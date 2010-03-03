Rampo Ea

Here’s a clear, professional description of your Moving Average Crossover EA suitable for documentation, forums, or MQL5 market:

EA Name: MA Cross EA

Type: Trend-Following / Moving Average Crossover Expert Advisor

Description:

The MA Cross EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that uses two Moving Averages to detect market trends and generate trading signals. It is designed to simplify trading by automatically entering and exiting trades based on clear, rule-based conditions.

  • Trading Logic:

    • Buy Signal: Triggered when the fast MA crosses above the slow MA, indicating a potential upward trend.

    • Sell Signal: Triggered when the fast MA crosses below the slow MA, indicating a potential downward trend.

  • Position Management:

    • Automatically closes positions that are opposite to the current signal.

    • Implements Stop Loss and Take Profit to manage risk and secure profits.

  • Customizable Parameters:

    • Fast and slow MA periods

    • MA type (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted)

    • Timeframe for calculation

    • Lot size

    • Stop Loss and Take Profit in points

Features:

  • Fully automated, no manual trading required

  • Suitable for trending markets

  • Easy to configure and adapt to different currency pairs or timeframes

  • MQL5 compliant using modern trading functions for reliability

Recommended Usage:

  • Best on higher timeframes (H1, H4, Daily) to reduce false signals

  • Works well on major Forex pairs, indices, and commodities

  • Can be combined with additional filters (like RSI or MACD) to reduce whipsaws in choppy markets



Prodotti consigliati
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Bot RSI and Bollinger Bands
Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva
Experts
Questo robot è uno strumento di trading automatizzato che utilizza questi due popolari indicatori per identificare opportunità di trading sul mercato Forex. L'indicatore RSI (Relative Strength Index) è un indicatore tecnico che misura la forza relativa di un asset rispetto ad altri asset presenti sul mercato. Le Bollinger Bands sono un indicatore che misura la volatilità del mercato e aiuta a determinare i limiti di prezzo per un determinato asset. Il robot di trading con gli indicatori RSI e B
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Intraday News
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
Preparati a rivoluzionare la tua esperienza di trading con il consulente esperto di Intraday News per la piattaforma MT5! Questo strumento all'avanguardia è appositamente progettato per il trading di notizie e ti consente di trarre vantaggio da eventi ad alto impatto come il rapporto sui salari non agricoli (NFP). Non perderai mai un colpo nel Forex e nei mercati azionari. Personalizza la tua strategia di trading con input regolabili per lotti, orari di trading, movimenti dei prezzi e moltiplic
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (231)
Experts
Hamster Scalping è un consulente di trading completamente automatico. Strategia di scalping notturno. L'indicatore RSI e il filtro ATR vengono utilizzati come ingressi. L'Expert Advisor richiede un tipo di conto di copertura. IMPORTANTE! Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ricevere istruzioni e un bonus! Il monitoraggio del lavoro reale, così come i miei altri sviluppi, possono essere visualizzati qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Raccomandazioni generali Deposito minimo
Triton
Marek Kvarda
5 (4)
Experts
This robot is designed for major currency pairs and trades three strategies. 1- swing, 2- gap, 3- support and resistance. It uses the algorithm for analysis of price data and finds the best parameters. Trades are filtered by results of analysis of daily and monthly chart for the last 12 periods. The Swing strategy can be used on TF H1 or M30, or also on M15 or M5 (more trades but higher risk) The Gap strategy is recommended on M30 or H1 The Sup./Res. strategy is recommended on M30, H1 or H4 Defa
Super Bollinger EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Super Bollinger EA is an exclusive expert advisor that uses Bollinger Bands as indicator. It´s possible to configure the EA to trade as a low frequency or high frequency one - Scalping expert advisor. A Stochastic Oscillator filter is implemented to have some specific trades on Bollinger Bands. Takeprofit and Stoploss are calculated according to Bollinger Bands width or even with fixed TP and SL ( in points ). A trail and trade out system can also be configured and optimized. A number of orders
Stacking King EA MT5
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Experts
Stacking King EA – Precisione, potenza, semplicità di utilizzo Descrizione: Lo Stacking King EA è un potente strumento di trading che ti consente di aprire istantaneamente più operazioni con un solo clic o di accumulare automaticamente operazioni ogni minuto per una durata prestabilita, direttamente sul tuo terminale MT5 attivo. Che tu sia uno scalper, un trend rider o un trader che accumula breakout, questo EA ti offre il pieno controllo con il minimo sforzo. Progettato per trader veri, in me
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Seven Candles for MT5
Luiz Tim
Experts
The Seven Candles is an Expert Advisor that implements a strategy originally described on the book Short Term Trading Strategies That Work by Larry Connors and Cesar Alvarez. Developed to trade stock indexes (SP500, Down Jones, NASDAQ, BOVESPA, Nikkei, etc.), this strategy seeks for trading opportunities based on where the close price is in relation with Simple Moving Average indicator. However, in order to be triggered, a pattern between candles also must occur. The original strategy seeks long
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Forex Diamond EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Forex Diamond EA with -65% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results using a combination of trend and counter-trend strategies. Trusted by thousands of traders since its launch, Forex Diamond EA stands out with its intelligent trading logic, adaptive money management, and ability t
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
MMM Japanese Candles
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
Scalping StrikeX
Paline Maina
Experts
Mascalper EA Pro is an automated trading system (Expert Advisor) designed to execute high-frequency trades with precision, based on market scalping strategies. It helps traders take advantage of small price movements in the forex market with minimal manual intervention. Key Features Fully Automated Trading : Executes trades automatically based on pre-set conditions, saving you time and effort. Scalping Strategy : Focuses on quick, small profits by entering and exiting positions rapidly. Built-
Trend Reversal Scalper
Simon Reger
3 (2)
Experts
Con questo EA è possibile invertire trend e fare trading (scalp). Si basa sul presupposto che i mercati sono ciclici e che i movimenti dei prezzi spesso continuano in una tendenza dopo un'inversione nella direzione opposta. Il Trend Reversal Scalper (EA) è un robot di trading automatizzato appositamente progettato per identificare e sfruttare le opportunità di trading basate sulle inversioni di tendenza. L'EA utilizza una combinazione di indicatori tecnici e analisi di mercato per identificare u
The Time is Gold
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The XAUUSD is a special asset with special characteristics that needs a special optimization of the products, we have created a system that adapts to this value and tries to take advantage of its advantages and eliminate the differences. Although this system is designed and optimized for use in the XAUUSD, it can be used in other pairs and values, including stock indices and commodities. It is a system that through an algorithm of multiple operations and multiple lots tries to make a profit o
Stoch EA
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (3)
Experts
Stoh EA sfrutta il pieno potenziale di 2 diversi parametri stocastici nell'indicatore stocastico per catturare precisi segnali di trading di livelli di ipercomprato e ipervenduto. L'EA offre strategie di ingresso personalizzabili basate su parametri stocastici, insieme a funzionalità avanzate come strategie grid e martingala, oltre a consentire il trading durante orari di mercato più calmi. Coppie consigliate: tutte le coppie principali come eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd e anche coppie minori
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Experts
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
MAO Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
MAO Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Moving Average Oscillator. Moving Average Oscillator parameters such as FastEMA, SlowEMA, MACDSMA, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellShift and SellValue can be adjusted. MAO Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through MAO Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Recovery Bad Order MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Recovery Bad Order MT5  (System to recovery lost trader whit recovery algorithm). This system used algorithm in the ea for initial recovery algorithm, this system close one part of loses trader, whit algorithm recovery. (the lot recovery is a factor o lot used in the entry recommended used 0,1 for lot and 0,01 for recovery lot).  https://youtu.be/FlpOhpiy7Pc Recovery Bad Order MT5  is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opened b
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - progettato per aprire le negoziazioni! Questo è un robot di trading che utilizza speciali algoritmi innovativi e avanzati per calcolare i suoi valori, il tuo assistente nel mondo dei mercati finanziari. Utilizza il nostro set di indicatori della serie SolarTrade Suite per scegliere meglio il momento in cui lanciare questo robot. Dai un'occhiata agli altri nostri prodotti della serie SolarTrade Suite in fondo alla descrizione. Vuoi n
Mini Sniper EA
Tomasz Marek Cieckiewicz
1 (1)
Experts
Mini Sniper EA for XAUUSD – Your Path to Consistent Gold Profits! Take your XAUUSD trading to the next level with our powerful Expert Advisor (EA)! This EA is designed exclusively for XAUUSD and works seamlessly across all timeframes , thanks to its built-in advanced calculations and precise algorithms. Whether you're a scalping enthusiast or prefer to adjust your take profit (TP) for a more custom trading experience, this EA has you covered! Key Features: Universal Timeframe Compatibility: No
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare i
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 199 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDC
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Consulente di trading di nuova generazione Un'offerta speciale è valida all'inizio delle vendite: prime 10 copie — $350, successive 20 copie — $500. EA New Player è un consulente di trading unico per MT5, costruito sulla base di 7 diverse strategie di trading classiche. Il consulente è stato creato senza l'uso di intelligenza artificiale, solo sulla base di strumenti di analisi tecnica collaudati. Le sue caratteristiche principali sono la trasparenza della logica, le impostazion
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
Altri dall’autore
RkEa
R Radhakrishnan Ramasamy
Experts
Description of the EA Name MA Crossover EA with Profiles, Symbol Filter, and Risk Management Core Strategy The EA trades based on moving average crossovers: When the fast MA crosses above the slow MA → Buy signal. When the fast MA crosses below the slow MA → Sell signal. Uses ATR (Average True Range) to calculate dynamic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) distances. Can apply Trailing Stop (based on ATR). Can apply Breakeven (move SL to entry + buffer once trade is in profit).
Btc UsdEA
R Radhakrishnan Ramasamy
Experts
This EA is a multi-profile, risk-managed MA crossover trading system for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that automates entries, exits, and trade management based on configurable moving average and ATR parameters. Overview The EA executes trades when a fast moving average crosses above or below a slow moving average, with all entries and exits governed by robust risk controls and customizable profiles. It is designed for intraday or swing trading and supports dynamic adaptation for different market conditi
Ma Cross Over Ea
R Radhakrishnan Ramasamy
Experts
EA Description This Expert Advisor (EA) is a Moving Average (MA) Crossover Strategy with enhanced risk management, session filters, symbol filters, and expiry control . It is designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . Strategy Logic Uses two Simple Moving Averages (SMA) : Fast MA and Slow MA (periods depend on selected profile). Buy signal → when Fast MA crosses above Slow MA. Sell signal → when Fast MA crosses below Slow MA. Trade Management Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) are calculated dy
Radha Ea1
R Radhakrishnan Ramasamy
Experts
A Name: Trend + Pullback EA with ATR SL/TP + Adaptive Volatility Filter Purpose This EA is designed to trade with the trend , entering only on pullbacks toward the trend EMA , using ATR-based dynamic stop loss and take profit , and avoiding low-volatility periods that often cause losses. Key Features Trend Detection Uses a higher timeframe EMA (configurable, default H1, EMA50) to determine the overall trend. Trades only in the trend direction : Bullish: price above trend EMA. Bearish: price belo
Ma Cross Ea2
R Radhakrishnan Ramasamy
Experts
Here’s a clear, professional description of your Moving Average Crossover EA suitable for documentation, forums, or MQL5 market: EA Name: MA Cross EA Type: Trend-Following / Moving Average Crossover Expert Advisor Description: The MA Cross EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that uses two Moving Averages to detect market trends and generate trading signals. It is designed to simplify trading by automatically entering and exiting trades based on clear, rule-based conditions. Tra
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione