Shadow Breaker

SHADOW BREAKER GOLD PROFESSIONAL EA — Rule-Based Trend Expert for XAUUSD (Gold)

Category: Experts > Trend
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: H1
Risk Type: Auto Lot with SL/TP
Strategy: Trend-based Technical Trading (No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Guesswork)

WHAT IS SHADOW BREAKER?

Shadow Breaker Gold Professional EA is a fully automated, trend-following Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading GOLD (XAUUSD) with precision,

risk control, and simplicity. Built for serious traders and prop firm challengers, this EA uses clean price-action principles and avoids all high-risk tactics.

Every trade is based on defined technical logic — not prediction, not luck.

PRICING ROADMAP

Shadow Breaker Gold EA follows a staged pricing model to reflect its development maturity and user feedback.

Phase Price (USD) Status
Launch Phase $149 Completed
Growth Phase $299 Current
Next Phase $499 Planned
Final Price $999 Planned End

Note: Prices may be adjusted in the future based on ongoing improvements, market demand, and support resources.

KEY FEATURES

• Trend Strategy (No Martingale, No Grid)
• Capital Protection via automatic lot sizing
• ATR-based or pip-based trailing stop modes
• Prop firm compliant logic and risk handling
• Plug-and-play: no set files needed

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Trading Pair: XAUUSD only

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Minimum Deposit: $500

  • Recommended Brokers: ICMarkets, Pepperstone, SwitchMarkets

  • Execution Type: Market Execution

  • Spread Tolerance: Up to 3.5 pips optimized

WHAT IT DOESN'T USE

  • No Grid

  • No Martingale

  • No Averaging

  • No Tick Scalping

  • No News-based entries

  • No AI-based predictions

FORWARD-TESTED PERFORMANCE

  • Verified on demo/live forward testing

  • Backtested with realistic spread and slippage

  • Broker-agnostic setup for modern platforms

WHO IS IT FOR?

  • Prop firm challenge participants

  • Manual traders seeking automation

  • Gold (XAUUSD) traders preferring structure

  • Users avoiding overfitted or random logic

BONUS OFFER

Buyers are eligible for a bonus EA (valued at $999).
To claim, send a purchase confirmation via MQL5 private message.
Genuine customers only — each request is manually verified.

SUPPORT

Have questions or need setup help? Contact via MQL5 messages or product comments.

• Fast response
• Continuous updates
• Verified product history


