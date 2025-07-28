Baby Eagle

4

Baby Eagle offers a powerful, customizable way to trade across multiple currency pairs and assets on the M15 timeframe. It comes with 4 distinct trading systems, each tailored to a specific instrument like GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURAUD and EURUSD. Whether you're a cautious trader or prefer a more aggressive approach, Baby Eagle lets you fine-tune your strategy with ease.


Use every system on its own timeframe and symbol.


Key Features

  • Multiple Trading Systems: Choose from 4 unique systems, each using a combination of technical indicators to identify trade entries and exits. You can enable or disable any system to focus on your preferred markets.
  • Flexible Risk Management: Select from five risk profiles (Ultra Low to Ultra High) to match your risk tolerance. Lot sizes adjust automatically based on your chosen profile. You can also set maximum drawdown limits (both daily and overall, in percentage or USD) to protect your account.
  • Customizable Trading Parameters: Each system has its own settings for stop loss, take profit, and filling mode, giving you control over how aggressively or conservatively each market is traded.
  • Simple Info Panel: A visually appealing panel displays real-time data, including account balance, equity, drawdown (overall and daily), active systems, and trading status. The panel features a modern neon design with customizable colors (neon green text, purple headers, and dark backgrounds).
  • Order Execution Control: Supports multiple order filling types (Fill or Kill, Immediate or Cancel, Return) with retry mechanisms to handle busy market conditions, ensuring reliable trade execution.


How It Works

The EA operates on the M15 timeframe and uses a combination of technical indicators tailored to each system. 

Each system monitors the market for new bars, checks for entry signals, and manages open positions with stop-loss, take-profit, or virtual trailing stop logic. If drawdown limits are breached, the EA halts trading and closes all positions to safeguard your capital.


Why Use This EA?

This EA is ideal for traders who want a hands-off yet customizable trading solution. It’s built to handle multiple markets simultaneously while keeping risk in check. The intuitive info panel makes it easy to monitor performance at a glance, and the visual customization adds a personal touch to your trading setup. Whether you’re trading forex pairs or metals like gold and silver, this EA provides a solid foundation for automated trading with a focus on flexibility and control.


Getting Started

  • Attach the EA to any M15 chart.
  • Enable the desired trading systems and set your risk profile.
  • Configure drawdown limits and visual settings to suit your preferences.
  • Monitor the info panel for real-time insights into your trading performance.

Baby Eagle is perfect for traders looking for a reliable, multi-market trading tool with strong risk management and a modern interface. Dive in and tailor it to your trading goals!



Baby Eagle vs Mystique Eagle

In comparison with his older brother, Mystique Eagle, Baby Eagle trades with less diversification, efficiency, and on minimal protective features—making Mystique the more mature and well-rounded choice, designed also for prop firm challanges.

    Link to the older brother: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145605?source=Site+Profile+Seller

    Recensioni 4
    javaai
    369
    javaai 2025.08.07 14:55 
     

    Thank you for your generous help. I will continue to try, it is wonderful

    nick.aj
    101
    nick.aj 2025.08.07 14:46 
     

    communication and the support from the creator is amazing, always there to support and even created personalised files. Even made adjustments to the bot in order to perform well for every broker. had few tests and run and currently put the bot on my live account.

    ryanbrooks
    2144
    ryanbrooks 2025.08.13 01:29 
     

    Baby Eagle is a slow EA , doing not so many trades . Anyway thanks for the work !

    Prodotti consigliati
    GridWeaverFX
    Watcharapon Sangkaew
    Experts
    Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
    FREE
    PZ Stochastic EA MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    2.6 (5)
    Experts
    This EA trades using the Stochastic Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can
    FREE
    ForceBB Expert
    Nikolaos Pantzos
    Experts
    ForceBB_Expert   is structured based on two specifics technical analysis indicators ( Bollinger Bands and  Force Index ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
    FREE
    Tick Trader 2
    Igor Widiger
    Experts
    Tick Trader 2  trades at tick intervals at the price. The strategy is based on fixed time. Risk management and trailing stops accompany your positions and protect you from major losses! EA was tested in EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD in the strategy tester and defaulted to these symbols. Please suggest your ideas in discussion. I will implement this as quickly as possible. This EA offers features: Risk and money management, trading days filter, trading start and end filter and visual settings. Installa
    FREE
    PZ CCI Trader EA MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.25 (8)
    Experts
    This EA trades using the CCI Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NF
    FREE
    PZ Flexible Breakout EA MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.5 (2)
    Experts
    Trade donchian breakouts with complete freedom. This EA can trade any breakout period, any timeframe, with pending or market orders- as desired- and implements many other useful features for the exigent trader, like customizable trading sessions and week days, a martingale mode and inverse martingale mode.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Customizable trading direction Customizable donchian breakout period It can trade using
    FREE
    Fibo Trader FREE MT5
    Grzegorz Korycki
    3 (3)
    Experts
    Fibo Trader is an expert advisor that allows you to create automated presets for oscillation patterns in reference to Fibonacci retracements values using fully automated and dynamically created grid. The process is achieved by first optimizing the EA, then running it on automated mode. EA allows you to switch between automatic and manual mode. When in manual mode the user will use a graphical panel that allows to manage the current trading conditions, or to take control in any moment to trade ma
    FREE
    TrendFollowMT Free
    King Lok Leung
    Experts
    TrendFollowMT is a fully automated trading system which is using large time frame to determine the trend and use small time frame to find the entry point. Once the trend changed to opposite side, the system will wait for another entry point to recover with bigger lot size. Moreover, the target profit will be moved up when more position had been opened. The aim is to cover the cost of waiting time and risk. Free version will only trade on buy signal and locked the initial Lot size (0.01). Paid v
    FREE
    BB plus RSI
    Sergio Tiscar Ortega
    4 (3)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor we present is an automated trading tool designed to operate in the forex market using two widely known and respected technical indicators: Bollinger Bands and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool consisting of an upper band, a lower band, and a simple moving average in the middle. These bands help identify volatility and potential trend reversal points in price. RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price
    FREE
    DAX Bull MT5 EA
    Matthew Lewis Beedle
    Experts
    Sometimes there is money to be made in simplicity! The DAX Bull works using a simple moving average both for short and long. It has an advanced order and trailing system which essentially helps in hitting those big wins. This bot is a trend bot and as such expect win rate to be around 40%, expect around 13-20 trades per month. As always, judge more on live signals and your own backtesting! If you have questions just message me on MQL5. My main selling point as a EA creator?   Brutal honesty. I
    FREE
    LVL RSI mt5
    LVL Invest
    Experts
    Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands   Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry
    FREE
    MikenekoDream
    Noriyuki Suzuki
    Experts
    MikenekoDream is a simple EA that performs reversal trading based on the deviation rate from the moving average. It only trades at the open of each timeframe. It enters a trade when the closing price of the previous bar exceeds the set deviation rate, and exits when the opposite occurs. Because the logic is simple, it can be used to trade other currencies. It has a good affinity for currencies involving the euro and the Canadian dollar, but a poor affinity for USD/JPY. By selecting a currency pa
    FREE
    BuildYourGridEA
    Nikolaos Pantzos
    4.63 (19)
    Experts
    BUILD YOUR GRID The expert is a system to help any trader to make a grid of orders (without martingale, lite martingale, or full martingale) easy and simple. Please make your test to find your settings. Default settings are just to take an idea of how the expert works. The expert can make according or contrary grid of orders. You can set the expert to work in hedge mode if the losses are huge. The system uses a high-risk strategy. It's better to test it first in a demo account. Version for MT4:
    FREE
    EMTB Pro v2
    Georgios Pseimadas
    Experts
    EMTB Pro Scalper   - Precision Forex Scalping Robot Overview The EMTB Pro Scalper is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, built for precise Forex scalping. Using EMA, ATR, and RSI, it identifies high-probability entry/exit points on the M1 timeframe. Ideal for traders seeking profits from rapid market movements without manual monitoring, it suits beginners and experts alike. Supports broker-specific symbol prefixes (e.g., EURUSD_x). Key Features Precision Scalping: Targets small, c
    FREE
    FxS Moving Average EA
    Churchill Sipho Mashinini
    Experts
    FxS Moving Average EA  Un consulente esperto multi-strategia per la media mobile per MetaTrader 5       Panoramica L'EA FxS Moving Average è un Expert Advisor potente e facile da usare che integra sei strategie collaudate di media mobile in un unico sistema di trading flessibile. Progettato per i trader che apprezzano semplicità, prestazioni e personalizzazione, questo EA offre il pieno controllo sul proprio approccio di trading preferito, sui parametri di rischio e sui filtri tempo
    FREE
    UsdJpy RangeBot Pro
    Kwaku Appenteng Wiredu
    Experts
    UsdJpy RangeBot Pro – Expert Advisor for Breakout Trading UsdJpy RangeBot Pro is a breakout-based Expert Advisor developed for the USDJPY pair. It identifies trading opportunities during the early hours of the London session by analyzing a defined range and executing pending orders above or below it. The EA applies fixed logic, clear visual elements, and built-in risk controls. This tool is designed for disciplined breakout trading without the use of breakeven, martingale, or grid systems.
    FREE
    Risk Per Trade Manager MT5
    Jorge Blanco Iniesta
    Experts
    Risk Per Trade Manager MT5 is a one-shot, smart execution Expert Advisor (EA) built for traders who prioritize precision risk management . Designed for both beginner and advanced users, it places a single trade per session , automatically calculating the lot size based on your defined stop loss and risk percentage. Optional Take Profit (TP) and Trailing Stop features give you full control over how the trade evolves — from entry to exit. Key Features Risk-Based Lot Calculation Automatically ca
    FREE
    NasCore Scalper
    Mbuso Nkosi
    Experts
    Welcome to the future of algorithmic trading. The Nascore Scalper EA is a precision-engineered, AI-inspired scalping robot built exclusively for trading NAS100 (US Tech 100 Index) . It analyzes smart money footprints, breakout zones, and high-timeframe bias to capture high-probability scalping entries. Key Features: Optimized for NAS100 (US100) – Fast-moving Nasdaq-based index trading Smart Money Concepts – Integrates structure, breakout logic, and bias Minimal Margin Usage – Ideal for traders
    FREE
    PZ RSI Trader EA MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4.5 (2)
    Experts
    This EA trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NF
    FREE
    PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.48 (46)
    Experts
    This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
    FREE
    RSI Snowball Martingale
    Rachyut Senakool
    4 (1)
    Experts
    Expert Advisor (EA) that utilizes the basic Dow Theory strategy along with RSI for opening positions, and employs support and resistance levels from the Zigzag indicator as stop-loss and take-profit points, you can follow these guidelines: Dow Theory Strategy : This involves analyzing trends using the Dow Theory principles, mainly focusing on identifying primary trends (bullish or bearish) and secondary trends (corrections). You'll need to implement rules for identifying these trends based on pr
    FREE
    Grid Engulfing MT5
    Yudi Sri Warsito
    4.83 (6)
    Experts
    Grid Engulfing is a trading strategy that combines grid trading with engulfing patterns.  Grid Trading: A grid trading strategy involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals (grid size) above and below a set price level. The goal is to profit from small price movements within a range-bound market. Engulfing Patterns: Engulfing patterns are a type of candlestick pattern that indicates a potential reversal or continuation of a trend. A bullish engulfing pattern occurs when a small bea
    FREE
    Envelopev1
    Paul Conrad Carlson
    Experts
    1 hour EurUsd Strategy - tested over 16yrs Trading Logic:   Entry Condition : The EA opens a long position when the   Momentum Indicator   crosses the Level line downward. Momentum : A popular indicator that measures the speed or strength of price movements. When the momentum crosses the level line downward, it typically indicates a slowing of upward price movements and could suggest an impending change in market direction, signaling an opportunity to enter a long position before the price star
    FREE
    Bollinger Bands Mean Reversion With Walk Feature
    Jason Smith
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor combines classic mean reversion with an advanced Bollinger Band Walk Filter to trade when momentum is confirmed. It can be adapted between mean reversion and a breakout strategy (Bollinger walk), reducing false signals and improving trade precision. The Walk Filter detects sustained price interaction with Bollinger Bands over N consecutive bars. Only after this walk is confirmed does the EA enable breakout trades in the corresponding direction. Upper band walks trigger breako
    MT5 iMA For Buy And Candlestick Chart For Sell
    Wei Xin Hong
    4 (1)
    Experts
    This is the automatic realization of multi single and open position EA, welcome to use. It has passed many historical data tests before it was put on the shelves. The following is EA's principle of multiple orders and closing positions: 1. Through the golden fork generated by the two moving averages, multiple orders can be automatically bought. The cycles of the two moving averages can be set by themselves. The default value of the small cycle moving average is 5, and the default value of the l
    FREE
    Pivot point and RSI EA
    Irvan Trias Putra
    Experts
    This trading robot is based on a candlestick pattern and RSI indicator strategy. It looks for candles that have a small body relative to their shadows, indicating indecision in the market. It also checks if these candles are placed at the pivot point.  If the close of one of the next candles breaks the resistance line from below and the RSI is above the MA of RSI, then the robot opens a buy order. If the close of one of the next candles breaks the support line from above and the RSI is below th
    FREE
    SafeGuard Trader EA
    Marin Stoyanov
    Experts
    FREE SafeGuard Trader EA  - Professional Trend Following Strategy Created by EA Trading Academy team using Expert Advisor Studio , this free trading robot implements a professional trend-following strategy with built-in safety features to protect your account. You can find a detailed documentation about the properties and inputs on our knowledge base . Key Strategy Features: Combines ADX and Bulls Power indicators for precise entry signals Advanced exit strategy based on price action analys
    FREE
    SeasonalEA
    Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
    Experts
    SeasonalEA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that allows a trader to buy (or sell) symbols with timing rules. For example, the trader can add rules to buy on Monday at 10:00 am and sell on Tuesday at 5:00 pm. This software is useful for traders that: study seasonal patterns on Forex and CFD study intraday seasonals rules study timing trading rules This EA accepts up to 6 symbols rules (but if a trader wants to trade only one pair, they can do it simply by setting other lots to zero). Inputs
    FREE
    NODE Neural EA for MT5
    Enrique Enguix
    4.17 (115)
    Experts
    Il trading automatico non dovrebbe essere un labirinto di configurazioni complesse. Dovrebbe essere uno strumento logico ed efficiente al tuo servizio. NODE Neural EA è un Expert Advisor progettato con un obiettivo chiaro: semplicità ed efficacia . Ti permette di affrontare il trading automatizzato con una base solida fin dal primo giorno. Prima di iniziare, ti consigliamo di leggere la guida utente completa per padroneggiare tutte le impostazioni e la filosofia di rischio: Clicca qui Cosa ren
    FREE
    Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (306)
    Experts
    Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.86 (28)
    Experts
    Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 500   USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, con
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.3 (20)
    Experts
    Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (17)
    Experts
    AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (8)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (480)
    Experts
    Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Startrader   Tickmill   LMAX Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun adattamento, nessuna illusione. Ma una vasta
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (34)
    Experts
    Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
    Golden Synapse
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    4.5 (22)
    Experts
    Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
    ARIA Connector EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    4.93 (15)
    Experts
    Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.93 (120)
    Experts
    Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.75 (121)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.44 (84)
    Experts
    PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (7)
    Experts
    Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
    VolumeHedger
    Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
    5 (20)
    Experts
    VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
    Quantum StarMan
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.91 (103)
    Experts
    Ciao a tutti, mi presento: Sono   Quantum StarMan,   il membro più elettrizzante e fresco della famiglia   Quantum EAs   . Sono un EA multivaluta completamente automatizzato, in grado di gestire fino a 5 coppie dinamiche:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Con la massima precisione e un'incrollabile responsabilità, porterò il tuo trading a un livello superiore. Ecco il punto: non mi affido alle strategie Martingala. Utilizzo invece un sofisticato sistema a griglia progettato per gar
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (23)
    Experts
    IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (5)
    Experts
    Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
    EA New Player
    Vitali Vasilenka
    5 (17)
    Experts
    EA New Player — Consulente di trading di nuova generazione Un'offerta speciale è valida all'inizio delle vendite: prime 10 copie — $390, successive 20 copie — $550. EA New Player è un consulente di trading unico per MT5, costruito sulla base di 7 diverse strategie di trading classiche. Il consulente è stato creato senza l'uso di intelligenza artificiale, solo sulla base di strumenti di analisi tecnica collaudati. Le sue caratteristiche principali sono la trasparenza della logica, le impostazion
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
    SGear
    Olesia Kusmenko
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare
    VectorPrime EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (8)
    Experts
    VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.22 (89)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    ENEA mt5
    Vitalii Tkachenko
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
    SmartChoise
    Gabriel Costin Floricel
    4.33 (63)
    Experts
    SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
    Scalp Unscalp
    Connor Michael Woodson
    3.31 (13)
    Experts
    Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 199 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDC
    Swing Master EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.78 (67)
    Experts
    Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
    Golden Mirage mt5
    Michela Russo
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    5 (1)
    Experts
    HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La versione più avanzata del nostro EA fino ad oggi, completamente ricostruita con decisioni basate sull’IA , votazione multi-IA e logica di trading dinamica . Ora non è più limitato solo a XAUUSD (Oro) su M1, ma supporta anche BTCUSD e ETHUSD , con ingressi ad alta frequenza, gestione intelligente del rischio e piena adattabilità. Questo EA combina IA gratuite connesse tramite OpenRouter con filtri avanzati per un trading di precisione in qualsiasi condizione di mer
    AiQ
    William Brandon Autry
    4.85 (33)
    Experts
    AIQ Versione 5.0 - Intelligenza Autonoma Attraverso Architettura Istituzionale L'evoluzione dall'automazione basata su regole all'intelligenza autonoma genuina rappresenta la progressione naturale del trading algoritmico. Ciò che i desk quantitativi istituzionali hanno iniziato a esplorare oltre un decennio fa è maturato in implementazione pratica. AIQ Versione 5.0 incarna questa maturazione: analisi AI multi-modello sofisticata, architettura di validazione indipendente e sistemi di apprendimen
    Altri dall’autore
    Connector
    Branislav Bridzik
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Originally I did not want to publish this EA... I created this EA only for my own personal use and thought it would be "too good" to be sold on MQL5. But then I had a great idea. The EA will be available for a limited time so that also someone else can have a chance to own this EA. After that, price will either increase extremly or I will remove the EA completely. Eitherway, I present to you my best Expert Advisor: Connector . Connector will be available only for a limited time. Live signal
    XAUUSD 5 minute
    Branislav Bridzik
    5 (1)
    Experts
    XAUUSD 5 Minute EA – High-Speed, Indicator-Based Scalping Strategy for Gold XAUUSD 5 Minute EA is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed exclusively for scalping gold (XAUUSD) on the 5-minute timeframe . Built for traders who thrive on short-term volatility and rapid execution, this EA uses a multi-indicator system to identify high-probability trade setups and manage positions with tight risk controls. Whether you're trading during the London or New York sessions, XAUUSD 5 Minute EA offe
    FREE
    Gold Mining MT5
    Branislav Bridzik
    Experts
    Meet Gold Mining MT5 – game changing MQL5 expert advisor reshaping the way you trade the esteemed XAUUSD pair!   Load   setfile  before using. Free demo version:  here Symbol : XAUUSD Timeframe : M1   Update: IMPROVEMENTS: - Improved performance - Simplified navigation (inputs) - Order Filling Types NEW: - Risk Levels - Built-in Trading Approach - New risk controls (drawdown limits, alert, reset function) - Filters (Maximum Spread, Number of positions) Strategy: The strategy is base
    Quent
    Branislav Bridzik
    Experts
    Quent EA – Precision Breakout Trading for Gold Turn market volatility into a strategic advantage with Quent EA, a meticulously engineered expert advisor built for high-performance trading on XAUUSD. For a limited time, gain access to one of the most active and dependable trading algorithms available on MQL5. What Sets Quent EA Apart Quent EA is purpose-built for gold trading, leveraging a breakout strategy that blends speed, accuracy, and disciplined risk management: Breakout Detection : Pinpo
    FREE
    Iron Side MT5
    Branislav Bridzik
    Experts
    Iron Side Expert Advisor: A Comprehensive Guide for MetaTrader The Iron Side Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for the MetaTrader platform, integrating two independent systems tailored for XAUUSD (Gold) and USDJPY. Built to capitalize on price action and market conditions, it delivers precise entry and exit signals with minimal reliance on specific indicators. Below is an in-depth exploration of both systems, highlighting their strategies, setup, and risk
    FREE
    Trading view appearance
    Branislav Bridzik
    Utilità
    Custom colours on Metatrader just like on Tradingview? Description: TradingView DarkTheme This MQL5 script customizes the MetaTrader 5 chart to replicate the dark theme aesthetic of TradingView. It applies specific colors for the chart background, text, grid, bullish and bearish candles, volume, and stop levels, closely matching TradingView's dark theme. The script also configures chart settings by hiding the grid, period separators, and tick volumes, setting the chart to candlestick mode wit
    FREE
    Mystique Eagle MT5
    Branislav Bridzik
    Experts
    Overview Mystique Eagle is a sophisticated, multi-system trading system, offering robust automation for trading across 10 major currency pairs  (AUDUSD, AUDCAD, GBPUSD, CHFJPY, USDJPY, EURAUD, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, XAGUSD, EURUSD) on the M15 timeframe . Built with flexibility and risk management in mind, Mystique Eagle allows traders to toggle between 10 distinct trading systems, each tailored to a specific symbol with unique risk settings. Free demo version:   here Key Features Multi-System Trading
    Drawdown limit EA
    Branislav Bridzik
    Utilità
    Drawdown limit  utility Drawdown limit is a robust risk management Utility for MetaTrader 5, designed to protect your trading account by monitoring both overall equity and daily drawdown limits in both percentage and account currency. When predefined thresholds are exceeded, it automatically closes all open positions, cancels pending orders, and removes other EAs from the platform, ensuring strict adherence to your risk parameters. Ideal for traders seeking to safeguard their capital with custom
    FREE
    Filtro:
    ryanbrooks
    2144
    ryanbrooks 2025.08.13 01:29 
     

    Baby Eagle is a slow EA , doing not so many trades . Anyway thanks for the work !

    javaai
    369
    javaai 2025.08.07 14:55 
     

    Thank you for your generous help. I will continue to try, it is wonderful

    nick.aj
    101
    nick.aj 2025.08.07 14:46 
     

    communication and the support from the creator is amazing, always there to support and even created personalised files. Even made adjustments to the bot in order to perform well for every broker. had few tests and run and currently put the bot on my live account.

    patrickdrew
    2671
    patrickdrew 2025.08.04 09:30 
     

    UPDATE:

    Helpful author - but EA is too slow.

    In 5 days of full trading took 4 trades.

    3 SL and then 1 where I closed a manual profit. Net result -1.5.

    Not good enough for an entire week.

    ------------------------------------------------------------------

    Baby Eagle looks very interesting. Well made. :-)

    I will test for a few weeks on demo - if it makes $50 profit I will put live then when make 50$ I will buy Mystique Eagle.

    Helpful author. :-)

    Note: Does not trade often...

    Rispondi alla recensione