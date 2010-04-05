Alpha Ai

FTMO Alpha AI v1.0: Your Edge in the FTMO Challenge

Unlock Your Trading Potential with Advanced Automation

Current price — only $432 for the next 10 buyers.

Final price: $956— the price increases by $524 after every 10 purchases.

Conquer the FTMO Challenge and secure your funded trading account with FTMO Alpha AI v1.0. This professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) automates your trading strategy, offering precision and advanced risk management to navigate prop firm challenges.

Key Advantages & Features

FTMO Challenge & Funded Account Compatible

Engineered for FTMO and similar prop firms, FTMO Alpha AI v1.0 operates within strict drawdown limits, aiming for consistent, controlled gains to smooth your path to a funded account.

Advanced Risk Management & Equity Protection

Protect your capital. This EA incorporates sophisticated risk management, including dynamic lot sizing and spread filters, to safeguard your account from excessive drawdowns and prioritize capital preservation.

Fully Automated Trading

Eliminate emotional trading. FTMO Alpha AI v1.0 executes trades automatically based on a proven algorithmic strategy, ensuring disciplined entry and exit points 24/5. This frees up your time for other trading activities.

Optimized for Consistency

Built on high-probability trading opportunities using technical indicators, this EA aims for steady, incremental gains crucial for meeting prop firm profit targets without unnecessary risks.

Easy to Set Up and Use

Designed for straightforward installation and configuration, even for new EA users. Intuitive input parameters and comprehensive documentation ensure a quick start.

Input Parameters

Customize FTMO Alpha AI v1.0 to suit your specific account size and risk preferences. Each parameter is designed to give you control over the EA's behavior:

  • Lots : Defines the fixed lot size for each trade. This is your primary control for risk management. Adjust this value based on your account balance and desired risk exposure (e.g.,  0.05  for a $10,000 account,  0.50  for a $100,000 account).
  • TP_pips : Sets the Take Profit level in pips for each trade. When the price reaches this profit target, the trade will be automatically closed. (Recommended:  15 )
  • Fix_Spread_pips : A crucial filter that prevents the EA from opening trades if the current market spread exceeds this specified value in pips. This helps avoid unfavorable entries during high volatility or news events. (Recommended:  2  for major pairs)
  • EMA_Signal : The period for the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) used to generate primary trading signals. This influences the EA's responsiveness to price changes. (Recommended:  12 )
  • EMA_Trend : The period for a second Exponential Moving Average (EMA) used to identify the prevailing market trend. The interaction between  EMA_Signal  and  EMA_Trend  forms the core of the EA's strategy. (Recommended:  26 )
  • Candle_ID : Determines whether the EA makes trading decisions based on the currently forming candle ( 0 ) or the most recently closed candle ( 1 ). Setting to  1  ensures signals are confirmed by a fully formed candle, reducing false signals. (Recommended:  1 )

Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. The FTMO Alpha AI v1.0 EA is a tool to assist in trading and does not guarantee success in the FTMO challenge or profitable trading outcomes. Users are solely responsible for their trading decisions and risk management.


