Trend Power Breakout EA (MT5)

Tagline: Engulfing/structure‑break entries with ECN‑safe execution, smart risk control (SL/TP, BE, partials), and adaptive trailing. No martingale. No grid.

What it does

Trades trend/structure breaks using strict engulfing logic (bullish/bearish).

Manages risk with fixed SL/TP (optional) , break‑even jump , two partial closes , and structure‑aware trailing .

ECN‑safe order handling and scale‑in entries so partials work on 0.01‑lot symbols and brokers.

Features

Module What it does Key Inputs (typical) Why it matters Entry (Engulfing) Detects bullish/bearish engulfing on close SignalTimeframe Objective, rules‑based entries. Filters Body, SMA trend, run‑bars, ATR context MinBodyPips , TrendPeriod , BullRunBars , BearRunBars , ATRPeriod , ATRMultiplier Reduce chop and false breaks. Fixed SL/TP Places fixed SL/TP distances from entry UseFixedSLTP , FixedSLPips , FixedTPPips Simpler testing; ECN‑safe. Break‑Even Jumps SL to BE + offset BreakEvenTriggerPips , BreakEvenOffsetPips Protects winners early. Partials (Stage 1) Peels size at BE PartialCloseLots or % Bank profit while holding. Partials (Stage 2) Peels later by pips or ATR×mult UseSecondPartial , SecondPartialMode (TM_Pips/TM_ATR) , SecondPartial* Flexible scaling‑out logic. Trailing Bar‑close, structure‑aware trailing StopLossBufferPips Lets trades breathe. Scale‑In Splits entries to enable partials UseScaleIn , ScaleInSlices , LotSize Works on 0.01 step brokers. Diagnostics Clear logs & decision gates DebugLevel , BypassAllFilters Fast troubleshooting.

Inputs you’ll touch most: Direction, Timeframe, LotSize/Scale‑In, Fixed SL/TP (or structure SL), BE & partials, Trailing buffer, Filters.

Presets (.set to attach)

See images section for the last two months optimized set. Each broker fit the inputs with its own optimization.

Tip: If your broker’s minimum lot or freeze levels differ, adjust LotSize , PartialCloseLots , and BE/TP distances accordingly.

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 (netting or hedging).

Symbol enabled for algo trading; minimum lot 0.01 (step 0.01 recommended).

ECN‑safe execution (market orders + protective stops).

Optimization & Maintenance

Current tuning: The attached presets are optimized on the most recent ~2 months of data (as of Sep 2025) to reflect current XAUUSD behavior.

Recommended cadence: Re‑optimize every ~2 months (6–8 weeks). Market regimes change; this keeps BE/partials/trailing aligned with current volatility.

Quick MT5 recipe (repeatable):

Update data: Symbols → (select symbol) → Bars → Update . Use Every tick based on real ticks. Strategy Tester → Optimization: Genetic; Forward testing: 20–30% (most recent weeks). Optimization criterion: Complex Criterion Max. Constrain ranges to realistic bounds (example): FixedSLPips 200–900 , FixedTPPips 400–1600 , BreakEvenTriggerPips 200–700 , BreakEvenOffsetPips 10–40 , StopLossBufferPips 20–80 , ATRPeriod 10–20 , ATRMultiplier 1.5–3.0 . Export top candidates, forward‑validate on a holdout period, and choose the most stable, not just the #1.

Versioning & files:

Use names like TPB_XAUUSD_M15_Balanced_2025‑09.set . Log each refresh in Changelog (e.g., v1.0.1 (2025‑09‑08): Re‑tuned on Jul–Aug data; BE 300→280; Buffer 40→50).

When to refresh early:

• Win rate down ≥15% vs. last month · • ATR(14) shifts by ±25% vs. build period · • Drawdown or BE frequency spikes.

Buyer note: If you don’t want to optimize, use the included presets; they’re maintained on a ~60‑day schedule.

FAQ

No trades? Open Experts tab → enable DebugLevel=Verbose . If buyOk/sellOk = false , temporarily set BypassAllFilters=true to confirm routing, then re‑enable filters one by one.

Why no TP? TP is optional. Use UseFixedSLTP=true + FixedTPPips , or manage via BE/partials/trailing only.

Partials didn’t fire? Ensure UseScaleIn=true and ScaleInSlices≥2 . Set PartialCloseLots=0.01 (or %).

Different across brokers? Min lot, freeze/stops, and contract specs vary. ECN‑safe logic + logs will show exact retcodes.

Changelog

v1.0 — Initial release: engulfing entries, fixed SL/TP, BE + two‑stage partials (lots/%), structure trailing, scale‑in, ECN‑safe, diagnostics.

Support & Risk

Support: Enable DebugLevel=Verbose and share the last 10 lines from Experts. If needed, set BypassAllFilters=true to verify flow, then tighten filters.

Disclaimer: This EA is a tool, not investment advice. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Trade only what you can afford to lose.



