SupportAndResistance EA MT4

🚀 Transform Your Trading with Smart Breakout Strategy

Unlock the power of support and resistance trading  with the support and resistance breakout Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who want realistic, consistent, automated trading results at an affordable price without breaking the bank.

            Notice: 

After purchasing this support and resistance forex robot, please contact me immediately before using it on a live account so that you can get the recommended settings I use in my own live accounts for profitability. Test the EA on demo first for some weeks before going live and adhere to strict risk management principles and all will be fine. 


⭐ Key Features & Benefits 

🎯 Intelligent Breakout Detection

  • Advanced algorithm identifies key support and resistance levels using customizable lookback periods
  • Smart retest recognition with configurable pip deviation tolerance
  • Eliminates false breakouts with precise entry timing

💰 Flexible Risk Management

  • Dual Position Sizing Options: Choose between fixed lot size or percentage-based risk management
  • Maximum Lot Size Protection: Built-in safeguards prevent over-leveraging
  • Margin Safety Checks: Automatic verification of sufficient margin before trade execution
  • Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit: Fully customizable risk-reward ratios

🔄 Advanced Trade Management

  • Trailing Stop Functionality: Protect profits with intelligent trailing stops
  • One Position Rule: Prevents overexposure by managing single positions
  • Automatic Trade Closure: Set-and-forget operation with predefined exit strategies

📊 Perfect For These Market Conditions

  • Trending Markets: Captures breakout momentum effectively
  • Range-Bound Markets: Identifies key levels for breakout trades
  • All Major Pairs: Works on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and more but Gold is the recommended pair to use which I use as well.
  • Multiple Timeframes: Optimized for H1, and H4 charts for Gold.

🛡️ Built-In Safety Features

  • Error Handling: Comprehensive error checking and recovery
  • Broker Compatibility: Works with all major MT4 brokers
  • Slippage Protection: Built-in deviation control
  • Order Filling Options: Supports various execution modes

💼 Professional Grade Code

  • Clean, well-documented MQL4 code
  • Optimized for speed and reliability
  • Regular updates and support (please contact me immediately after purchase so that you can get the recommended settings I use in my live accounts for profitability)
  • Compatible with MT4 Strategy Tester

🎯 Who Should Use This EA?

  • Swing Traders looking for automated breakout strategies
  • Busy Professionals who need hands-off trading solutions
  • Scalpers wanting to scalp the forex markets using automated strategies
  • Back testing Enthusiasts wanting to optimize breakout strategies

📈 Trading Strategy Overview

The EA identifies major support and resistance levels from recent price action, then waits for a breakout. When price breaks through these levels and retests them, the EA enters trades in the direction of the breakout. This classic strategy has been used by professional traders for decades and is now fully automated. For proof this EA works, check the recent screen shot of the trading report for this month of June from 1-27, 2025 below where this EA made $600 on a $1000 account trading Gold with 0.1 lots even though this month was rough and the worst so far this year as you can see on the screen shot due to geo political issues in the middle east  which made the markets unpredictable with medium risk settings in the live account environment to push the EA to the limits.

Entry Logic:

  1. Identify support/resistance from lookback period
  2. Wait for clean breakout above/below levels
  3. Enter on retest of broken level
  4. Manage trade with predefined risk parameters

 Quick Setup Guide

  1. Install EA on MT5 platform
  2. Configure risk parameters (start with 1% risk)
  3. Set your preferred timeframe (H1 or H4 recommended on Gold)
  4. Enable automated trading
  5. Let the EA work while you focus on other activities

🏆 Why Choose This EA?

  • Proven Strategy: Based on time-tested support/resistance principles
  • Fully Automated: No manual intervention required
  • Risk Controlled: Advanced money management features
  • Beginner Friendly: Easy setup with detailed parameter explanations
  • Professional Support: Comprehensive documentation included

📋 System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 4 platform
  • Minimum 2 GB RAM
  • Stable internet connection
  • High quality low latency VPS recommended for 24/7 trading such as forexvps.net or cloudz forexvps etc

🔔 Important Notes

  • Past performance doesn't guarantee future results
  • Always test on demo account first
  • Use proper risk management (max 2% per trade recommended when starting out)
  • Monitor EA performance regularly


