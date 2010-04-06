SnL Live Scalper

SnR Live

Advanced Support & Resistance Grid Trading System

Overview

SnR Live is an advanced automated trading system that combines intelligent support and resistance level detection with sophisticated Fibonacci-based position scaling. This professional-grade EA identifies high-probability entry points at key market levels and employs a dynamic grid strategy with comprehensive risk management to capture profits from market fluctuations.

Key Features

🎯 Intelligent Support/Resistance Detection

  • Pivot Point Analysis: Automatically identifies swing highs and lows using configurable lookback periods
  • Moving Average Clusters: Detects confluence zones where multiple EMAs converge (20, 50, 100, 200 periods)
  • Dynamic Level Validation: Requires minimum touch count for level confirmation
  • Strength-Based Ranking: Prioritizes trading levels by their historical significance

📊 Advanced Grid Management

  • Fibonacci Lot Progression: Uses the Fibonacci sequence (1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13...) for position sizing
  • Separate Buy/Sell Grids: Independent management of long and short positions
  • Configurable Grid Direction: Choose between unidirectional or bidirectional trading
  • Minimum Level Spacing: Prevents position clustering with customizable pip-based distances

🛡️ Comprehensive Risk Management

  • Daily Loss Limits: Automatic trading halt when daily loss threshold is reached
  • Equity Risk Control: Maximum drawdown percentage protection
  • Position Size Limits: Configurable base lot size with Fibonacci scaling
  • Time-Based Filtering: Restrict trading to specific hours

🔄 Smart Position Management

  • Market Hours Detection: Prevents close attempts during market closure
  • Retry Logic: Robust position closing with automatic retry mechanisms
  • Profit Target System: Closes entire grid when target profit is achieved
  • Level Tracking: Prevents duplicate trades at the same support/resistance levels

Trading Strategy

The EA operates on a sophisticated multi-layered approach:

  1. Level Identification: Continuously scans for valid support and resistance levels using pivot analysis and MA clusters
  2. Entry Conditions: Enters positions when price approaches validated S/R levels within tolerance
  3. Grid Building: Adds positions at additional S/R levels using Fibonacci lot progression
  4. Profit Taking: Closes entire grid when cumulative profit reaches target
  5. Risk Protection: Monitors daily P&L and equity risk throughout trading session

Optimized Performance

Extensively backtested on M4 through H4 timeframes
Low drawdown characteristics with consistent profit generation
Market condition adaptability - performs in both trending and ranging markets
Professional-grade code with comprehensive error handling and logging

Input Parameters

EA Control

  • EnableEA : Master on/off switch
  • MagicNumber : Unique identifier for EA trades
  • TradeComment : Custom comment for position identification

Risk Management

  • BaseLotSize : Starting position size for grid
  • TargetProfitUSD : Profit target for grid closure
  • MaxGridLevels : Maximum number of grid positions
  • MaxDailyLossUSD : Daily loss limit
  • MaxEquityRisk : Maximum equity risk percentage

S/R Detection

  • PivotLookback : Period for swing high/low detection
  • MinTouchCount : Minimum touches required for level validation
  • LevelTolerance : Price tolerance for level entry (points)
  • MaxLevelsDisplay : Maximum S/R levels to track

Grid Configuration

  • MinDistanceBetweenLevelsPips : Minimum spacing between positions (pips)
  • AllowBothDirections : Enable/disable bidirectional trading
  • UseTimeFilter : Enable time-based trading restrictions
  • StartHour / EndHour : Trading session hours

Moving Average Settings

  • MA1_Period through MA4_Period : EMA periods for cluster detection
  • MA_ClusterDistance : Distance threshold for MA confluence

Requirements

  • Minimum Deposit: $1000 recommended for 10m + you may want more for M4 - M10 but back test
  • Timeframes: M4 to H4 (optimized for M15/M10)
  • Currency Pairs: All major and minor forex pairs
  • Account Type: Any (ECN/Standard)

Disclaimer: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test thoroughly on demo account before live trading. Risk management is essential for successful automated trading.


FREE
