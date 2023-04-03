Manual Trade Copier

Tab Trader - Trade Copier with Manual Input Simulation

A tool for copying trades in cases where the use of EAs and standard copiers is prohibited by broker conditions.

The program simulates natural keyboard input, makes pauses between actions, and can even make typos with subsequent corrections.

To the broker, this looks like ordinary manual trading.


How It Works

An expert runs on your master account that records trades.

The Tab Trader application sees them and reproduces the process of manually opening positions on other terminals.

Work Algorithm:

  • Expert on the master account records a new trade to a file

  • Tab Trader detects the new entry

  • Program sequentially opens the required terminals

  • Fills out the new order form like a live person

  • Sends the order with natural delays


Configuration Options

  • Different volume multipliers for each account

  • Instrument mapping

  • Speed adjustment settings

  • Typo emulation during input

  • Individual parameters for each terminal


What's Included in the Package

  • Expert Advisor for MT5

  • Tab Trader application

  • Setup and usage instructions


Project Support

The project is actively developed with new features constantly being added.

Technical support is provided for setup and usage of the program.


Write to me and I will send you the download link.


