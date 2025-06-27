Dema rsi combine premium ea
NOTE CHANGE DEFAULT SETTING MAXIMUM TRADES AS YOUR CHOICE { maximum open trades }
Professional Expert Advisor combining Double Exponential Moving Average crossovers with RSI confirmation signals. Features unlimited auto-trailing stops, dynamic position sizing, and comprehensive risk management for consistent trading performance.
Detailed Description
Strategy Overview
The DEMA RSI Professional Expert Advisor implements a sophisticated trading strategy that combines the precision of Double Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) crossovers with RSI momentum confirmation. This approach filters market noise while capturing high-probability trade entries during optimal market conditions.
Core Trading Logic
The system generates buy signals when the fast DEMA crosses above the slow DEMA while RSI indicates oversold conditions below 30 and shows upward momentum. Conversely, sell signals trigger when the fast DEMA crosses below the slow DEMA while RSI exceeds 70 in overbought territory with downward momentum. This dual-confirmation approach significantly reduces false signals and improves trade quality.
Advanced Risk Management Features
The EA incorporates professional-grade risk management through percentage-based position sizing that automatically calculates optimal lot sizes based on account balance and predefined risk tolerance. The system includes daily loss limits with automatic trading suspension when thresholds are exceeded, protecting capital during adverse market conditions.
Intelligent Stop Loss System
The Expert Advisor offers both dynamic and static stop loss options. The dynamic system analyzes recent swing highs and lows to establish contextual stop levels, while the static option provides consistent pip-based protection. The unlimited auto-trailing stop loss feature continuously adjusts stop levels as positions move favorably, securing profits while allowing for extended trend participation.
Multi-Broker Compatibility
Designed for universal broker compatibility, the EA automatically detects and adapts to various trading environments including 5-digit and 4-digit pricing systems, ECN and market maker brokers, and different lot size specifications. The system handles micro, mini, and standard account types seamlessly.
Key Performance Features
The EA supports multiple timeframes with optimized performance on 1-minute charts for scalping strategies and higher timeframes for swing trading approaches. The maximum open positions setting allows traders to control exposure with single-trade or multiple-position strategies based on individual risk preferences.
Professional Code Architecture
Built following MetaTrader 5 Marketplace standards, the code features comprehensive error handling, detailed logging capabilities, and modular design for optimal performance and reliability. The system validates all trading conditions and provides clear feedback for troubleshooting and optimization.
Key Features
Strategy Components:
- Double Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) crossover signals
- RSI momentum confirmation with trend analysis
- Dual-timeframe compatibility for various trading styles
- High-probability entry filtering system
Risk Management:
- Automatic lot size calculation based on account percentage
- Daily loss limits with trading suspension
- Maximum open positions control (configurable 1-10 trades)
- Dynamic stop loss based on market structure
- Unlimited auto-trailing stop loss system
Technical Features:
- Multi-broker compatibility (ECN/Market Maker)
- 4-digit and 5-digit broker support
- Micro, mini, and standard account compatibility
- Comprehensive error handling and validation
- Professional logging and trade tracking
User Interface:
- Intuitive parameter grouping for easy configuration
- Real-time performance monitoring
- Detailed trade commentary and reporting
- Backtesting and forward testing ready
Input Parameters
Strategy Settings:
- Fast DEMA Period (default: 14)
- Slow DEMA Period (default: 28)
- RSI Period (default: 14)
- RSI Oversold/Overbought levels
Risk Management:
- Risk percentage per trade (default: 1%)
- Maximum daily loss limit (default: 5%)
- Take profit in pips (default: 50)
- Static/Dynamic stop loss options
- Trailing stop parameters
Trading Controls:
- Magic number for trade identification
- Maximum open positions setting
- Buy/Sell trade permissions
- Custom trade commentary
Recommended Settings
For 1-Minute Scalping:
- Fast DEMA: 10, Slow DEMA: 20
- Take Profit: 10-20 pips
- Trailing Start: 10 pips
For 5-15 Minute Trading:
- Fast DEMA: 14, Slow DEMA: 28 (default)
- Take Profit: 30-50 pips
- Trailing Start: 20 pips
For Higher Timeframes (H1+):
- Fast DEMA: 21, Slow DEMA: 50
- Take Profit: 100+ pips
- Trailing Start: 50 pips
Compatibility
- MetaTrader 5 Build 3330+
- All major forex brokers (ECN/Market Maker)
- Currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, and all major pairs
- Timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1
- Account types: Micro, Mini, Standard
- Minimum deposit: $100 (recommended $500+)
Support & Updates
Professional support provided with regular updates for MetaTrader 5 compatibility and strategy optimization. Comprehensive user manual and setup guide included with purchase.