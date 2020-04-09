Divine Reversal

🌀 Divine Reversal — an algorithm designed for precision trading on gold XAUUSD

🔥 Symbolism & Philosophy

It all begins with balance. In a world where every trade is a step between fire and fog, a solution is born from opposites. Divine Reversal embodies precision in chaos, calmness in impulse. It doesn’t make noise — it acts. Where others get lost in the flow of price, it finds structure and responds with calculation.

It’s more than just an algorithm. It is a strategy fused with intelligence and focus. Its visual identity reflects its core: it trades as it analyzes — precisely and cool-headed. On the chart, it doesn't just appear — it stands as a testament to decisions made through knowledge and timing. It doesn’t wait for the market to offer a chance — it waits for the market to be ready for an entry as precise as gold deserves.

💡 General Overview

Divine Reversal is an EA for XAUUSD, tested via Tickstory with 99.99% modeling accuracy, under real market spread and commission.

Optimal parameters were achieved with RoboForex Prime, where gold commission is half that of a standard ECN account. This provides a significant advantage for high-frequency trading, especially with sensitive entry points.


🔐 Advantages

⚙ Feature 💬 Description
🚫 Risk-Free Structure No Martingale, grids, or arbitrage
🛡 Risk Management Fixed SL + smart exit logic
📈 Lot Sizing AutoMM or FixedLot supported
📉 Execution Handles spread, delay, slippage, and SL logic

⚙ Input Parameters

  • Strategy_Setting_ST — choose StopLoss and trailing configurations
  • StopLoss — maximum stop-loss in points
  • Trailing — trailing step in points
  • MaxSpread — allowed spread in points (default: 1.5)
  • ManualLotsize — fixed lot size (e.g. 0.01)
  • ScalpFactor — scalp entry threshold
  • SnipperFactor — exit precision control
  • MM_Setting — capital management configurations
  • MoneyManagement — activate automatic lot control (TRUE/FALSE)
  • Risk — lot calculation method (value: 5)
  • Magic — unique trade ID (e.g. 123456789)
  • TradeComment — comment attached to orders (default: "Divine Reversal")

📬 Contact

For support and setup assistance: mila88899sup99@yandex.ru
