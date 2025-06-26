Unleash the Power of Trend with "Golden Land" EA

"Golden Land" is a sophisticated, trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD). Leveraging a robust hedging money management strategy, this EA aims to capture significant profits from trending markets while meticulously controlling risk.

Key Features & Benefits:

Dedicated Gold (XAUUSD) Trading: Optimized for the unique dynamics of the XAUUSD (Gold) market, "Golden Land" excels at identifying and capitalizing on its powerful trends.

Intelligent Trend-Following: The EA employs a strategic combination of popular indicators, including Moving Averages (MAs), MACD, and Awesome Oscillator, to confirm trend direction and strength.

Sophisticated Hedging Money Management: At its core, "Golden Land" utilizes a more advanced "sure-fire" hedging approach. It strategically opens counter-positions and increases lot sizes when the market moves against the initial trade, effectively managing drawdowns and turning adverse movements into potential profit opportunities.

Crucial Hedging Distance Optimization: A key configurable input is the hedging distance, allowing you to fine-tune how aggressively the EA hedges, adapting to different market volatilities and risk appetites.

Dynamic Risk Control with Basket Stop: You can easily set your initial risk in percentage directly through the EA's inputs. Additionally, "Golden Land" features a Basket Stop in percentage, providing a comprehensive safety net to manage the overall risk of your hedged positions.

Targeted Profit-Taking: Trades are programmed to close when the profit reaches half of the initial risk percentage, ensuring consistent gains and protecting accumulated profits across the basket.

Volatile Market Capture with ATR Filter: To ensure the EA operates in favorable conditions, "Golden Land" integrates an Average True Range (ATR) filter. This feature specifically helps to capture volatile markets, allowing the EA to engage when there's sufficient movement for its trend-following and hedging strategies to thrive.

Flexible & Customizable Inputs: Most of the EA's settings are exposed as inputs, offering you the flexibility to optimize and adapt its behavior to your specific trading style and market conditions.

Multi-Currency Potential: While primarily designed and optimized for XAUUSD, "Golden Land" can be used on other currency pairs, though specific optimization for each pair is required to unlock its full potential.

Get Started:

"Golden Land" comes pre-configured with recommended settings for the XAUUSD 5-minute chart, allowing you to get started quickly. Discover a powerful and adaptive trend-following solution that puts you in control of your trading risk and reward.

P.S: Set the ATR to 2-2.5 if u're trading on M5.



