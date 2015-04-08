Centered Timeframe Display

Centered Timeframe Display (MT4) places your current chart timeframe (M1, H1, etc.) directly at the center of your chart for instant awareness while trading. It is fully customizable with user-defined font type, size, color, and precise offset positioning to match any template aesthetic. Additionally, it allows you to control whether the label displays in the background (behind candles), blended (dynamic color changes to remain visible while candles are visible), or in the forefront (above all chart elements) for maximum clarity. Designed to be lightweight and non-intrusive, this tool enhances your workflow by ensuring you always know your active timeframe without clutter.



*Feel free to visit the rest of my profile for additional apps and content*

