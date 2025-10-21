Quantum Trader AI

🇬🇧 Description – QuantumTrader AI

💡 Overview

QuantumTrader AI is an intelligent Forex Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for stable and consistent automated trading.
It combines AI-based market analysis, dynamic risk management, and adaptive volatility filters to handle changing market conditions effectively.

The system has been tested and validated over 5 years (2020–2025), offering two distinct trading profiles:

  • 🛡️ Safe Version – Steady growth, low drawdown, fully Prop Firm compliant.

  • 🚀 Aggressive Version – Higher profitability with controlled risk exposure.

⚙️ Key Features

  • ✅ No martingale, no grid, no hedging.

  • 100% automated Expert Advisor with AI-powered logic.

  • ✅ Compatible with all Prop Firms (FTMO, MyForexFunds, The Funded Trader, etc.).

  • ✅ Intelligent capital management and daily loss protection.

  • ✅ Optimized for EUR/USD – H1 timeframe.

  • ✅ Adjustable parameters for both conservative and aggressive setups.

📈 Performance

  • Safe Version: +72.2 % (2020–2025, lot 0.01)

  • Aggressive Version: +140.6 % (2020–2025, lot 0.01)

🧠 Philosophy & Prop Firm Compliance

Unlike many Market EAs showing unrealistically perfect curves, QuantumTrader AI follows an anti-overfitting design.
The Forex market is non-stationary and unpredictable, so QuantumTrader AI focuses on robustness, clarity, and adaptability.

It strictly complies with Prop Firm rules — maximum drawdown, daily loss limit, exposure control, and systematic SL/TP.

🎯 The goal: realistic, consistent, and repeatable performance — no unrealistic curve fitting.


