GoldForge FX

This MQL5 Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for automated trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform, offering a sophisticated strategy that optionally employs a martingale approach to recover losses. Ideal for experienced traders, this script dynamically adjusts trade direction, lot sizes, and risk levels based on market conditions and user-defined parameters.

Capital required 10000

Key Features

Optional Martingale Strategy : Increases lot sizes after losses to recover and potentially profit, with a customizable recovery factor.

Dynamic TP and SL Adjustment : Automatically modifies Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) based on the two-day market range and previous trade outcomes, ensuring adaptability to volatility.

Trade Direction Flexibility : Allows users to choose whether to trade in the opposite direction when TP is hit or continue in the same direction when SL is triggered.

Balance-Based Lot Sizing : Calculates lot sizes as a percentage of account balance, with martingale adjustments for loss recovery.

Real-Time UI Dashboard: Displays essential trading statistics (e.g., total trades, win/loss ratio, max drawdown) and error messages directly on the chart for easy monitoring.

Usage Guidelines

Configure input parameters such as initial TP/SL points, magic number, and balance percentage for lot sizing.

Optionally enable the martingale strategy and set the recovery factor to manage risk.

Monitor the script’s performance and adjust settings as needed, especially when using the martingale feature.

Risk Management Caution

This script can lead to significant drawdowns, particularly with the martingale strategy enabled. It is crucial to thoroughly backtest and forward test the script with your specific settings before deploying it on a live account.

Summary

This EA provides a powerful, automated trading solution with advanced risk management and recovery features. It is best suited for traders who understand the risks of martingale strategies and are looking for a flexible, data-driven approach to forex trading.





📩 For inquiries, contact me on Telegram: @abhaykushwaha1



