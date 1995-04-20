GoldBaby Scalper
- Indicatori
- Aleksandr Makarov
- Versione: 1.77
- Attivazioni: 10
Special offer!
GoldBaby Scalper
Accurate entry points for trades for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices!
The indicator 100% does not repaint!!!
If a signal appears, it no longer disappears! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it.
Trading with this indicator is very easy.
We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction according to the arrow
(Aqua arrow - Buy, Red - Sell).
The indicator can be used as a standalone scalping system, as well as as part of your existing trading system.
I recommend downloading the set file for gold M5 - GoldBaby Scalper M5.set
Indicator Parameters:
GoldBaby Period - 4.0 (You can change this parameter for more accurate signals)
I wish you great success in trading!