🌿 Evergreen EA Plus – Adaptive Donchian Breakout System
Evergreen EA Plus is a professional-grade, multi-pair Expert Advisor based on a refined Donchian Channel Breakout model. It blends classic trend-following logic with advanced risk control, adaptive volatility filters, and optional AI-driven modules for smarter trade allocation and scaling.
⚙️ Core Trading Logic
Donchian Breakout Engine: Detects clean breakout structures using both Close- and High/Low-based cross confirmation.
ATR-based Stop & Trailing: Dynamic stop and trailing levels ensure consistent risk–reward alignment.
Composite Break-even System: Consolidates multi-entry positions and adjusts stops collectively for efficient management.
Multi-symbol operation: Trade multiple FX pairs simultaneously with lightweight, optimized logic.
💹 Position Management
AutoLot or FixedLot: Choose between fixed position size or fully dynamic risk-based calculation (%Risk).
Pyramiding Support: Add-on positions based on distance in ATR steps (adaptive to volatility).
Partial Close by R-multiple: Secure profits at predefined R-levels, leaving room for trend continuation.
Position Cap: Define a hard maximum number of concurrent positions per symbol.
🧠 Intelligent Modules (Optional)
Meta Predictor Layer: Integrates feature extraction and probability calibration for ML-assisted trade gating.
Bandit Optimizer: Contextual “arm” selector that dynamically tunes internal Donchian or risk parameters.
Allocator Module: Adjusts lot sizing based on predicted win probability – adds controlled smart-scaling.
🧰 Safety & Robustness
StopLevel and Margin Safety Checks before any order send or modify.
Auto-validation of SL distance to prevent broker “130” modification errors.
Spread & Cooldown Filters to avoid trades under unfavorable market conditions.
Comprehensive Debug Mode for precise strategy verification in backtests.
📊 Visualization
Minimalist real-time performance panel (or Comment-mode fallback).
Displays floating and realized P/L per symbol, unit counts, and live meta-probability when enabled.
Adaptive color scheme automatically matches your chart background for clarity.
🧩 Key Advantages
Fully MQL4-native, lightweight, and stable under multi-symbol testing.
Handles single-symbol or multi-pair execution with identical logic.
Optimized for bar-close execution, ensuring signal stability.
Highly modular: individual filters, AI layers, and gates can be toggled independently.
💡 Recommended Use
Best suited for swing or short-term trend trading on H1–H4 charts.
Works well on major FX pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD).
Robust in both manual and automated backtesting environments.
Ideal for traders who value clarity, structure, and precision in algorithmic systems.