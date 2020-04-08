Lot Size Calculator and Risk Manager

Only you need to attach with just one chart and let it work on your entire terminal 📩 For inquiries suggestions and personal modification, contact me on Telegram: @abhaykushwaha1



Trade Guardian(can cover main Ea loss, can multiply lot size, can protect your drawdown, can make interest while you trade)

Your Vigilant Partner in Automated Trading

Trade Guardian is an advanced Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 5, designed to protect your capital while maximizing trading opportunities through intelligent automation and risk management.

Key Features:

Equity Defense System : Automatically closes all trades and deactivates the EA when equity falls to a user-defined percentage (default 60%) of the peak balance, preventing further losses.

: Automatically closes all trades and deactivates the EA when equity falls to a user-defined percentage (default 60%) of the peak balance, preventing further losses. Adaptive Lot Sizing : Dynamically calculates lot sizes based on account balance and risk parameters, ensuring consistent and controlled exposure.

: Dynamically calculates lot sizes based on account balance and risk parameters, ensuring consistent and controlled exposure. Strategic Trade Replication : Copies successful trades from specified magic numbers, allowing you to scale winning strategies efficiently.

: Copies successful trades from specified magic numbers, allowing you to scale winning strategies efficiently. Initial Position Setup : Executes two predefined buy positions with customizable stop loss and take profit levels upon startup, providing an immediate market presence.

: Executes two predefined buy positions with customizable stop loss and take profit levels upon startup, providing an immediate market presence. Spread Monitoring : Avoids trading on symbols with excessive spreads, optimizing entry costs and improving overall profitability.

: Avoids trading on symbols with excessive spreads, optimizing entry costs and improving overall profitability. Loss Mitigation Engine: Adjusts take profit levels and initiates recovery trades to offset losses from previous positions, enhancing your ability to bounce back from drawdowns.

Why TradeGuardian?

Uncompromising Protection : Safeguards your account with proactive equity management and loss recovery mechanisms.

: Safeguards your account with proactive equity management and loss recovery mechanisms. Intelligent Automation : Leverages market conditions and trade history to make informed decisions on your behalf.

: Leverages market conditions and trade history to make informed decisions on your behalf. Customizable Controls : Fine-tune the EA’s behavior with adjustable parameters for risk tolerance, lot sizing, and more.

: Fine-tune the EA’s behavior with adjustable parameters for risk tolerance, lot sizing, and more. Transparent Operation: Provides clear logging and alerts for all significant actions, keeping you informed at every step.

Trade Guardian is the ideal solution for traders seeking a robust, automated trading assistant that prioritizes capital preservation while actively pursuing profit opportunities.

Installation and Usage:

Attach Trade Guardian to a chart of your preferred trading symbol. Configure the input settings to align with your risk management strategy. Let the EA manage your trades, from initial positions to ongoing adjustments and equity protection.

Important: Always validate the EA’s performance on a demo account before live deployment to ensure compatibility with your trading objectives.



