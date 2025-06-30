CFF The Destructive

📌 CFF THE DESTRUCTIVE – Artificial Intelligence for Metatrader 4

🎯 Precision-Crafted AI for Gold & Forex Traders Who Demand Consistency



🔥 LIMITED TIME OFFER

✅ Only 3 copies left at the current price

Next price: $4444– Lock in your discount before it's gone!

📩 DM me to receive the full setup files and get instant support.

🤖 Unleash the Power of Smart Automation

CFF THE DESTRUCTIVE isn't just an EA. It's a tactical AI engine that scans, filters, and trades with ultra-high accuracy. Built for consistent profits, it combines sharp market logic with dynamic execution to adapt to real-time volatility like no manual system can.

💡 Core Strategy Edge

🧠 AI-Powered Entry Filtering – Reduces noise and cuts false signals
📊 Smart Trade Scaling – Targets high-probability momentum setups
🎛️ Dynamic Lot Control – Adjusts risk based on balance or precision targeting
🔄 Auto-Adaptive Logic – Shifts between trend and range conditions
🎯 Trailing Profit Locking – Lets winners run, locks in early profits

🛡️ Risk Management That Protects You

✅ Tight initial SL for controlled exposure
✅ Risk per trade fully adjustable – works on $10 or $10,000 accounts
✅ Advanced trailing logic for volatile moves
✅ Session filters and spread protection for safer entries
✅ Equity protection system to prevent overexposure

💰 Backtest & Live Performance Highlights

🔥 ~95% win rate in live-tested environments
🔥 Profit Factor: 1.95+ across years of historical backtesting
🔥 100–500 trades/day on M1 & M5 timeframes for continuous opportunity
🔥 Low drawdown profile with smart money management

📈 Timeframe & Pair Optimization

GOLD (XAUUSD) – M1: Ultra-high-frequency scalping
GOLD (XAUUSD) – M5: Aggressive trading with more volume
⭐ Also works on major FX pairs & CFDs
Minimum deposit: $10
ECN account strongly recommended

⚙️ Technical Compatibility

⚡ ECN, 4-digit, and 5-digit brokers supported
⚡ Fast execution with slippage control
⚡ Lightweight, low-lag performance
⚡ Easy setup – plug, set, and trade

🚀 Who Is This For?

✅ Traders seeking elite-level automation
✅ Fans of smart scalping and trend precision
✅ Anyone who values tight control over drawdown and exposure

💥 Final Note

This isn’t a get-rich-quick gimmick. It’s a battle-tested AI trading engine built for real results. Master it, manage risk, and let the bot do what it’s built to do: destroy false signals and extract edge from the market.

📩 Don’t Miss Out

3 copies left at discounted pricing
💬 Message me to get your files, walkthrough, and best settings

🎯 CFF THE DESTRUCTIVE – Trade smart. Trade sharp. Trade with power.


Prodotti consigliati
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Altri dall’autore
CFF Octopus Blitz
Abdalla Mohamed Kandil
Experts
CFF Octopus Blitz EA – The Intelligent Multi-Strike EA for GOLD and Forex Octopus Blitz is built for traders who want speed, precision, and adaptability . Just like its namesake, it strikes from multiple angles—filtering, managing, and scaling trades with relentless efficiency. ️ Key Performance Highlights: ~95% accuracy in extensive historical testing 70–200 trades per day for consistent action Tight, configurable stoploss for disciplined risk control Advanced trailing stop system f
Filtro:
Betam Maino
23
Betam Maino 2025.07.30 22:18 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Abdalla Mohamed Kandil
523
Risposta dello sviluppatore Abdalla Mohamed Kandil 2025.08.01 04:30
Thank you for your review. I hope my EA meets your expectations.
Rispondi alla recensione