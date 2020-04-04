PullBack Sniper – Trend Bot with Pullback Entries and Dynamic Fibonacci

Advanced Strategy with Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

PullBack Sniper operates based on structural trend reading (higher highs/lows or lower highs/lows) and confirms entries via a 3-candle pullback pattern. It uses dynamic Fibonacci to map retracement zones with precision. Ideal for assets such as WIN, WDO, DOL, stocks, and futures.

Key Features

Intelligent trend detection via pivot analysis

Automatic dynamic Fibonacci (0%, 50%, 100% levels)

Entry confirmation with pullback pattern structure

Full control over trading session hours

Adaptive trailing stop with break-even logic

Compatible with 100% accurate MT5 backtesting

Customizable Parameters

Separate timeframes for trend and execution

Minimum candle count to validate patterns

Adjustable SL, TP, trailing stop and steps

Candle amplitude and tick size filters

Daily operation limits

Session and weekday filters

Performance & Testing

Backtested with real data from 2021 to 2024

Low false signal rate

Visual indicators (Fibonacci and patterns) on chart

Optimized for low latency (VPS recommended)

Demo Version

The free version allows full testing in the Strategy Tester, including entry logic and trailing control.

Support & Guarantee

Direct support via MQL5, Telegram, or Discord.

Frequent updates and custom features on request.



