Range Breakout Dual Breakout EA MT5

This expert advisor settings are only for USDJPY symbol

EA for MT4  Click here


Live Signals for  MetaTrader 5  from 3/9/209

Live Signals for  MetaTrader 4  from 3/9/209


Telegram  Public channel  to send alerts about non-trading days due to holidays and occasions.

Telegram  Privat group      to send alerts about non-trading days due to holidays and occasions and chatting .If you have purchased or rented the EA, contact me to add you.


Range Breakout Dual Breakout – Smart Trading Starts Here

Are you tired of false signals and unpredictable price swings?
Ready to trade with precision and confidence?
Introducing Range Breakout Dual Breakout – the expert advisor engineered to capture explosive price movements on USDJPY with unmatched accuracy.


What Makes It Different?

Range Breakout Dual Breakout combines two powerful strategies for optimal performance:

  • Range Breakout Strategy: Monitors price within a defined range and pinpoints the breakout moment with precision.
  • Dual Breakout Filter: Eliminates noise and false signals, delivering cleaner, more reliable trade entries.


Technical Highlights:

  • Compatible with Meta Trader 5
  • Flexible settings for all trading styles
  • Smart risk management system
  • Intuitive interface for easy setup
  • Continuous updates and dedicated support


Proven Performance

Back tested in volatile market conditions, This EA works on USDJPY.


Who Is It For?

  • Traders seeking high-precision breakout signals
  • USDJPY specialists
  • Those who want automation without sacrificing control
  • Professionals who value smart algorithms and clean execution


Requirement

Platform Meta Trader 5 (MT5)

Broker time  GMT+3 like IC Markets Global

Connection Stable broadband connection

Account Type Compatible with live and demo accounts (ECN/STP brokers)

Timeframe Recommended: 1 minute

Symbol Optimized for USDJPY

Settings Default settings provided, Customizable for advanced users

Permissions Auto-trading must be enabled in MT5 settings

Minimum Deposit 200$ Recommended $500 or more for optimal risk management

VPS Hosting Strongly recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted operation

Minimum Leverage Recommended 1:100 or more


Expert Specifications

• No Martingale

• No Grid

• No Scalping

• No Technical Indicators


Calculates a daily time range

·        Start time of the range

·        End time of the range

·        Daily closing time of the symbol

·        Every trading day except Tuesday, the expert opens two positions if the price exceeds the range area



Trade Settings

  • TP    = 0 Take profit trades close at a specific time every day or upon hitting SL
  • SL    = Stop loss 95% of the range
  • TSL  = Trailing stop loss not used

Trade Comment = You can write the trade comment

Breakout Mode:

  • Dual breakout strategy

Lot Mode:

  • Percentage of account
  • Risk  recommended 2% to 4%

Working Days:

  • Monday
  • Wednesday
  • Thursday
  • Friday


Specified Amount Option

You can allocate a fixed amount from your account balance for the EA to trade with. Example: If your account balance is $1,000 and you specify $200:

  • The EA will trade using $200 out of the $1,000
  • It increases with profitable trades
  • It decreases with losing trades
  • The EA operates on the designated amount, not the full balance

If you enter 0, The EA will use the entire account balance.

This feature allows you to reserve part of your balance for other EAs and reduce overall risk.

Balance Panel Display the Expert Advisor includes a dedicated panel that clearly shows the status of both your main balance and sub-balance, allowing for quick and informed decision-making.

Smart Lot Splitting for Large Accounts For traders with very large balances, the expert offers a powerful advantage: If your broker limits the maximum lot size per position — for example, to 20 standard lots on USDJPY — and the expert attempts to open a position of 56.22 lots, it will automatically split the order as follows:

20 lots + 20 lots + 16.22 lots = 56.22 lots

This ensures that you never miss a trading opportunity, even when your desired lot size exceeds the broker's limit.

 

Early Closings and non-trading days due to holidays and occasions

The EA normally closes trades at 20:00, But if the market closes early (e.g., at 16:00), Then trading should be avoided on that day.

Symbols I focus on

  • 🇩🇪 DAX GER30
  • 🇺🇸 DOW JONES US30
  • 🇺🇸 NASDAQ US100
  • 🇺🇸 S&P US500

I evaluate the situation. If any of these symbols coincide with a holiday or early closing, I decide not to trade.

 

 Don’t Miss Out!

Let Range Breakout Dual Breakout do the heavy lifting while you focus on results.


Important Notes:

Nothing Is Guaranteed in Trading

There are no guarantees in trading. This Expert Advisor (EA) requires patience and discipline. You may experience periods of one, Or even two months without profit. These could be loss periods or near break-even phases. On the other hand, your capital might double in just one month—or even in a single week. Or you may experience periods of one, Or even two months or more with profit.

Important I can't know the future

Tested. Proven. Prepared. Range breakout dual breakout has been back tested from 1/1/2020 until the end of 18/8/2025 Demonstrating consistent performance across dynamic market conditions. While I can't know the future, this expert advisor is built on solid strategy ready to work.

Test results are authentic and untampered, directly from Dukascopy ticks, Every tick based on real ticks, with IC Markets Raw account.

Positions should never remain open overnight.

During the first two trading days of the year and the last week of December, Volume may be low, and spreads may be high. Trading is avoided on such days.


Prodotti consigliati
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.95 (57)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper -   scalper tick ad alta velocità con selezione automatica dei parametri per ogni coppia di valute automaticamente. Sogni un consulente che calcoli automaticamente i parametri di trading? Ottimizzato e messo a punto automaticamente? La versione completa del sistema per MetaTrader 4:       TickSniper   scalper   per MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Descrizione completa       + DEMO + PDF L'EA è stato sviluppato sulla base dell'esperienza acquisita in quasi 10 anni di programmazione EA.
Double Decker MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141534 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141535 Double Decker EA Precision Entries Using Accelerator Oscillator + Envelopes Double Decker   is a powerful Expert Advisor that combines the   Accelerator Oscillator (AC)   for early momentum detection with the   Envelopes   indicator to filter trend direction and dynamic price boundaries. Core Strategy: Uses   Accelerator Oscillator   to identify shifts in market momentum. Con
GoldenStrikePro
Nader Nazih Al Sayegh
Experts
GoldenStrikePro – Precision Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldenStrikePro is a powerful and intelligent trading robot designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold/USD). Built for precision breakout strategies, it leverages real-time market structure, EMA-based trend analysis, and smart trade execution to deliver consistent results with controlled risk. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting your algorithmic journey, GoldenStrikePro gives you the edge to trade gold with confidence.
Envelopes RSI Scalper EA
Abraham Theuri Wangui
Experts
Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA Introducing the Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA, a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to make precise, high-frequency trades using advanced technical indicators and smart risk management techniques. Key Features: Envelopes Indicator Integration: The EA leverages the Envelopes indicator to identify optimal entry and exit points. By detecting price levels relative to moving average bands, the Envelopes indicator helps pinpoint potential breakouts and reversals, crucial
MP Divergence Never Lie
Alexandru Chirila
Experts
MACD Divergence Expert Advisor (EA) Overview The MACD Divergence Expert Advisor (EA) automates the MACD Divergence Trading Strategy , identifying and trading both the validation and invalidation of divergence patterns . The EA utilizes the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator to detect price-momentum discrepancies, providing early signals for potential trend reversals. With customizable thresholds, trendline visualization, flexible entry mechanisms, and risk management feature
Fractal Supply Demand Robot Trader
Luca Norfo
3 (2)
Experts
This Expert Advisor can be applied to many markets because It exploits basic supply/demand and price action concepts. It identifies the major rotation zones (PRZ), supply and demand zones and supports and resistances within major price trends. It buys at discount zones and sells at premium prices. It can and should be optimized through the Metatrader tester to find the best parameters to use for current market conditions. This is not a fixed strategy rather a full trading algo that will find whi
Golden Monkey MT5
Mikita Borys
5 (1)
Experts
Un consulente di trading costruito appositamente per il trading di oro! Una strategia di indicatori funziona nei canali di prezzo, che consente di evitare bruschi salti nelle variazioni di prezzo. Ciò consente di evitare grandi perdite durante il trading. Non usa griglia e martingala. Questo consulente esperto è stato sviluppato principalmente per salvare il capitale durante la lettura di questo strumento con alti profitti. L'EA utilizza stop loss e take profit! Acquistando questo consulen
Femto Core
Imam Nasrudin
Experts
[Femto Core] Professional, reliable & safe gold trading robot. Introducing the advanced Expert Advisor developed for the XAUUSD pair, EA combines 2 Core Level Breakout Engines in 1 EA, namely Breakout M5 and M6, then this EA is designed in such a way by using custom fibonacci levels and using the BULL BEAR POWER comparison filter to detect trend strength on the M15 TimeFrame,  This indicator is a special indicator developed by the maker, to determine the percentage of BULL and BEAR candle streng
Gold NightFall
Thang Chu
Experts
This EA will capture small gold movement at night. It is based on certain sideway pattern of gold which has been persisting for many years. Tracking Account Gold Nightfall Features : No Martingale, grid or averaging. All trades have Stop Loss and Take Profit. Only one or two trades most of the time Currency: Gold/ XAUUSD Low exposure to the market, short holding time, perfect to work together with other EAs for diversification No over weekend holding Customizable risks: fixed lot, lot per x $ of
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Sharp EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
5 (1)
Experts
A trend based expert This expert predicts the future by using trend patterns and trend indicators and short-term and long-term calculations. Trends change quickly in lower time frames, so this expert is suitable for M30 and above. In this expert, we tried to use currency pairs that are aligned with our strategy. Best currency pair: Euro Dollar In this expert, dozens of different indicators and dozens of different strategies (the main ones are trend-based strategies) are used. Attributes: Can b
Boom and CrashX
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Elevate your trading to new heights with Boom and CrashX, the advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed with precision to enhance your trading experience. This EA leverages powerful indicators to provide accurate signals, streamline risk management, and boost profitability, ensuring a smooth operation in the ever-changing financial markets. Boom and CrashX is the perfect ally for both experienced traders looking to improve their strategies and newcomers embarking on their trading journey. Enhanced
CalcWave
Mohit Kumar
Experts
CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart) CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets. Key Features Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators Co
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
MACD all
Cristian Alexander Aravena Danin
Experts
MACD ALL is a project where i want to create an EA that can trade every strategy of the MACD indicator, an EA where you can customize every aspect of the trades, such as using filters for the entry signal, the stoploss placement, risk management, trail stoploss, etc. currently working on: Making a news filter. It works on any symbol , but in the developing of the EA i encountered some profitable setups that look promising, on the US100 symbol and the US500 symbol, both using the 4H timeframe, I
Millennium
Vladimir Pleshakov
Experts
The scientific approach to trading and responsible development are the main principles of Millennium EA. In order to create this EA, a research work was done in the field of trading. Dow theory, the theory of fractal analysis, the methods of Bill Williams and other traders, all this served as the theoretical basis for the advisor, which is designed to automate trading decisions. Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1748354 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1748359 https://www.mql5.com/en/signa
LogicFlow AI
Mohammadreza Zareimanoujan
Experts
LogicFlow AI – Expert Advisor Multi-Strategia per XAUUSD (Oro) Trading logico · Gestione del rischio intelligente · Senza Martingale o Grid Cos'è LogicFlow AI? LogicFlow AI è un Expert Advisor (EA) avanzato e completamente automatico, progettato esclusivamente per il trading sull’oro (XAUUSD) . Utilizza solo price action , senza alcun indicatore , senza Martingale , senza griglie , né strategie rischiose. Ogni operazione viene eseguita solo quando si verificano condizioni di mercato logich
AW Trend Predictor EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (2)
Experts
AW Trend Predictor EA - un Expert Advisor che opera utilizzando i segnali degli indicatori di tendenza AW Trend Predictor. Utilizza strategie di indicatori TakeProfit e StopLoss. Può utilizzare il filtro multi-timeframe. Ha uno StopLoss o uno StopLoss fisso calcolato dall'indicatore. Il lavoro basato sul tempo e la media sono funzionalmente possibili. Istruzioni e descrizione ->   QUI   / versione MT4 ->   QUI Benefici: Utilizza uno StopLoss fisso o uno StopLoss dinamico calcolato dall'indicat
ICT Premium Discount Zone EA
Charles Antoine Dominique Julien Fournel
Experts
Introducing the ICT Premium Discount Zone EA – Smart Trading for EUR/USD The ICT Premium Discount Zone EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor engineered for traders who demand precision, safety, and consistent performance. Built on the proven principles of ICT Premium/Discount Zones , this EA executes only Buy Stop  and Sell Stop  orders, ensuring entries are always aligned with optimal market structure. Key Features: Already set up for EUR / USD Pair Smart Order Execution – Trades only within prem
Quantara
Alexandre Bosa
Experts
Quantara – Precision Mean Reversion EA Using Keltner Logic If you’re tired of bots that chase trends, spam trades, or just blow up your account with grid logic — meet Quantara. This is a clean, no-nonsense Expert Advisor built for one thing: capturing mean reversion setups with structure, logic, and edge. What’s Under the Hood? Quantara uses Keltner Channels to detect overextended price moves and the ADX indicator to confirm ranging (non-trending) conditions. The strategy is simple: wait for pr
AlphaBot
Piotr Stepien
4.43 (7)
Experts
Alpha BOT  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT5 platform and multi currency pair. The principle of operation is based on support and resistance, uses pullback of currency pairs and deep machine learning, the EA independently adjusts to market volatility. Tested in sample and in out of sample with positive results since 2010y. Currency pair: AUDCAD,NZDCAD,AUDNZD. Requirements: Leverage 1:30 or higher  Minimum deposit 500 USD, recomended 1000 USD ( or t
ET9 for MT5
Hui Qiu
3 (2)
Experts
ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9  for MT5 Updated v4.80 !!      Important update:  Merge Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy, Optimize parameters ,     Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters Include Free ET1 for MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113131 Dragon Ball MT5 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116514 Descriptions ET9
NexCrash 500 EA
Jacoues Lukas Olivier
Experts
Introducing NexCrash 500: Your Fully Automated Trading Solution NexCrash 500 is a cutting-edge, fully automated trading bot designed to navigate the Crash 500 market with precision and accuracy. This powerful tool is engineered to maximize gains while minimizing risk, ensuring a seamless trading experience. Key Features: - Dynamic Lot Size Calculation: NexCrash 500 adjusts the lot size based on your chosen risk percentage, ensuring that each trade is executed with optimal position sizing. -
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Experts
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
FREE
Seaguard
QuanticX
Experts
Announcement: All EAs (Expert Advisors) from QuanticX are currently available for free, but only for a limited time! To enjoy a Lifetime QuanticX support and continue receiving free EAs, we kindly request you to leave a review and track the performance of our EAs on Myfxbook. Additionally, don't hesitate to reach out to us for exclusive bonuses on EAs and personalized support. Seaguard by QuanticX Step into the cutting-edge domain of QuanticX , a leading FinTech startup reshaping the landscape
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Experts
Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
OXI DCA machine
Nickey Magale
Experts
Oxi – Mean Reversion DCA Riser (MT5 Expert Advisor) Oxi is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines advanced Mean Reversion logic with strategic Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) to help you grow your account steadily. Designed to work across multiple currency pairs using adaptive analysis and smart trade management, Oxi offers a high win rate, flexible controls, and reliable recovery—perfect for traders who want performance with peace of mind. Key Features: ️ Plug & Pla
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (24)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT     mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i merca
Super Smart Triangle XXX
Giorgi Durgarian
Experts
Our  SMART TRIANGLE EA is  somehow like a grid , but it differs WAY TOO MUCH from ordinary grid and martingale strategies, because we always trade in TRIANGLE. For example in any situation 3 orders are opened at the same time ( For example EURUSD, EURGBP and GBPUSD in this triangle. In any situation does not matter if GBPUSD goes up or down , we always have EURGBP that insures our position and in gives defense in case of volatile market. This strategy is based on a correlation and discorellati
Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA Important Notice: This Expert Advisor is provided in its base configuration and requires optimization for your specific trading preferences and market conditions. The EA serves as a framework for your personal trading strategy development. Description: The Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA combines technical analysis with grid trading methodology to identify and capitalize on price bounces from dynamic support and resistance levels. This tool is designed for traders who appreciat
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 199 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDC
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare i
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Consulente di trading di nuova generazione Un'offerta speciale è valida all'inizio delle vendite: prime 10 copie — $350, successive 20 copie — $500. EA New Player è un consulente di trading unico per MT5, costruito sulla base di 7 diverse strategie di trading classiche. Il consulente è stato creato senza l'uso di intelligenza artificiale, solo sulla base di strumenti di analisi tecnica collaudati. Le sue caratteristiche principali sono la trasparenza della logica, le impostazion
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (43)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Altri dall’autore
Range breakout USDJPY dual breakout EA MT4
Bashar Isam Wadeea Kagaa
Experts
This expert advisor settings are only for USDJPY symbol EA for MT5    Click here Live Signals   for   MetaTrader 4   from 3/9/209 Live Signals   for   MetaTrader 5    from 3/9/209 Telegram   Public channel   to send alerts about non-trading days due to holidays and occasions. Telegram   Privat group        to send alerts about non-trading days due to holidays and occasions and   chatting   . If you have purchased or rented the EA , contact me to add you. Range Breakout Dual Breakout – Smart
Risk management Telegram Alerts and more MT4
Bashar Isam Wadeea Kagaa
Utilità
Watch your account Protect your capital with precision alerts for Balance, Equity, Margin, Margin level . Introducing: Balance, Equity, Margin, Margin level, Telegram Alerts and more expert advisor, A smart Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4 that monitors your account in real time and sends instant alerts when critical thresholds are breached. What Makes This EA Different? Balance 1 Alerts:  When your balance drops to 75% or 50% or any percent you want. Balance 2 Alerts:  When your balance drops t
Risk management Telegram Alerts and more
Bashar Isam Wadeea Kagaa
Utilità
Watch your account Protect your capital with precision alerts for Balance, Equity, Margin, Margin level . Introducing: Balance, Equity, Margin, Margin level, Telegram Alerts and more expert advisor, A smart Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 5 that monitors your account in real time and sends instant alerts when critical thresholds are breached. What Makes This EA Different? Balance 1 Alerts: When your balance drops to 75% or 50% or any percent you want. Balance 2 Alerts:   When your balance drops t
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione