Volatility 75 Panel for Scalping
- Utilità
- Harifidy Razafindranaivo
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 4 settembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 7
This advanced trading panel is specifically designed for the Volatility 75 (1s) Index and Volatility 75 Index synthetic instruments. It provides a complete automated trading solution with optional money management controls, operating seamlessly in strategy tester environments. The panel includes a built-in automatic indicator at the bottom for real-time market analysis.
Key Features :
1. Automated Trading Strategies:
- Martingale Strategy – Automatically activated when enabled, optimizing position recovery.
- Range Sequence Detection – Identifies key price levels to anticipate future market direction.
2. Advanced Trade Management :
- Reverse Control – Converts all current positions into multiple reversed trades with customizable risk settings
- Trailing Stop Control – A new profit protection feature that dynamically secures gains
3. Flexible Trading Modes:
- Automation Blocker – Pauses automated trading for manual intervention
- Quick Execution – Instant BUY/SELL/REVERSE orders via the panel
- Market Indicator – Enhances manual trading decisions with real-time signals
It offers a new functionality to enhance the way the panel performs the transaction called angle of deviation chart for a price trend indicator.
- Relevant Terminal : Metatrader 5 - MT5.
- Brokers : Deriv Limited.
- Type Trading Account : Standard deriv account.
- Currency pair : Volatility 75 (1s) Index, Volatility 75 Index .
- Lot size : optional.
- Threshold Value : Default.
- Timeframe : M1.
- VPS/VDS Server is preferable and 4G or 5G Connexion is recommended
- Works only on computer.