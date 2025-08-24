Beautiful Pips
- Experts
- Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 20
Expert Beautiful Pips is an automated trading robot for Forex and Gold markets. The strategy is built by advanced and unique algorithms, identifying price movement patterns to find high-performance trading signals. Combining scalpers and smart position management methods, trades are often closed quickly by Trailing, or floating positions are controlled by risk by position management algorithms or Max Stop Loss, Close on Friday (in the setting panel).
Bonus: get free EA Martings on EURUSD when you buy this EA. Message me after you purchase.
The EA has been optimized to work effectively with default settings. Users can start with default settings with an initial balance of 300 USD.
Settings:
|Max Spread
|= 30 to 50 (Must be higher than the average spread of the currency pair)
|Fixed Lot
|= 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
|Auto Lot
|= 1.0 to 3.0 (= 1 mean auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
|Take Profit
|= 500 (points)
|Stop Loss
|= 2500 (points)
|Trailing
|= 8 (points)
|Start Trailing
|= 35 (points)
|Close all on Friday
|= True (or False)
|Time Close on Friday
|= 22:30 (hour:minutes)
|Time Start
|= 01:30 (hour:minutes)
|Time End
|= 22:30 (hour:minutes)
|Magic Number
|= any number
* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).
* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.
Recommend:
Time frame: M5 or any time frame. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).
Pairs: major currency pairs with low spreads and Gold (XAUUSD).
Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 20 points. Min Balance: $ 300
Stops Level = 0 (check the Stops Level by: Press Ctrl + U, select currency pair, click Properties and Stops Level on the 3rd line).
Note:
+ If you use EA with Gold and the price has 3 decimal places (like 2900.123), then you need to increase 10 times (10x) the value of Max Spread, Take Profit, Trailing parameters. For example, set Take Profit = 5000 (instead of the default value = 500). Because Point calculation is different with 2 decimal places with 10x value.
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.