Binance Copier

Binance Copier allows to seamlessly and easily copy trades between MT5 and Binance Futures! The tool's main feature is to replicate trades and all available orders between MetaTrader 5 and Binance that can be applied to both Expert Advisors and manually opened ones.

Key Features:

Bidirectional Copying
- MT5 → Binance (Master Mode): Copy your MT5 trades to Binance
- Binance → MT5 (Slave Mode): Mirror Binance positions in MT5
- Real-time synchronization with configurable delays

Complete Trade Management
- Market orders, pending orders (Limit/Stop)
- Stop Loss & Take Profit copying
- Position modifications tracked instantly
- Magic number filtering for selective copying

Intelligent Symbol Mapping
- Auto-mapping: BTCUSD.a → BTCUSDT (removes broker suffixes)
- Custom mapping: ETHUSD=ETHUSDT, DOGE=1000DOGEUSDT, etc

Advanced Lot Management
- Fixed lot size or multiplier
- Balance-based scaling (per $1000)
- Risk percentage calculation
- Instrument-specific min/max limits

Comprehensive Risk Control
- Daily loss limits with auto-stop
- Maximum drawdown protection
- Emergency stop button

Smart Synchronization
- Automatic cleanup of orphaned positions/orders
- TP/SL verification and recreation

- Position mode synchronization (Hedge/One-Way)
- Handles connection interruptions gracefully
- Detailed logging for transparency

Professional Features
- Supports both hedge and one-way position modes
- Configurable synchronization intervals
- Failed order retry mechanisms
- Complete error handling and recovery

Perfect For
- Prop traders managing multiple accounts
- Signal providers expanding to Binance
- Portfolio diversification across platforms
- Risk management across exchanges
Prodotti consigliati
Protected profit
Vasiliy Pritchin
Utilità
Protected profit это логическое продолжение проекта Equity monitor. Исправлены недочёты и внесены дополнительные моменты. В данном продукте разработан процентный  Traling stop, как на отдельную позицию, так и на дневную прибыль в целом. Есть возможность закрыть позицию по заданному проценту убытка, а так же можно закрыть все позиции по проценту дневной прибыли. Настройки просты и понятны.  Например: Риск на позицию 1% Позиция закроется если процент убытка превысит 1%. Traling 3% допустимое сниже
Tiger Lite
Dang Cong Duong
Utilità
Tiger Lite recreate the history of entry and exit orders. The goal is that you can grasp their strategy how to play. CSV format support for WEB, MT4 and MT5 platforms. The sequence of steps is described in the photo. Note: Please choose the existing date and symbol on the CSV file. For MT4/5, export historical data and copy the records to excel, save it with the extension CSV. For MT4/MT5/WEB, save the name with format mt4.csv/mt5.csv/web.csv If you get the history from another source and your
FREE
Boleta TPSL Mini indice Mini Dolar Brasil
Carlos Ignacio Rincones Pons
Utilità
Boleta de negociação, adiciona automáticamente as ordens Take Profit e Stop Loss quando excutada uma ordem de compra ou venda. Ao apertar as teclas de atalho (A, D, ou TAB), serão inseridas duas linhas de pre-visualização, representando as futuras ordens de take profit (azul) e stop loss (vermelho), as quais irão manter o distanciamento especificado pelo usuário. Ditas ordens só serão adicionadas ao ser executada a ordem inicial. Ao operar a mercado, as ordens pendentes de take profit, e stop lo
Neopips Engine EA
Md Billal Hossain
Experts
NeoPips Engine EA: la rivoluzione definitiva del trading è arrivata! "Il vero potere del trading sta nel vedere ciò che gli altri non vedono. NeoPips Engine non segue il mercato, lo domina." Informazioni su NeoPips Engine EA: il tuo alleato di trading intelligente NeoPips Engine EA non è un robot di trading qualunque. È un consulente esperto multidimensionale, ottimizzato per l'intelligenza artificiale, creato per i trader che richiedono precisione, adattabilità e prestazioni a lungo t
Pending Order Grid EA MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilità
The Pending Order Grid is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that enables multi-strategy implementation based on pending order grids.  General Description   The Pending Order Grid allows the performing of a user-defined strategy through the creation of pending order grids. The Expert Advisor places pending orders of a given type (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, or Sell Stop) at equidistant price levels to form each grid. The user might set up different grids to exist simultaneously
Deriv Risk management discipline
Md Rubel Islam
Experts
This EA is for only Deriv Synthetic indices.  Forex MT4 Version here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89114 Forex MT5 version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89113 Hello traders, I believe you all know that risk and money management along with psychology are the keys to success in trading. No matter how strong one’s strategy is, without these 3 criteria they will always face losses in the long run. I have created an EA to control our human behaviors. This EA will force u
Advanced News Trading Panel
E Odoabuchi Timothy
Utilità
Overview : The Advanced News Trading Panel is a versatile tool designed for traders who rely on news-based trading strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) provides an intuitive graphical interface that allows users to quickly set up pending orders and manage risk with ease. With the ability to automatically place Buy/Sell Stop orders based on your pre-set stop order distance from the bid/ask price, stop-loss and take-profit levels, the EA allows for precision trading during high-volatility news eve
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (233)
Experts
Hamster Scalping è un consulente di trading completamente automatico. Strategia di scalping notturno. L'indicatore RSI e il filtro ATR vengono utilizzati come ingressi. L'Expert Advisor richiede un tipo di conto di copertura. IMPORTANTE! Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ricevere istruzioni e un bonus! Il monitoraggio del lavoro reale, così come i miei altri sviluppi, possono essere visualizzati qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Raccomandazioni generali Deposito minimo
Forex Daily Scalping EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
Pro Trader Assistant
Nobert Mazunze
Utilità
Pro Trader Assistant 1.1 - The Ultimate Trading Companion NB: DOES NOT WORK ON STRATEGY TESTER. FOR TESTING, DM ME   Trade Simple, Smarter, Safer, and More Efficiently Are you ready to transform your trading with institutional-grade risk management? Pro Trader Assistant 1.1  is your complete solution for mastering trading psychology, risk control, and execution efficiency. Built for both prop firm challenges and retail trading. Why Choose Pro Trader Assistant 1.1 Perfect for retail trading
T Manager for Price action Traders
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.5 (10)
Utilità
T Manager, the ultimate trade management solution designed by traders for traders. If you are searching for a simple and efficient trade panel, trade manager, or trade assistant, you are at the right place.   The market contains a diverse number of those tools , but this one is designed by traders for traders . I designed this tool, and I am using it daily. Take my advice and stop buying tools blended with un-useful features that you will never use,   T Manager provides you with the essential y
Indicator Values Panel MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilità
Indicator Values Panel – Your Ultimate Indicator Monitoring Solution! Are you tired of constantly switching between indicators to check values? Want a simple, elegant, and real-time solution that puts all key indicator readings in one place? Indicator Values Panel is the ultimate utility for traders who want a clear and concise display of important indicator values – directly on their chart! What is Indicator Values Panel? Indicator Values Panel is a sleek, easy-to-use utility that provides rea
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
L'S&P 500 Scalper Advisor è uno strumento innovativo progettato per i trader che desiderano operare con successo sull'indice S&P 500. L'indice è uno degli indicatori più utilizzati e prestigiosi del mercato azionario americano, che comprende le 500 maggiori società degli Stati Uniti. Peculiarità: Soluzioni di trading automatizzate:       Il consulente si basa su algoritmi avanzati e analisi tecniche per adattare automaticamente la strategia alle mutevoli condizioni di mercato. Approccio versati
Grid Netting and Hedge Accounts
Sergio Domingues
Utilità
Features 1️⃣ Flexible Grid Order Configuration Set price levels and spacing between orders. Customize order sizes and maximum number of positions for better risk control. 2️⃣ Hedge and Netting Modes Hedge Mode : Allows simultaneous long and short positions , ideal for advanced strategies. Netting Mode : Consolidates positions for easier balance management. 3️⃣ Supported Order Types Limit Orders : Buy and sell at predetermined prices. Market Orders : Instant execution. Integrated Take-Profit : Wi
Smart EA Summary
Abderrahmane Benali
Utilità
Smart EA Summary MT5 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance? Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean, responsive panel. Click Here for MT4 Version * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   49 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   75 USD , and gradually up to
Quant Panel
Kevin Craig E Gittins
Utilità
Quant Panel Pro The Ultimate Multi-EA Performance Dashboard for Quantitative Traders Stop juggling multiple charts or external tools to monitor your algorithmic strategies! Quant Panel Pro delivers institutional-grade portfolio monitoring in one sleek, professional interface. Key Features Quantitative Analytics at Your Fingertips Real-time P&L aggregation   across all Expert Advisors Statistical win rate analysis   with trade frequency metrics Advanced drawdown tracking   (realized & unrealized
Signals Executor for Telegram
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
Utilità
Signals Executor for Telegram is a Utility that allows you to execute and manage positions from messages sent in Telegram Chats. Chat messages are processed to check for the existence of commands, and the command will be executed if its parameters are valid. You need the Telegram Bot Token and Chat Id to configure the input parameters. It is possible to restrict the sending of commands through the User Id, which must be configured in the input parameters. Valid Commands: Buy and Sell: Market or
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - progettato per aprire le negoziazioni! Questo è un robot di trading che utilizza speciali algoritmi innovativi e avanzati per calcolare i suoi valori, il tuo assistente nel mondo dei mercati finanziari. Utilizza il nostro set di indicatori della serie SolarTrade Suite per scegliere meglio il momento in cui lanciare questo robot. Dai un'occhiata agli altri nostri prodotti della serie SolarTrade Suite in fondo alla descrizione. Vuoi n
Chart Time Plus MT5
Isaac Montesinos Valdes
Utilità
Description:   -   Chart Time + Indicator is very simple and easy, but it can be very important to control the time before opening any manual trade. This indicator shows the time in a panel between 3 different options. Can be possible to move the panel with mouse or with fixed coordinates on the chart. Input Parameters:   -   Local Time : Enable Local Time if you want to show it (Personal Computer Time).   -   Server Time : Enable Server Time if you want to show it (Broker Time).   -   GMT Time
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
RSI Grid MT5
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
OTTIENI ALTRI EA GRATIS!!! OTTIENI ALTRI EA GRATIS!!! OTTIENI ALTRI EA GRATIS!!! OTTIENI ALTRI EA GRATIS!!! OTTIENI ALTRI EA GRATIS!!! RSI Grid si basa sulle condizioni di ipercomprato e ipervenduto RSI e apre una griglia quando il trade è dalla parte perdente del mercato. L'RSI fornisce ai trader tecnici segnali sullo slancio dei prezzi rialzista e ribassista, ed è spesso tracciato sotto il grafico del prezzo di un asset. Un asset è generalmente considerato ipercomprato quando l'RSI è superio
Forex Trend Hunter MT5
Gyunay Sali
4 (3)
Experts
>>> MEGA SALE: 40% OFF!  - Promo price: $95 / Regular price $159 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Trend Hunter Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302404 Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders. Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the market.
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Real Time Spread Display Tool
Yue Wen Wang
Utilità
Real-Time Spread Display Tool A   real-time spread display tool   is a specialized software or application designed to provide traders and investors with instant, live data on the   spread —the difference between the bid price (the price at which buyers are willing to purchase an asset) and the ask price (the price at which sellers are willing to sell it)—for various financial instruments. This tool is critical in markets such as forex (FX), stocks, futures, and cryptocurrencies, where price f
One Click Trader MT5 Real
Andrzej Pierz
Utilità
One Click Trader  is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. "-"   ,  "+"  change OCT window size  Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red  SELL  button enables you to open s
Realtime Statistics MT5
Carlito Manaloto Jr
Utilità
The Realtime Statistics MT5  is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to keep track of their trading performance in real-time. This MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) is packed with customizable features that allow you to monitor crucial trading statistics directly on your chart, ensuring you always have the insights you need to make informed trading decisions. Check out the Realtime Statistics MT5 User Guide Here Try out the  FREE  Realtime Statistics MT5 Demo  Here Key Features: Compr
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Experts
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
Utilità
Live Forex Signals è progettato per il trading sui segnali del sito   https://live-forex-signals.com/en e https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 Parametri Username   e   Password   se si dispone di un abbonamento ai siti live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com. quindi dovresti compilare questi parametri con le tue credenziali; se non c'è abbonamento, lascia i campi vuoti; Comment   Commento sulle offerte sbloccabili Risk   ri
Max ScalperSpeed MT5
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
Max ScalperSpeed MT5   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose t
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (557)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (4)
Utilità
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gatto Copiatore MT5) è un copiatore di trade locale e un framework completo di gestione del rischio ed esecuzione progettato per le sfide di trading odierne. Dalle sfide delle prop firm alla gestione di portafogli personali, si adatta a ogni situazione con una combinazione di esecuzione robusta, protezione del capitale, configurazione flessibile e gestione avanzata dei trade. Il copiatore funziona sia in modalità Master (mittente) che Slave (ricevente), con sincro
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Utilità
Grid Manual è un pannello di trading per lavorare con una griglia di ordini. L'utilità è universale, ha impostazioni flessibili e un'interfaccia intuitiva. Funziona con una griglia di ordini non solo nella direzione delle perdite, ma anche nella direzione dell'aumento dei profitti. Il trader non ha bisogno di creare e mantenere una griglia di ordini, lo farà l'utilità. È sufficiente aprire un ordine e il manuale di Grid creerà automaticamente una griglia di ordini per esso e lo accompagnerà fino
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilità
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (compresi quelli privati e ristretti) direttamente sul tuo MT5.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare gli scambi. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente accattivante. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia ad utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida per l'utente + Demo  | Versione MT4 | Versione Discord
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilità
Trade copyr per MT5 è un trade copyr per la piattaforma МetaТrader 5   . Copia le negoziazioni forex   tra       eventuali conti   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 per la versione COPYLOT MT5 (o MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 per la versione COPYLOT MT4) Fotocopiatrice affidabile! Versione MT4 Descrizione completa   +DEMO +PDF Come comprare Come installare     Come ottenere i file di registro     Come testare e ottimizzare     Tutti i prodotti di Expforex Puoi anche copiare le operazioni nel termina
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (70)
Utilità
Pannello di trading per il trading in 1 clic.   Lavorare con posizioni e ordini!   Trading dal grafico o dalla tastiera. Con il nostro pannello di trading, puoi eseguire operazioni con un solo clic direttamente dal grafico ed eseguire operazioni di trading 30 volte più velocemente rispetto al controllo MetaTrader standard. I calcoli automatici di parametri e funzioni rendono il trading più veloce e conveniente per i trader. Suggerimenti grafici, etichette informative e informazioni complete sugl
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
Utilità
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitora tutti i mercati — senza alcuna configurazione Panoramica Custom Alerts AIO è una soluzione di monitoraggio dei mercati pronta all’uso che non richiede alcuna configurazione. Tutti gli indicatori necessari — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sono integrati internamente. Non vengono mostrati grafici, rendendolo ideale per generare alert in tempo reale in modo discreto ed efficiente. Supporta tutte le classi di asset offerte dal tuo broker: Forex,
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.9 (21)
Utilità
Questo è uno strumento multifunzionale: ha più da 66 funzioni, tra cui possiamo citare alcuni come: calcolatrice della dimensione del Lot, azione sui prezzi, rapporto R/R, gestore commerciale, zone di domanda e offerta Versione demo   |   Manuale d'uso   |   MT4 L'utilità non funziona nel tester di strategia: puoi scaricare   la versione demo QUI   per testare il prodotto. Se hai qualsiasi domanda / idea di miglioramento o anche nel caso di trovare un bug, ti prego di   contattarmi   appena pos
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Utilità
Trade Manager per aiutarti a entrare e uscire rapidamente dalle operazioni calcolando automaticamente il tuo rischio. Incluse funzionalità che ti aiutano a prevenire l'eccessivo trading, il vendetta trading e il trading emotivo. Le operazioni possono essere gestite automaticamente e i parametri di performance del conto possono essere visualizzati in un grafico. Queste caratteristiche rendono questo pannello ideale per tutti i trader manuali e aiuta a migliorare la piattaforma MetaTrader 5. Suppo
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.72 (18)
Utilità
Questo prodotto filtra tutti gli esperti consulenti e i grafici manuali durante il periodo delle notizie, così non dovrai preoccuparti di improvvisi picchi di prezzo che potrebbero distruggere le tue impostazioni di trading manuali o le negoziazioni effettuate da altri esperti consulenti. Questo prodotto viene fornito anche con un sistema completo di gestione degli ordini che può gestire le tue posizioni aperte e gli ordini in sospeso prima della pubblicazione di qualsiasi notizia. Una volta che
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
Utilità
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the first order. When your trade
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.67 (3)
Utilità
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe   è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato basandosi sul framework Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Analizza automaticamente i punti di inversione e le zone chiave su più timeframe, concentrandosi sulla fornitura di segnali senza repaint e sull’evidenziazione dei Points of Interest (POI). Inoltre, dispone di un sistema Auto Fibonacci Level che traccia automaticamente le linee di Fibonacci per aiutare a rilevare punti di pullback e inver
EasyInsight MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (6)
Utilità
EASY Insight – Il trading intelligente inizia qui Panoramica E se potessi analizzare l’intero mercato – Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni – in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente ogni grafico? EASY Insight è il tuo strumento di esportazione pronto per l’IA, che trasforma i dati degli indicatori in informazioni di trading operative. Pensato per i trader che vogliono smettere di perdere tempo con ipotesi e sovraccarico visivo, offre una panoramica completa del mercato in
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilità
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
Utilità
Custom Alerts: Monitora più mercati e non perdere mai un setup importante Panoramica Custom Alerts è una soluzione dinamica per i trader che desiderano monitorare più strumenti da un unico punto centrale. Integrando i dati dei nostri strumenti principali — come FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power — Custom Alerts ti avvisa automaticamente degli sviluppi cruciali del mercato, senza dover passare continuamente da un grafico all'altro o rischiare di perdere opportunità importanti
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Utilità
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.13 (8)
Utilità
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (6)
Utilità
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (1)
Utilità
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 5! Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatibility - Works with almost all signal formats Multi-Channel & Multi-MT5 Support - Copy signals from multiple Telegram chan
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilità
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.3 (23)
Utilità
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Utilità
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilità
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Notify To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.67 (3)
Utilità
Notify To Telegram MT5 Expert Advisor will send notifications via Telegram when orders are opened/modified/closed on your MetaTrader 5 account. Send message to person, channel or group chat.  Easy to customize message.  Support custom message for all languages Support full Emoji.  Parameters Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token. Telegram Chat ID    - input your Telegram   user ID,   group /   channel ID, use comma to input multi chat ID as chat_id_1, chat_id_1 Magic number f
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
Utilità
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
Utilità
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
Altri dall’autore
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (6)
Utilità
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
MT5 to Binance
Roman Zhitnik
4 (4)
Utilità
The MT5 to Binance trading panel is the perfect tool for cryptocurrency traders looking to maximize their purchases on Binance and Binance US exchanges. To get started, simply input your API Key and Secret Key created in the client area of Binance and select the Enable Spot & Margin Trading and Enable Futures checkboxes and start trading Once launched, the trading panel automatically loads all Spot and Futures symbols into the Symbols section. To start trading, select your desired instrument fr
Binance Library MetaTrader 5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (1)
librerie
If you're a trader looking to use Binance.com and Binance.us exchanges directly from your MetaTrader 5 terminal, you'll want to check out Binance Library MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool allows you to trade all asset classes on both exchanges, including Spot, USD-M   and COIN-M futures, and includes all the necessary functions for trading activity. Important: you need to have source code to properly implement the library. With Binance Library MetaTrader 5, you can easily add instruments from Bi
Forex Market Hours
Roman Zhitnik
5 (5)
Indicatori
Current indicator shows the trading sessions for the major financial centres: London New York Tokyo Sydney There are available two types of displaying zones: in sub window below the chart and on the chart. When the subwindow is selected, the sessions are shown in the form of bars. If the sessions are shown on the main chart, they are displayed in the form of lines at the open price of the session that may also act as a support and resistance for further price action during the trading day.  The
FREE
Supply and Demand Indicator
Roman Zhitnik
5 (1)
Indicatori
This indicator allows to analyze a chart using the rule of supple and demand. You will see zones of sales and purchases and determine the most profitable points to open positions. The indicator is based on the principle of market fractality. Chart zones show places where a strong buyer or seller has made the price reverse and change its direction. The indicator has several types of zones calculation. Color and type of zones displaying are set as desired. The zone width can be displayed in pips.
Multi Timeframe Indicator
Roman Zhitnik
5 (1)
Indicatori
Multi Timeframe Indicator includes a lot of functions and can be considered as a universal helper for a trader. It's main objective is to display up to 10 indicators at a time using just one small brick per each of them. These indicators involve Awesome Oscillator, CCI, DeMarker, MACD, RSI, RVI, Stochastic, Larry Williams' Percent Range, Bulls Power and Bears Power. An important function of the indicator is an ability to monitor signals from different timeframes. You can choose different combina
Supply and Demand Multi Timeframe Indicator
Roman Zhitnik
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
This is a multi timeframe version of the  Supply and Demand indicator . It allows you to analyze a chart using the law of supply and demand on three different timeframes at a time. You will see zones of sales and purchases and determine the most profitable points to open positions. The indicator is based on the principle of market fractality. Supply and demand zones show places where a strong buyer or seller has made the price reverse and change its direction. The indicator has several types of
Supply and Demand with Swap zones indicator
Roman Zhitnik
5 (2)
Indicatori
The Supply and Demand with Swap zones MTF indicator is a powerful tool for technical analysis that has been modified and enhanced to provide traders with even more valuable information. This tool is based on the rule of supply and demand and allows traders to analyze a chart on three different timeframes at once, providing a more comprehensive view of the market. One of the key features of this indicator is the so-called swap zones, which are areas that have been broken through by the price but
RiskManager
Roman Zhitnik
5 (4)
Utilità
The Expert Advisor is a risk manager helping users to control their trading. In the settings, it is possible to specify the parameters at which the risk manager force closes the opened trades and closes the terminal as well, if it is needed to prevent opening trades on emotions, which do not correspond to the trading strategy. Risk Manager settings Check limit to close - check the equity limit Limit to close (account currency)   - equity limit that is checked when  Check limit to close is activ
Supertrend indicator MTF
Roman Zhitnik
Indicatori
The Supertrend indicator available on the MQL5 Market for MetaTrader 4 is an exceptional tool for traders seeking to identify prevailing trends in specific trading instruments. This indicator boasts two built-in indicators, Average True Range and Standard Deviation, allowing traders to choose the most suitable indicator based on their preferred trading strategy. Additionally, users can customize the period of these indicators and select the price (Close, High, Low, Open, Weighted) to which it s
Swaps Indicator
Roman Zhitnik
5 (1)
Indicatori
The Swaps Indicator allows to monitor the swap rates of desired instruments in one place. There are several ways to choose the instruments list for the indicator: Select instruments from Market Watch Select all instruments Select instruments from the manually adjusted list All the setings color settings are adjustable in the indicator: you can set color for headers, for symbol names, for positive and negative swaps. There is also an ability to adjust the distance between the rows, columns and st
Currency Strength Meter Premium
Roman Zhitnik
Indicatori
Are you looking for a powerful tool to analyze currency strength and identify the best trading opportunities? Look no further than the Currency Strength Indicator. Our easy-to-use tool offers a wide range of features that will help you professionally define weak and strong currency pairs, so you can make informed trading decisions with ease. One of the most significant benefits of our indicator is the ability to select up to 10 currencies for monitoring. And the currencies are not limited to fi
Supply and Demand MTF MT5
Roman Zhitnik
4.5 (2)
Indicatori
This is a multi timeframe version of the  Supply and Demand indicator . It allows you to analyze a chart using the law of supply and demand on three different timeframes at a time. You will see zones of sales and purchases and determine the most profitable points to open positions. The indicator is based on the principle of market fractality. Supply and demand zones show places where a strong buyer or seller has made the price reverse and change its direction. The indicator has several types of
Trade Panel MetaTrader 5
Roman Zhitnik
Utilità
Trade Panel MetaTrader 5 - feature-rich tool that adds the desired and highly-demanded functions to the terminal to enhance trading experience. Orders execution with one click You can open and close orders easily, using the panel. Buttons to open Market, Limit and Stop orders in both buy and sell directions are located on the Main tab, while there are multiple options to close already existing positions and cancel orders: Close/cancel all Close/cancel buy and sell positions/orders separately Clo
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione