Divine Reversal
- Natalyia Nikitina
- Versione: 2.4
- Aggiornato: 8 luglio 2025
- Attivazioni: 10
🌀 Divine Reversal — an algorithm designed for precision trading on gold XAUUSD
🔥 Symbolism & Philosophy
It all begins with balance. In a world where every trade is a step between fire and fog, a solution is born from opposites. Divine Reversal embodies precision in chaos, calmness in impulse. It doesn’t make noise — it acts. Where others get lost in the flow of price, it finds structure and responds with calculation.
It’s more than just an algorithm. It is a strategy fused with intelligence and focus. Its visual identity reflects its core: it trades as it analyzes — precisely and cool-headed. On the chart, it doesn't just appear — it stands as a testament to decisions made through knowledge and timing. It doesn’t wait for the market to offer a chance — it waits for the market to be ready for an entry as precise as gold deserves.
💡 General Overview
Divine Reversal is an EA for XAUUSD, tested via Tickstory with 99.99% modeling accuracy, under real market spread and commission.
Optimal parameters were achieved with RoboForex Prime, where gold commission is half that of a standard ECN account. This provides a significant advantage for high-frequency trading, especially with sensitive entry points.
🔐 Advantages
|⚙ Feature
|💬 Description
|🚫 Risk-Free Structure
|No Martingale, grids, or arbitrage
|🛡 Risk Management
|Fixed SL + smart exit logic
|📈 Lot Sizing
|AutoMM or FixedLot supported
|📉 Execution
|Handles spread, delay, slippage, and SL logic
⚙ Input Parameters
- Strategy_Setting_ST — choose StopLoss and trailing configurations
- StopLoss — maximum stop-loss in points
- Trailing — trailing step in points
- MaxSpread — allowed spread in points (default: 1.5)
- ManualLotsize — fixed lot size (e.g. 0.01)
- ScalpFactor — scalp entry threshold
- SnipperFactor — exit precision control
- MM_Setting — capital management configurations
- MoneyManagement — activate automatic lot control (TRUE/FALSE)
- Risk — lot calculation method (value: 5)
- Magic — unique trade ID (e.g. 123456789)
- TradeComment — comment attached to orders (default: "Divine Reversal")
📬 Contact
For support and setup assistance: mila88899sup99@yandex.ru