals, offering a seamless and fast trading experience. Key Features: Supports all types of orders: The panel handles market orders (buy/sell), as well as all types of pending orders such as: Buy Limit Se
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione