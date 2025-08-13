LBR Holy Grail EA – Advanced Automated Trading Solution for MetaTrader 4

The LBR Holy Grail EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for professional traders who demand precision, reliability, and flexibility in their automated trading systems.

Built on the renowned “Holy Grail” trading concept, this EA integrates a combination of EMA-20 touch detection, ADX confirmation, and risk-based Stop Loss/Take Profit management to deliver robust and consistent trade execution.

Key Features:

EMA 20 Touch + ADX Confirmation: Ensures high-probability trade entries through multi-indicator confirmation.

Dynamic Risk Management: Automatic calculation of Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on market volatility.

Break-Even & Scale-Out Logic: Protects profits and reduces exposure during active trades.

ATR-Based Trailing Stop: Optimizes trade exits according to changing volatility conditions.

Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Filtering: Confirms signals across multiple timeframes for higher accuracy.

Session Filters: Trade only during preferred market sessions to match your strategy.

Spread Guard & Cooldown Protection: Avoids unfavorable execution during high spreads or volatile market conditions.

Safe Order Modification: Ensures stable operation without broker-side errors.

Whether for scalping, swing trading, or systematic portfolio strategies, the LBR Holy Grail EA offers traders a powerful and highly configurable tool to automate their strategies with professional-grade risk control.



