Manual Trade Copier

Tab Trader - Trade Copier with Manual Input Simulation



A tool for copying trades in cases where the use of EAs and standard copiers is prohibited by broker conditions.

The program simulates natural keyboard input, makes pauses between actions, and can even make typos with subsequent corrections.

To the broker, this looks like ordinary manual trading.





How It Works

An expert runs on your master account that records trades.

The Tab Trader application sees them and reproduces the process of manually opening positions on other terminals.

Work Algorithm:

Expert on the master account records a new trade to a file

Tab Trader detects the new entry

Program sequentially opens the required terminals

Fills out the new order form like a live person

Sends the order with natural delays

Configuration Options

Different volume multipliers for each account

Instrument mapping

Speed adjustment settings

Typo emulation during input

Individual parameters for each terminal

What's Included in the Package

Expert Advisor for MT5

Tab Trader application

Setup and usage instructions

Project Support

The project is actively developed with new features constantly being added.

Technical support is provided for setup and usage of the program.





Write to me and I will send you the download link.





