EPMA Momentum AM

The presented indicator is an original development based on the Predictive Moving Average indicator, which, in turn, was created by John Ehlers.

The presented indicator in the form of an oscillator displays the rate of change of the Predictive Moving Average in a separate window.

The indicator does not have customizable parameters, at the same time, in most cases, its signals are accurate.

The indicator does not repaint on already formed bars, but its readings on the current bar (which continues to form) can change.

The oscillator crossing the zero level is a signal to open a position.

Recommended:

After the bar on which the oscillator values ​​have become greater/less than zero has been formed, set a pending order to enter the market if the price overcomes the maximum/minimum of the price of such a bar.

Attention:

It should be taken into account that any market is constantly changing and there is no guarantee that methods that were effective in the past will be effective in the future.

To minimize potential losses, you should regularly optimize the product parameters, study the results of its work and withdraw part of the profit received.

It is recommended that before using the product on a real account, you test its work on a demo account on the same market and with the same broker where you plan to trade.

With respect and best wishes,

Andriy Matviyevs'kyy


P.S.

If you liked this product, I would be grateful for a fair assessment - positive user reviews motivate the author, and reasonable criticism allows us to make products better.

I suggest visiting my page where you will find many unique author's works that are the result of many years of studying exchange trading and FOREX trading.


ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
