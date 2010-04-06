Gold Origin MT5

Gold Origin is an intelligent and adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD (GOLD) trading on the M5 timeframe. Gold Origin generates highly accurate entry signals, ensuring precise and disciplined trade execution.

🔑 Key Features

 Real Market Strategy
Adapts dynamically to real-time market data for authentic, high-probability trading execution.

 Market Liquidity Filter
Integrates liquidity considerations to filter out false breakouts and unstable market conditions.

 Precision with Pending Orders
Uses pending orders to secure the best possible entry price, minimizing slippage during fast-moving market scenarios.

 Robust Risk Management
Implements pre-set stop-loss levels on every trade to protect your capital and limit drawdowns effectively.

 Integrated News Filter
Leverages MT5's built-in economic calendar to avoid trading during high-impact news releases, reducing exposure to sudden volatility spikes.

⚙️ Setup & Trading Conditions

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD)

  • Timeframe: M5 (5-minute chart)

  • Minimum Recommended Deposit: $100

  • Account Type: Hedging

  • Broker Compatibility: Automatically adapts to both 2-digit and 3-digit GOLD broker quotations

🧠 Technical Requirements & Recommendations

  • VPS Hosting: Strongly recommended to ensure 24/7 uninterrupted EA operation with minimal latency.

  • News Filter: Fully integrated with MT5’s native economic calendar, eliminating the need for manual URL or GMT adjustments.

  • Setfile: Use the optimized setfile provided to achieve the best possible performance.

📈 Backtesting Parameters

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Testing Period: 2024–2025

  • Backtest Model: Every Tick based on Real Ticks (recommended for maximum accuracy)

  • Starting Balance: $100

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

💬 Support & Assistance

Have questions or require setup guidance?
Reach out via private message anytime. Our team is dedicated to ensuring your journey with Gold Origin is smooth, informed, and profitable.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Ensure you understand all risks involved before using this product.



