Gold Bull and Bear

Hello Folks,

PLEASE READ COMPLETE BEFORE USING EA.

Giving away this profitable EA of Gold that gives best results on 1 min time frame and higher but it gives best results on 1 min. It's a pure strategy based EA with SL & TP.

Stops and Take Profit will adjust as per market volatility.

Every deal will open with sl. and tp. Since every deal comes with sl. and tp. then there will be drawdowns... but if you let EA keep on trading for long term then it will give good results... Its not a martingale or positions hoarding EA that blows accounts but instead it close deal if its not in favor...

Its a Long Term Strategic EA that gives good results. Not an overnight become rich scheme!!!!!!!!!!!!

Please note "News Filter" is in EA but it is Not Implemented. To have good results, it has always traded with and without news but you can manage it manually.

For using auto lot: you can either use fixed lots or auto lot

Its profitable on all brokers as its been back tested and with live trading on different brokers... All you need is slight changes in input parameters and its good to go.

For any information, message me but if I do not reply then do not get offended as I am not always online. Thanks!

Tamara Huber
166
Tamara Huber 2025.09.09 12:44 
 

Top danke für für die Arbeit

Kashif Peter
1597
Risposta dello sviluppatore Kashif Peter 2025.09.09 20:16
Thanks! C. Tamara!
Konstantin Grihin
178
Konstantin Grihin 2025.08.06 17:00 
 

да действительно хороший советник выражаю вам большую благодарность какие входные параметры нужно изменить для брокера RoboForex

Kashif Peter
1597
Risposta dello sviluppatore Kashif Peter 2025.08.06 17:25
Для RoboForex лучше всего использовать настройки по умолчанию, но вы все равно можете изменить другие параметры, такие как частичная прибыль, безубыточность или риск-прибыль и т. д. Спасибо
