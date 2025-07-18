Golden Wave Ichimoku EA
- Experts
- Prashant Dugaje
- Versione: 1.4
- Attivazioni: 5
Master the Gold market with Golden Wave! This is a professional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades a pure Ichimoku Kinko Hyo strategy. It is built for traders who demand a clean, logical, and effective tool for trend-following on XAUUSD.
The Strategy: Pure Trend Clarity
Golden Wave waits for a perfect alignment of all Ichimoku signals before entering a trade. No conflicting indicators, no complex rules. Just the pure, time-tested power of Ichimoku.
-
✅ Kumo Breakout: Price must be decisively above (for buys) or below (for sells) the Kumo cloud.
-
✅ Tenkan/Kijun Cross: Confirms short-term momentum is aligned with the trend.
-
✅ Chikou Confirmation: Ensures the path is clear for the trend to continue.
The Profitability Engine: Adaptive ATR Trailing Stop
This is the feature designed to maximize your winning trades. Instead of a simple fixed stop, Golden Wave uses market volatility (ATR) to manage your exits.
-
➡️ Lets Your Winners Run: In a strong, volatile trend, the stop loss is wider to avoid premature exits.
-
➡️ Protects Profits Aggressively: When the market calms down, the stop loss tightens to lock in your gains.
This intelligent system adapts to the market in real-time, helping you capture more of the trend.
Core Features
-
Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD): Default settings are fine-tuned for XAUUSD.
-
Fully Automated: Handles all entry, management, and exit logic.
-
Adaptive ATR Trailing Stop: The intelligent exit mechanism.
-
Smart Entry Filters: Avoids trading during low volatility (ATR Filter) and flat, sideways markets (Kumo Filter).
-
Broker Independent: Works on any MT5 account (ECN, STP, Netting, Hedging).
-
Clean & Minimalist: No chart clutter, just pure performance.
-
Fully Customizable: All key parameters are available in the inputs.
Quick Start Recommendations
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M5, M15
-
Account: Use a low-spread ECN account.
-
VPS: A VPS is highly recommended for 24/7 operation.
Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please conduct your own tests on a demo account before live trading.
Hashtags and Keywords
Primary Keywords:
-
Ichimoku
-
Gold
-
XAUUSD
-
EA
-
Expert Advisor
-
MT5
-
Trend Following
-
Trailing Stop
-
ATR
Secondary Keywords:
-
Automated Trading
-
Forex Robot
-
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
-
Scalping
-
Swing Trading
-
Kumo
-
Volatility
-
Risk Management
-
Gold Trading Robot
-
MT5 EA for Gold
-
Premium EA