Gold Help

Gold_Help: Simplify Your Trading and Maximize Profits!

Tired of manually calculating volumes, stop-losses, and take-profits? Introducing Gold_Help - your personal trading panel that automates routine processes and unlocks new opportunities for profitable trading!

Gold_Help is a powerful yet easy-to-use tool designed for traders who value time and accuracy. It eliminates the need for manual volume calculations, allowing you to focus on market analysis and making informed decisions.

Benefits of Gold_Help:

Automatic Volume Calculation: Forget about complex formulas and tedious calculations. Simply specify your desired risk in your account currency, and Gold_Help will automatically calculate the optimal volume for each trade.

Intuitive Interface: Two buttons, "Buy" and "Sell" - that's all you need! No complicated settings or confusing parameters.

Flexible Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Configuration: Set your stop-loss as a percentage of ATR on H1 for 100 candles and define your take-profit from 0.1 to infinity to fully adapt your strategy to your goals.

Risk and Profit Optimization: Allows you to accurately control the risk per trade and set the desired profit-to-risk ratio.

Ideal for Scalping: The speed and accuracy of Gold_Help make it an indispensable tool for scalpers, allowing them to quickly react to market changes and lock in profits.

Easy Installation: Install the program in the "experts" folder of your terminal and start trading today!

Imagine:

You analyze the market, see a profitable opportunity, and open a trade with optimal volume, correctly placed stop-loss, and take-profit corresponding to your risk management - all with just one click. No more spending time on manual calculations - Gold_Help does it all for you!

Usage Example:

Risk: $500 per trade.

Stop-Loss: 100% of ATR.

Take-Profit: 3.

When you click the "Buy" button, Gold_Help will automatically calculate the volume, set the stop-loss at 100% of ATR, and the take-profit 3 times the risk (1:3).

Gold_Help is not just a trading panel, it's your personal assistant that will help you:

Simplify the trading process.

Reduce time spent on routine operations.

Improve risk management.

Increase trading profitability.

Don't miss the opportunity to take your trading to the next level! Order Gold_Help now and start earning more!
