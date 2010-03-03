Kumo Harvest

Kumo Harvest is a fully automated trading robot that uses complex algorithm mainly based on several Donchian Channels and Clouds, Candlesticks Formations and several other indicators as confirmations. This forex EA uses fixed stop loss, take profit, and averaging take profit. This robot advisor works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for USDJPY H1 timeframe.


Main Features: 

  • No Martingale.
  • No Grid. 
  • No Averaging.

 

Setting Parameters:

  • Expert Name - EA name and trades comment. 
  • Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades, and must be different to other EA. 
  • Fixed Lots - Base fixed lot size.  
  • Auto Lots - Automatically calculate dynamic lot size.
  • Allow Hedging - If false, EA only sent one order at a time.
  • Stop Loss - Fixed Stop loss for each order.
  • Take Profit - Fixed Take Profit for each order.
  • Basket TP - Averaging basket take profit of buy or sell orders in pips (zero value means disabled).  '
  • Trailing Stop Loss - Dragging stop loss to the previous high/low bar at SL distance. 
  • Max Spread Allowed - If spread goes higher, EA wont trade.
  • Max Price Range - Maximum price range to calculate entry positions.
  • Time Filters - EA entry times and days to open orders.


Recommendations:  

  • USDJPY H1. 
  • Zero spread ECN or raw spread account. 
  • Account that support hedging.

 

Other products can be found here.


