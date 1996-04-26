Mt5 to telegram signal sender

@https://www.mql5.com

Mt5 to Telegram Signal Sender

Product Description:

Mt5 to Telegram Signal Sender is a simple yet powerful metatrader 5 utility that lets you manually send messages from your chart directly to a Telegram chat, group, or channel. Designed for traders who want quick and reliable communication with their trading teams or personal Telegram channels, this tool provides a user-friendly graphical interface where you can configure your Telegram Bot and instantly send messages.

This version uses a modern dark-themed interface for clarity and focus. You simply input your Telegram Bot Token, Chat ID, and your message, then press the Send Signals button. The message is delivered instantly to your Telegram chat.

No automated trading signals, no clutter—just direct, secure message sending when you need it.

Key Features:

  • Graphical User Interface:  Enter all your details directly through the clean GUI.

  • Manual Control: You decide when to send a message—perfect for communicating trade ideas, market updates, or alerts on demand.

  • Secure WebRequests: Uses Telegram's official API and requires adding only one trusted URL.

  • Lightweight & Efficient: Does not affect terminal performance.

Setup Instructions:

1. Create a Telegram Bot:

  • Open Telegram and search for @BotFather.

  • Run the /newbot command and follow the prompts.

  • Copy the Bot Token that is generated.

2. Get Your Chat ID:

  • For private chats, use @userinfobot to retrieve your personal chat ID.

  • For groups, add your bot to the group, send a message in the group, and use a Telegram API call to get the group’s chat ID.

3. Configure MetaTrader 5:

  • In MetaTrader 5, go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors.

  • Add the following to the list of Allowed WebRequest URLs:

    https://api.telegram.org

4. Attach the EA to a Chart:

  • Attach Mt5 to Telegram Signal Sender to any chart.

  • Fill in your Bot Token, Chat ID, and leave the API URL as the default ( https://api.telegram.org ), unless using a proxy.

  • Type your message in the provided input box.

  • Click Send Signals to send your message instantly to Telegram.

Requirements:

  • MetaTrader 5 Terminal

  • Telegram Bot Token and Chat ID

  • Internet connection

Use Mt5 to Telegram Signal Sender for easy, secure, and fast communication between your MetaTrader 5 terminal and Telegram. Ideal for traders who manually share trading updates, market insights, or group alerts.

This app is part of our bundle which includes one other version which executes trades from signals posted on telegram, feel free to check it out.


#mql5

#telegram

#trading

#guru

#beginner

#copier

#sender


