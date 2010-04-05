ForXau King MT4
- Experts
- Dodong Christian Arnon
- Versione: 2.0
- Attivazioni: 5
ForXau King MT4 – Smart Martingale Breakout EA for GOLD & USDJPY
Live Account using ForXau King MT4
Server: VantageInternational-Live 9
MT4 Login: 7223940
Password: Forxau25
ForXau King MT4 is a new, innovative smart martingale EA that uses a cutting-edge breakout strategy system, engineered for high precision, fast recovery, and tight risk control. It is specially designed for specific account types and optimized for USDJPY and GOLD (XAUUSD).
⚠️ Do NOT use default settings — this EA is built to perform using the developer-recommended configuration only for maximum efficiency and safety.
💡 Key Features:
-
✅ Smart Martingale Logic – Single-entry system with quick loss recovery (no dangerous grid strategies)
-
✅ Tight Stop Loss & High Reward-to-Risk Ratio – Efficient trade execution with built-in capital preservation
-
✅ Complete Risk Management System – Dynamic lot sizing, equity guard, and account protection
-
✅ Advanced News Filter – Avoids trading during high-impact news releases
-
✅ Slippage Detection – Cancels trades during poor execution conditions
-
✅ Spread Filter – No trades during the widening of spreads
-
✅ Easy to Set Up – Just plug and play! No complicated setup required
🧾 Recommended Setup: Check Comments for the recommended Parameters
-
🔹 Account Type: ECN or Zero Spread
-
🔹 Minimum Capital:
• $500 for USDJPY ECN/Zero Spread accounts
• $100 for Cent accounts
• $1,000 for other low-spread forex pairs
-
🔹 Optimized For: XAUUSD (Gold) and USDJPY
🎯 Special Offer:
