🧠 Product Description

👑 Azazel Imperium — Premium Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

Azazel Imperium is an intelligent trading system designed for confident and precise gold trading. It adapts to market structure, combining mathematical rigor, capital protection, and flexible architecture. This is not just an expert advisor — it’s an empire of decision-making, where every trade follows logic and control.

💡 General Overview Azazel Imperium is an XAUUSD algorithm tested using Tickstory with 99.99% accuracy under real-market spread and commission conditions. Optimal performance is achieved with RoboForex Prime, where gold commission is twice as low as on standard ECN accounts — a major advantage for high-frequency execution, especially when every tick matters.

⚙ Key Features

💹 Optimized for volatile conditions in XAUUSD trading

🤖 Real-time adaptation to market structure

🛡️ Advanced capital and risk management logic

💰 Flexible control: AutoMM and manual lot sizing supported

📊 Stable operation on MT4 platform, 24/5 runtime

⚙ Input Parameters

TradeComment — trade label

mm — enable money management

Risk — risk percentage per trade

default_lot — fixed lot size when AutoMM is disabled

MinLots — minimum allowed lot size

MaxLots — maximum allowed lot size

MaxSpread — allowed spread in points

StopLoss — stop-loss in points

TakeProfit — take-profit in points

TrailingStart — trailing activation level

HourStart — trading start hour

HourStop — trading stop hour

ECN_Mode — enable ECN mode

Sniper — enable sniper messages

Verbose — enable debug logs

MaxExecution — max execution delay

MaxExecutionMinutes — delay duration

AddPriceGap — additional price buffer in points

Commission — commission per lot

Slippage — maximum allowed slippage

MinimumUseStopLevel — fallback StopLevel if broker returns zero

VolatilityMultiplier — volatility scaling coefficient

VolatilityLimit — absolute volatility limit

UseVolatilityPercentage — toggle percentage-based volatility logic

VolatilityPercentageLimit — volatility threshold in percentage

UseIndicatorSwitch — strategy indicator selector

BBDeviation — Bollinger Bands deviation

AUTOMM — enable automatic lot calculation

EnvelopesDeviation — Envelopes channel deviation

OrderExpireSeconds — pending order lifetime

TakeShots — enable scalping logic

DelayTicks — tick-based execution delay

ShotsPerBar — max trades per candle

