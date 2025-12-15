NH Moving Average Convergence Divergence MACD

NH Average Directional Index ADX

The NH Average Directional Index ADX is an advanced Expert Advisor designed to automatically identify and trade trend reversals in the financial markets. Using the Average Directional Index (ADX) along with its +DI and -DI lines, this EA detects strong trends and reversals, executing trades based on clear, indicator-driven signals. It provides traders with a fully automated solution for trend-following and reversal trading.

How It Works:

The EA monitors the ADX indicator to assess market strength and trend direction: