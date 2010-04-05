ForXau King MT4

🔥 ForXau King MT4 – Smart Martingale Breakout EA for GOLD & USDJPY 🔥
🔔 Limited Offer – Only 10 Discounted Copies Available!

Live Account using ForXau King MT4

Server: VantageInternational-Live 9
MT4 Login: 7223940
Password: Forxau25


ForXau King MT4 is a new, innovative smart martingale EA that uses a cutting-edge breakout strategy system, engineered for high precision, fast recovery, and tight risk control. It is specially designed for specific account types and optimized for USDJPY and GOLD (XAUUSD).

⚠️ Do NOT use default settings — this EA is built to perform using the developer-recommended configuration only for maximum efficiency and safety.

💡 Key Features:

  • Smart Martingale Logic – Single-entry system with quick loss recovery (no dangerous grid strategies)

  • Tight Stop Loss & High Reward-to-Risk Ratio – Efficient trade execution with built-in capital preservation

  • Complete Risk Management System – Dynamic lot sizing, equity guard, and account protection

  • Advanced News Filter – Avoids trading during high-impact news releases

  • Slippage Detection – Cancels trades during poor execution conditions

  • Spread Filter – No trades during the widening of spreads

  • Easy to Set UpJust plug and play! No complicated setup required

🧾 Recommended Setup: Check Comments for the recommended Parameters 

  • 🔹 Account Type: ECN or Zero Spread

  • 🔹 Minimum Capital:
    • $500 for USDJPY ECN/Zero Spread accounts
    • $100 for Cent accounts
    • $1,000 for other low-spread forex pairs

  • 🔹 Optimized For: XAUUSD (Gold) and USDJPY

🎯 Special Offer:

💥 Introductory price available for the first 10 copies only!
Price will increase soon — grab yours now before it’s too late!
📩 After purchase, please message me directly to receive setup support and updates.


