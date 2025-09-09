SmartReversal Pro

SPECIAL LAUNCH PRICE OF $599, 19 COPIES LEFT AT THIS PRICE, THEN THERE WILL BE A PRICE INCREASE TO $899.

Due to the uniqueness of the strategy, the number of licenses is limited. Therefore, we increase prices gradually to control availability.

Live signals link: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/holmsy96/seller

SmartReversal Pro by JDH Capital – High Win Rate, Reversal Focused SmartReversal Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor developed by JDH Capital, designed specifically to trade market reversals instead of unreliable breakouts. The system uses a unique entry algorithm to identify exhaustion points where price is most likely to turn. To further increase precision, SmartReversal Pro incorporates a controlled grid mechanism, allowing for optimal entries and improving recovery potential without excessive risk exposure. The result is a trading system with a high win rate and strong profitability, unmatched by any other EA creator.

Key Features

  • Focused on reversal trading, not breakout chasing,
  • High win rate with controlled risk and drawdown,
  • Smart grid logic for improved entry and recovery,
  • Automated money management: dynamic TP, SL, trailing stop, breakeven,
  • Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), also effective on EURUSD, GBPUSD, and major pairs,
  • Supplied with ready-to-use set files for immediate deployment,
  • Verified through backtests and live forward testing,
Strategy Logic
  • Proprietary algorithm identifies high-probability reversal levels,
  • Places an initial entry at the exhaustion point,
  • If price extends, the controlled grid system activates to refine entry positioning,
  • Dynamic exit management secures profits consistently across trades,
Why SmartReversal Pro?
  • Developed by JDH Capital with a focus on sustainable profitability,
  • A unique entry method targeting reversal probabilities with precision,
  • Fully automated, plug-and-play setup with lifetime updates and ongoing support,

Start trading with SmartReversal Pro by JDH Capital today and gain access to a proven, reversal-focused system designed for consistent results in both personal accounts and prop firm challenges. Recommended minimum balance is $1,000 USD.

