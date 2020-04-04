PullBack Sniper

PullBack Sniper – Trend Bot with Pullback Entries and Dynamic Fibonacci

Advanced Strategy with Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

PullBack Sniper operates based on structural trend reading (higher highs/lows or lower highs/lows) and confirms entries via a 3-candle pullback pattern. It uses dynamic Fibonacci to map retracement zones with precision. Ideal for assets such as WIN, WDO, DOL, stocks, and futures.

Key Features

  • Intelligent trend detection via pivot analysis

  • Automatic dynamic Fibonacci (0%, 50%, 100% levels)

  • Entry confirmation with pullback pattern structure

  • Full control over trading session hours

  • Adaptive trailing stop with break-even logic

  • Compatible with 100% accurate MT5 backtesting

Customizable Parameters

  • Separate timeframes for trend and execution

  • Minimum candle count to validate patterns

  • Adjustable SL, TP, trailing stop and steps

  • Candle amplitude and tick size filters

  • Daily operation limits

  • Session and weekday filters

Performance & Testing

  • Backtested with real data from 2021 to 2024

  • Low false signal rate

  • Visual indicators (Fibonacci and patterns) on chart

  • Optimized for low latency (VPS recommended)

Demo Version

The free version allows full testing in the Strategy Tester, including entry logic and trailing control.

Support & Guarantee

Direct support via MQL5, Telegram, or Discord.
Frequent updates and custom features on request.


