Time Range EA
- Experts
- Hassan Sarfraz
- Versione: 1.0
Trading Specifications
- Supported Instruments: Works best with Gold and USDJPY
- Recommended Broker: IC Markets (or any broker)
- EA Settings: Default settings are optimized for Gold
- VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted performance
Core Concept
Markets often move sideways during specific hours before breaking into strong trends. The Time Range Breakout EA identifies these ranges within your chosen time window and automatically places breakout trades, ensuring you don’t miss high-probability opportunities.
Key Features
- Customizable Time Window – Select your preferred start and end time to define the range.
- Automatic Breakout Orders – EA places pending buy/sell stops above and below the range.
- Stop Loss & Take Profit Options – Fully adjustable based on your trading style.
- Built-in Risk Management – Lot sizing by balance, amount, or fixed volume.
- Advanced Trade Management – Break-even, trailing stop included.
- Multi-Pair & Multi-Session Support – Run on any market: forex, indices, or commodities.
