Golden Land EA

Unleash the Power of Trend with "Golden Land" EA

"Golden Land" is a sophisticated, trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD). Leveraging a robust hedging money management strategy, this EA aims to capture significant profits from trending markets while meticulously controlling risk.

Key Features & Benefits:

  • Dedicated Gold (XAUUSD) Trading: Optimized for the unique dynamics of the XAUUSD (Gold) market, "Golden Land" excels at identifying and capitalizing on its powerful trends.
  • Intelligent Trend-Following: The EA employs a strategic combination of popular indicators, including Moving Averages (MAs), MACD, and Awesome Oscillator, to confirm trend direction and strength.
  • Sophisticated Hedging Money Management: At its core, "Golden Land" utilizes a more advanced "sure-fire" hedging approach. It strategically opens counter-positions and increases lot sizes when the market moves against the initial trade, effectively managing drawdowns and turning adverse movements into potential profit opportunities.
  • Crucial Hedging Distance Optimization: A key configurable input is the hedging distance, allowing you to fine-tune how aggressively the EA hedges, adapting to different market volatilities and risk appetites.
  • Dynamic Risk Control with Basket Stop: You can easily set your initial risk in percentage directly through the EA's inputs. Additionally, "Golden Land" features a Basket Stop in percentage, providing a comprehensive safety net to manage the overall risk of your hedged positions.
  • Targeted Profit-Taking: Trades are programmed to close when the profit reaches half of the initial risk percentage, ensuring consistent gains and protecting accumulated profits across the basket.
  • Volatile Market Capture with ATR Filter: To ensure the EA operates in favorable conditions, "Golden Land" integrates an Average True Range (ATR) filter. This feature specifically helps to capture volatile markets, allowing the EA to engage when there's sufficient movement for its trend-following and hedging strategies to thrive.
  • Flexible & Customizable Inputs: Most of the EA's settings are exposed as inputs, offering you the flexibility to optimize and adapt its behavior to your specific trading style and market conditions.
  • Multi-Currency Potential: While primarily designed and optimized for XAUUSD, "Golden Land" can be used on other currency pairs, though specific optimization for each pair is required to unlock its full potential.

Get Started:

"Golden Land" comes pre-configured with recommended settings for the XAUUSD 5-minute chart, allowing you to get started quickly. Discover a powerful and adaptive trend-following solution that puts you in control of your trading risk and reward.

P.S: Set the ATR to 2-2.5 if u're trading on M5.


Prodotti consigliati
Bitcoin Trading MT5
Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
Experts
Bitcoin Trading  My Expert Advisor trade Bitcoin on H1 time frame, Base on ADX indicator,  Bollinger Bands indicator, and follow the trend. stop loss 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin take profit 19 usd/0.01 bitcoin (0.01 lot) Min deposit: from 300 usd Profit: 100%/year. Draw Down: < 35% Input Setting to test my EA: - Lots: 0.01 - Stoploss: 31 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 3100 usd/bitcoin depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change) - Takeprofit:  19 usd/0.01 bitcoin or 1900 u
Infinity Trader EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
4.55 (33)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI , providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive po
Pounds Lifter
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Pounds Lifter EA is a fully automated trading robot that uses complex algorithm mainly based on several Moving Averages, Candlesticks Formations, Support Resistance and several other indicators as confirmations. This trading advisor uses fixed stop loss and take profit. This robot advisor works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for   GBPUSD  H1  timeframe. Setting Parameters: Expert Name  - EA name.  Magic Number  - EA magic number  Fixed Lots  - Base fixed lot size
Super Gold Trend
Sugianto
Experts
Introducing the Super Gold Trend Expert Advisor (EA) Unlock the potential of trend-based breakout trading with Super Gold Trend , a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) . Built on a trend-following strategy and leveraging pending orders , this EA aims for precise entries by aligning with market liquidity, ensuring enhanced accuracy and profitability. Signal |    Setfile Launch promo! 10 spots available at current price! Next Price 1449$ Final price 3,000$ N
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Experts
“Due consulenti esperti, un prezzo: alimentare il tuo successo!” Esperto di scalping del petrolio di Brent + Esperto di swingy del petrolio di Brent in un Expert Advisor   Live signal Questo prezzo è temporaneo per la durata della promozione e verrà aumentato a breve Prezzo finale: 5000 $ Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale, il prezzo successivo è -->> 1120 $ Benvenuti al Brent Oil Il consulente esperto di Brent Oil è una centrale elettrica, progettata per dominare i mercati ener
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Experts
Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
Acl gold
Ehsan Amini
Experts
ACL GOLD is a complete automated expert advisor for trading on Gold/USD market. Price domain has been predicted by logical equations and calculations that provide a reasonable and reliable trend and consider the dynamic momentum to take positions. ACL GOLD brings safe position management with low risk trades to keep user properties safe and makes minimum loss. At the same time profits levels could be developed on the trades at any tikes of market to catch any opportunities. It must be noticed t
TopAI Gold Let AI Trade Gold for You
Teh Chin Han
Experts
TopAI Gold Trader – AI Smart Auto Gold Trading System （Short description） AI-based smart trading robot for Gold (XAUUSD). Auto trend entry, trailing profit, dynamic lot, and reversal after TP. （Full description） Overview TopAI Gold Trader is a next-generation AI-style auto trading robot for Gold (XAUUSD) . It combines trend-following logic with real-time Stochastic analysis, trailing lock profit, and dynamic lot sizing. The system trades 24/7 with strict risk control — suitable for bot
Splash EA
Mikhail Golubev
Experts
Splash EA is a long-awaited implementation of my trading system in a fully automated form. The algorithm is based on the analysis of the symbiosis of the trading volume and the movement of the price of the instrument, as a result of which we get points with a high probability of a reversal. My trading system will always work as long as the market exists. Honest advisor with honest tests. Join your team, you won't regret it! Timeframes: M5-   H 1 Basic pairs:   GBPUSD ,   EURUSD ,   AUDUSD .   EA
EurUsd Master Robot MT5
Lars Victor Drott
Experts
Introducing the EUR/USD Master Robot: Stability and Consistency in Forex Trading Tired of unpredictability? Do you want a trading strategy you can truly rely on? Meet the EUR/USD Master Robot – your new partner for secure and consistent forex trading. This advanced trading robot is engineered with an unwavering philosophy: stability above all else. With the EUR/USD Master Robot , you gain: Proven Stability: The robot is meticulously developed to navigate market fluctuations with remarkable calm.
Full Snap
Elzbieta Furyk
5 (1)
Experts
Full Snap si basa su un principio fondamentale: ogni coppia di valute ha la propria "personalità", modelli di volatilità e condizioni ottimali di trading. Invece di applicare strategie generiche a tutti i mercati, Full Snap utilizza otto strategie algoritmiche distinte, ciascuna calibrata specificamente per massimizzare l’efficienza della coppia target. Questo Expert Advisor (EA) si concentra su strategie perfettamente adattate, dove ogni algoritmo sfrutta le caratteristiche uniche di ciascuna
EA i MT5
Indra Maulana
Experts
A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence This robot is built by the free ChatGPT Ai. Also, to use the AI ​​tool (a great assistant in MetaTrader), you can see this product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136348 All trades have profit and loss limits Attributes: Usable:         in currency pair: EURUSD         in time frame: M30         on Account type: Any         in various brokers         in prop companies         with minimum capital ($100)  
FREE
Breakout Trend Follow EA
Felix Bowi
Experts
!!BLACK FRIDAY!! - PRICE MIGHT CHANGE DUE TO DEMANDS - THE BEST BREAKOUT EA TREND FOLLOWING !! Breakout EA Beast is a Full Algorithm Expert Advisor This EA operate based on Break Out of high or low of the last candles, you could change all the setting up to your preferences. The EA also have Time Management, you could time your orders based on time start and finish of let it run the whole time. There are Fix Lot and Auto Lot (Please adjust to your Risk Profile) There is Spread Input in order to
RamonXZ
Natalia Nikolova
Experts
The “RamonX” Expert Advisor is designed to automate trading based on a simple and reliable strategy of crossing two moving averages (Moving Averages). This approach is widely used by traders to identify trends in the market and find entry and exit points. Functionality: 1. Basic strategy:    - The Expert Advisor analyzes the crossovers of two moving averages (fast and slow) on the selected timeframe.     - Trade opening:      - Buy: occurs when the fast moving average crosses the slow moving a
Liquid Pours Xtreme
POPEY GROUP S.A.C.S.
3 (2)
Experts
Liquid Pours Xtreme EA è un Expert Advisor che automatizza il trading basandosi su schemi di liquidità, offrendo una gestione del rischio configurabile e un'elevata flessibilità nelle impostazioni. Caratteristiche Principali 1. Schemi di Liquidità e Orari di Trading Personalizzabili Rilevamento Programmato: Cattura l'azione dei prezzi in due intervalli di tempo definiti dall'utente ( LiquidityHour1, LiquidityMin1 e LiquidityHour2, LiquidityMin2 ). Segnali di Trading: Genera segnali di acquisto
Gold NightFall
Thang Chu
Experts
This EA will capture small gold movement at night. It is based on certain sideway pattern of gold which has been persisting for many years. Tracking Account Gold Nightfall Features : No Martingale, grid or averaging. All trades have Stop Loss and Take Profit. Only one or two trades most of the time Currency: Gold/ XAUUSD Low exposure to the market, short holding time, perfect to work together with other EAs for diversification No over weekend holding Customizable risks: fixed lot, lot per x $ of
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.84 (44)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Golden Grow MT5 VIP
Phami Thanh Hoang
Experts
This EA specializes in trading gold on the M5 time frame. I have meticulously optimized it, so you just need to start it and let it run without doing anything else. This is a trading strategy adapted from my very successful manual trading, which helps to make money in both trending and sideways markets. - The EA has been optimized, just turn it on, and it will run without needing to do anything else. - Only trades with XAU/USD. -  Minimum balance of $200. - Only works and makes money on the 5-
Mean Reversion Monster MT5
Scott Fredeman
Experts
MEAN REVERSION MONSTER  This Expert will open trades at a specified distance from the moving average and close trades either when the price reach back to the moving average or at a set Virtual Pips value in the settings. In order to Maximize potential profits additional grid trades are open as the price moves further away from the specified distance in pips from the moving average. There are 3 Grid Levels that can be set to reduce your overall drawdown.  Defaults settings were optimized from
Astra Ea
Muhammad Huraira
Experts
Offerta Esclusiva di Lancio – Astra EA Prezzo di lancio: $199.99 Prezzo successivo: $1199.99 Copie limitate disponibili — approfittane prima dell’aumento di prezzo! ⸻ Astra EA – Precisione. Potenza. Perfezione. Sviluppato da Faizan & Huraira – Il Team Astra Astra EA è un motore di trading modulare progettato per offrire prestazioni robuste sui principali cross valutari e su XAUUSD (Oro). Combina diversi moduli di ingresso indipendenti con sistemi di uscita e gestione del risch
Gold Hedging Scalper Mt5
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
**2025 Hedging Scalper - Next-Gen Trading Precision**   The **2025 Hedging Scalper** is a state-of-the-art trading expert advisor designed for traders who demand consistent performance and precision in volatile markets. Engineered with advanced algorithms, it combines **scalping and hedging strategies** to capitalize on market fluctuations with minimal risk exposure.   ### Key Features: - **Dynamic Scalping:** Identifies micro-trends and executes high-frequency trades with pinpoint accuracy t
Borneo BTC
Sugianto
Experts
Borneo BTC — Expert Advisor for Bitcoin Trading Borneo BTC is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capture high-precision moves in Bitcoin by leveraging advanced pattern recognition . Using the fractal indicator to detect breakout zones, the EA executes fully automated trades with built-in smart risk management to help protect your capital while maximizing trading opportunities. LIVE SIGNAL | SETFILE   Launch promo! 10 spots available at current price! Next Price 549$ Final price 3,000$
Market Prop MT5
Ian Plakushko
Experts
Market Prop è un Expert Advisor (EA) completamente automatizzato basato sull'intelligenza artificiale. Questo EA analizza simultaneamente più timeframe, permettendo di trovare punti di ingresso nelle operazioni con una probabilità di profitto del 90%. L'EA Market Prop è ideale per il trading sui conti delle aziende di trading prop grazie alla sua strategia algoritmica avanzata, che consente di superare con successo le sfide delle aziende di trading prop. In ogni operazione, l'EA imposta automati
Konoha
Noriyuki Suzuki
5 (2)
Experts
Konoha is a simple breakout EA designed for XAUUSD. When you specify a custom period (in number of H1 candles), the EA places pending stop orders at the high and low of that period, including the current candle at the time of order placement. By default, the parameter is set to 180, meaning the EA will look back 180 hours from the current time to determine the highest and lowest prices, and place stop orders accordingly. It is recommended to use this EA with brokers that offer tight spreads on
FREE
Aero Gold
Fazlan Rahman
5 (1)
Experts
>> The next price will be $599 << Aero Gold EA is Smart, Simple and Powerful EA. This EA not using any dangerous strategy. Analisys base on Trend Following Strategy using some default mt5 indicator.  Recommendation Please use Aero Gold EA on M5 or M15 or M30 timeframes. You can run simultaneously on each timeframe with the same or different MagicNumber You can start to trade with $ 200 Minimum initial Deposit The recommended account leverage is 1:100 or more VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised
Range Breaker
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
Introducing the "Range Breaker". Range Breaker is a daily breakout EA that allows you to define a custom daily time range. Once the designated time range elapses, the "Range Breaker" place two STOP/LIMIT orders at the upper and lower limits of the range. This approach allows to automate daily ORB strategies. Once the day range is over, you can decide whether to keep the orders or to close/delete them. It also counts with several filters such as  - News - Inside Bar range - Trend - Narrow range
Scalper One MT5
Surge FX Ltd
Experts
This is an aggressive  price-action Expert Advisor suitable for multiple symbols and timeframes. Due to minimal drawdown , it is suitable for small accounts using Fixed, Growth, Aggressive or Brutal risk models. See screenshot. The default parameters work best on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD on H1 timeframe. You can tweak the settings of the Scalper and find the best parameters for a given symbol and timeframe. Stop-loss of 50 points is recommended. WARNING : Minimum account balance is $50. Before us
Breakout Momentum
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (2)
Experts
Breakout Momentum  is an automated scalper for EURUSD. Its strategy takes advantage of "false breakout", "breakout", and "raids on liquidity" above and below current marketplace prices. It is effective in both raging and trending markets. It shows promising results during backtesting using "every tick based on real tick" mode. it is also proving itself on a real account. Check Live Signal on  Live Signal 1 - EURUSD Where does it work the best?   The default parameters are optimized to suit the
Gold Surge AI
Dominic Dufort
Experts
Gold Surge AI – Buy-Only EA for XAU/USD OPTIMIZATION MADE FOR THE  VTMARKETS BROKER!!! Precision auto-trading with trend logic, hybrid stop loss and intelligent risk management Launch Price: 149 USD (for a limited time) What is Gold Surge AI? Gold Surge AI is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAU/USD on MetaTrader 5. It trades bullish momentum using a multi-timeframe strategy and conservative risk logic suitable for prop firm trading and long-term consistency.
Femto Ground
Imam Nasrudin
Experts
[Femto Ground] Professional, reliable & safe GBPUSD trading robot. Introducing the advanced Expert Advisor developed for the GBPUSD pair, EA combines 2 Core Level Breakout Engines in 1 EA, namely Breakout M5 and M12, then this EA is designed in such a way by using custom fibonacci levels and using the BULL BEAR POWER comparison filter to detect trend strength on the M15 TimeFrame,  This indicator is a special indicator developed by the maker, to determine the percentage of BULL and BEAR candle s
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (310)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.86 (28)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 500   USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, con
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
5 (8)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.25 (20)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Remstone
Remstone
5 (4)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Startrader   Tickmill   LMAX Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun adattamento, nessuna illusione. Ma una vasta
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.79 (19)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (482)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
4.52 (23)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.9 (121)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (121)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (20)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (15)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Ciao a tutti, mi presento: Sono   Quantum StarMan,   il membro più elettrizzante e fresco della famiglia   Quantum EAs   . Sono un EA multivaluta completamente automatizzato, in grado di gestire fino a 5 coppie dinamiche:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Con la massima precisione e un'incrollabile responsabilità, porterò il tuo trading a un livello superiore. Ecco il punto: non mi affido alle strategie Martingala. Utilizzo invece un sofisticato sistema a griglia progettato per gar
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (5)
Experts
Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
Experts
Aura Ultimate: l'apice del trading tramite reti neurali e il percorso verso la libertà finanziaria. Aura Ultimate rappresenta il prossimo passo evolutivo nella famiglia Aura: una sintesi di architettura AI all'avanguardia, intelligenza adattabile al mercato e precisione basata sul controllo del rischio. Basata sul DNA collaudato di Aura Black Edition e Aura Neuron, si spinge oltre, fondendo i loro punti di forza in un unico ecosistema multi-strategia unificato, introducendo al contempo un live
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (18)
Experts
EA New Player — Consulente di trading di nuova generazione Un'offerta speciale è valida all'inizio delle vendite: prime 10 copie — $390, successive 20 copie — $550. EA New Player è un consulente di trading unico per MT5, costruito sulla base di 7 diverse strategie di trading classiche. Il consulente è stato creato senza l'uso di intelligenza artificiale, solo sulla base di strumenti di analisi tecnica collaudati. Le sue caratteristiche principali sono la trasparenza della logica, le impostazion
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.23 (90)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.33 (63)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
AEgis FX
Peter Robert Grange
Experts
AEGIS FX — Lo Scudo del Trading Intelligente AEGIS FX rappresenta la nuova fase nell’evoluzione dei sistemi di trading algoritmico, sviluppato sulla base della serie Dynamics. Unendo i punti di forza di Neuro Dynamics , ZeroPoint Dynamics e DeepLayer Dynamics , AEGIS FX introduce un esclusivo framework di protezione del capitale, progettato per le esigenze del trading moderno. Segnale Live & Performance Come gli altri advisor della serie Dynamics, AEGIS FX viene monitorato su conti reali per mos
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.31 (13)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 199 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDC
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
5 (1)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.39 (46)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.47 (19)
Experts
NEXUS: un Expert Advisor che si evolve con il mercato Novità: ora disponibile anche con un nuovo set per XAUUSD. Importante: se noleggi NEXUS e non ottieni la redditività prevista, inviami un messaggio e raddoppieremo il periodo di noleggio senza domande . Il mio obiettivo è permetterti di testarlo con calma e valutarlo in condizioni reali. > Tutti i contenuti (set, guida, supporto, FAQ e aggiornamenti) sono centralizzati nel NEXUS HUB: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764411 Molti EA funzion
Altri dall’autore
The Market Beast Dominator
Wilfried Ntamatungiro
Experts
Market Beast Dominator EA: Where Strategy Meets Verifiable Performance They say a picture is worth a thousand words. In algorithmic trading, a single statistic is worth infinitely more. Before we describe the strategy, we invite you to scrutinize the only thing that truly matters: real, live, and verified trading results. View the Live Verified Performance Here:  members/Fried/market-beast-dominator-ea-for/11685996 at myfxbook for live results Don't just take our word for it—see the proof for y
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione