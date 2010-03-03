This price is valid for 24 hours only

After years of intensive research, programming, and testing using the latest technologies, Majors FX was created – an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) developed in MQL5.

This is a unique trading algorithm that detects price deviations between the currency pairs EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, and GBP/USD.

The EA simultaneously analyzes correlations between these instruments to identify the most favorable trading opportunities.

Basic Requirements and Recommendations

Works simultaneously on: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/USD

Only needs to be launched on EUR/USD – the EA will automatically analyze and trade all three pairs

Minimum deposit: 100 USD

Minimum leverage: 1:100

Optimized timeframe: M15

Recommended to use a VPS for low latency and maximum efficiency

Adjustable risk level – from very high to very low, depending on trader preferences

Why “Majors FX”?

The name reflects the EA’s core idea – it focuses exclusively on the major forex pairs (EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/USD) and searches for deviations and correlations between them.

When sudden price discrepancies appear, the EA reacts instantly with a series of precisely executed trades.

The stronger the imbalance and market volatility, the more intensively the algorithm works, leveraging correlations between the majors.

Key Features of Majors FX

1. Strategy Based on Deviations and Correlations

Continuously analyzes relationships between EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, and GBP/USD

Detects price discrepancies in real time and exploits them

Dynamically manages positions according to direction and strength of movement

2. Advanced Risk Management System

Every order is secured with stop loss and take profit

Adjustable risk level to suit individual trader preferences

Built-in mechanisms to control exposure and manage open positions effectively

3. Multi-Pair Operation with Single Deployment

Just one chart (EUR/USD) required – EA automatically trades all three pairs

Optimized for correlation-based strategies across EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, and GBP/USD

VPS and low-latency brokers recommended for best performance

4. Strategy Testing and Optimization

Recommended timeframe: M15

Fully customizable settings for advanced users

Tick-level testing or m1 OHLC for faster test

5. Minimum Deposit and Technical Requirements

Minimum deposit: 100 USD

Minimum leverage: 1:100

VPS strongly recommended for stable and fast execution

History of Majors FX

Majors FX is the result of years of research into market mechanisms and the development of advanced correlation-based algorithms. The goal was to create a tool that:

Uses inter-market price deviations in a strategic way

Dynamically opens positions at the most crucial market moments

Reacts in real time to changing conditions

Extensive testing on demo and live accounts with multiple brokers allowed the algorithm to be fine-tuned for stable and predictable operation.

Unlike typical robots based on simple indicators, Majors FX relies on real market mechanics: correlations, volatility, and momentum shifts.

Why Use Majors FX?

Dynamic reaction to inter-pair deviations

Advanced correlation algorithm adapted to market conditions

Full risk control – stop loss and customizable risk parameters

Works across multiple major pairs with a single deployment

Built on modern MQL5 technology, optimized for MetaTrader 5

Summary

Majors FX is the outcome of years of research and precise testing. Its intelligent correlation-based trading, dynamic position management, and advanced risk control system make it a powerful tool for traders seeking to profit from market inefficiencies.

By leveraging modern technology, Majors FX unlocks new opportunities in algorithmic trading, offering traders the chance to explore the power of volatility and correlation like never before.



