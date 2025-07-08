Shadow Breaker
- Experts
- Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
- Versione: 1.6
- Aggiornato: 16 settembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 10
Category: Experts > Trend
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: H1
Risk Type: Auto Lot with SL/TP
Strategy: Trend-based Technical Trading (No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Guesswork)
Shadow Breaker Gold Professional EA is a fully automated, trend-following Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading GOLD (XAUUSD) with precision,
risk control, and simplicity. Built for serious traders and prop firm challengers, this EA uses clean price-action principles and avoids all high-risk tactics.
Every trade is based on defined technical logic — not prediction, not luck.PRICING ROADMAP
Shadow Breaker Gold EA follows a staged pricing model to reflect its development maturity and user feedback.
|Phase
|Price (USD)
|Status
|Launch Phase
|$149
|Completed
|Growth Phase
|$299
|Current
|Next Phase
|$499
|Planned
|Final Price
|$999
|Planned End
Note: Prices may be adjusted in the future based on ongoing improvements, market demand, and support resources.KEY FEATURES
• Trend Strategy (No Martingale, No Grid)
• Capital Protection via automatic lot sizing
• ATR-based or pip-based trailing stop modes
• Prop firm compliant logic and risk handling
• Plug-and-play: no set files needed
-
Trading Pair: XAUUSD only
-
Timeframe: H1
-
Minimum Deposit: $500
-
Recommended Brokers: ICMarkets, Pepperstone, SwitchMarkets
-
Execution Type: Market Execution
-
Spread Tolerance: Up to 3.5 pips optimized
-
No Grid
-
No Martingale
-
No Averaging
-
No Tick Scalping
-
No News-based entries
-
No AI-based predictions
-
Verified on demo/live forward testing
-
Backtested with realistic spread and slippage
-
Broker-agnostic setup for modern platforms
-
Prop firm challenge participants
-
Manual traders seeking automation
-
Gold (XAUUSD) traders preferring structure
-
Users avoiding overfitted or random logic
Buyers are eligible for a bonus EA (valued at $999).
To claim, send a purchase confirmation via MQL5 private message.
Genuine customers only — each request is manually verified.
Have questions or need setup help? Contact via MQL5 messages or product comments.
• Fast response
• Continuous updates
• Verified product history